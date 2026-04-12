Four-time All-Star Kahleah Copper re-signs with Mercury

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Four-time WNBA All-Star Kahleah Copper re-signed Sunday with the Phoenix Mercury, the team announced.

Copper's deal is for two years, a source told ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

"Kahleah is a true leader, on and off the court, one of the most explosive athletes in our game and competes with a relentless edge and toughness," Mercury general manager Nick U'Ren said in a statement. "Her impact on both ends of the court and ability to deliver in the biggest moments make her truly special."

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 15.6 points and 2.9 rebounds during the regular season for the Mercury. She upped her production in the playoffs, averaging 17.8 points en route to the WNBA Finals.

It was Copper's second season with the Mercury, but first with the newly formed Big Three of herself, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas -- marking the start of a new era in Phoenix.

Copper sat out the first month of the season due to injury, missing 16 games, but upon her return proved to be the centerpiece for Phoenix's scoring.

Copper, 31, won a title in 2021 with the Chicago Sky, where she played for seven seasons.