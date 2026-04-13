WNBA mock draft 2026: Azzi Fudd returns to projected No. 1

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WNBA draft day is here, and the league's newest rookies are about to find out where they are selected. Before the draft begins Monday night (7 ET, ESPN) in New York, ESPN takes one last look at how the 45 picks might shake out.

Our final projection comes with another change at the top: UConn shooting guard Azzi Fudd returns as the projected No. 1 pick for the Dallas Wings, who have been busy during free agency this past week. The Wings are bringing back veteran guard Arike Ogunbowale, the No. 5 pick in 2019 who has spent her career with Dallas. They also have 2025 Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers returning at guard. They added veteran free agents Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard, who were both with the Minnesota Lynx last year.

With Fudd being an elite 3-point shooter, plus her growth as a defender, she should fit well with the Wings. The other top guard in the draft, TCU's Olivia Miles, was the No. 1 pick in last week's mock, but she is projected to be selected very early.

History could also be made Monday: National champion UCLA could become the first team to have a record six players drafted, as projected.

UConn | shooting guard | 5-foot-11 | senior

Fudd was the Most Outstanding Player at the 2025 Final Four, but she didn't have as strong an NCAA tournament this season. After a career-high 34 points, including eight 3-pointers, in the second round, Fudd totaled just 31 points on 12-of-39 shooting (30.8%) in her last three games. She was 3-of-15 for eight points in the Huskies' national semifinal loss to South Carolina. Still, she shot 42.2% from 3-point range in her college career. With her quick release and footwork, her shooting should continue to be important at the next level.

TCU | point guard | 5-foot-10 | senior

Miles averaged a career-best 19.6 points this season as the Horned Frogs went 32-6 and won the Big 12 regular-season title. She had six triple-doubles this season, including one in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Her court vision is excellent. She made 73 3-pointers this season at TCU and also last season at Notre Dame. The Lynx have lost some key players in free agency and could benefit from a young point guard who can grow in Minnesota. Miles needs to improve her defense, but she's already offensively dynamic.

play 1:08 Olivia Miles drops near triple-double as TCU advances to the Elite Eight Olivia Miles drops 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as TCU puts away Virginia 79-69.

3. Seattle Storm: Awa Fam

Spain | center | 6-foot-4

Fam, who is averaging 9.2 points and 5.0 rebounds for Valencia in Spain, is just 19 and has a ton of potential. The Storm, who lost veteran forward Nneka Ogwumike to Los Angeles in free agency, probably could benefit from picking up another young post player. Considering how well UCLA's Lauren Betts played her senior season, she might be considered for this spot, too.

UCLA | center | 6-foot-7 | senior

Betts helped her draft stock during the NCAA tournament, a nice side benefit to winning the national championship. She shot at least 60% from the field in all six NCAA tournament games, finishing with a 68.8 field goal percentage. She averaged 21 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.8 blocks and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. Betts likely best fits the Mystics' needs.

play 1:55 UCLA routs South Carolina for first NCAA title UCLA takes home the national title after a huge win over South Carolina.

5. Chicago Sky: Nell Angloma

France | small forward | 5-foot-11

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Angloma is averaging 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for Basket Lattes Montpellier Agglomeration (BMLA) in France's premiere league, BWL. She doesn't turn 20 until June and likely can play small forward or shooting guard in the WNBA. This past week, the Sky parted with forward Angel Reese and brought in forward Rickea Jackson in separate trades.

LSU | shooting guard | 5-foot-10 | senior

Johnson had ups and downs this season, but she has a lot of ability and might need to play against pros to start her next stage of development. She averaged 19.0 points and shot 52.4% in the Tigers' three NCAA tournament games. This season, she shot a career-best 39.3% from behind the arc (48 of 122) and tied a career high with 89 assists. Her energy and defense are two other strong points for the expansion franchise.

play 1:00 Emotional Flau'jae Johnson reflects on final game at PMAC as a Tiger Following LSU's Sweet 16-clinching win, Johnson delivers a heartfelt reflection on her time in Baton Rouge, expressing gratitude for those who shaped her journey.

South Carolina | point guard | 5-foot-9 | senior

It appears Johnson helped her draft stock plenty as a senior after showing leadership, maturity and resilience. She displayed those qualities throughout her career at South Carolina, but they were key in helping the Gamecocks reach the national championship game again and end UConn's unbeaten season. Johnson was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. She is very strong and can effectively guard different types of players.

play 0:18 Raven Johnson scores her 1,000th career point Raven Johnson pokes the ball free and lays in her 1,000th career point for South Carolina.

8. Golden State Valkyries: Iyana Martin

Spain | point guard | 5-foot-8

Martin, who turned 20 in January, was part of the Spanish team that advanced to the EuroBasket championship game last summer. Despite her youth, she has a lot of experience playing at the professional level. She is averaging 14.8 points and 4.2 assists for Perfumerias Avenida in Spain's LF Endesa. In 2023, she was the MVP of the FIBA Under-19 World Cup. The Valkyries might see her as a solid addition at point guard.

9. Washington Mystics: Kiki Rice

UCLA | point guard | 5-foot-11 | senior

Similar to her fellow UCLA seniors, Rice saved her best for last. She averaged 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals and shot 49% from the field, 38.5% from beyond the arc and 90.2% at the foul line this season. All those numbers were career highs. She also averaged 4.6 assists and showed so much poise in clutch situations, including her four free throws in the final 13 seconds that clinched UCLA's national semifinal win over Texas. She is from Bethesda, Maryland, and might be reunited with UCLA teammate Betts in the WNBA.

South Carolina | center | 6-foot-6 | senior

Okot averaged 12.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks for the national runner-up Gamecocks. South Carolina hoped she would get one more year of college eligibility, but the NCAA denied the request. She played just two years in the U.S. college system -- at Mississippi State in 2024-25 and South Carolina this season -- after competing two years in college in her native Kenya. She will need to learn more on the fly in the WNBA but could be another big target for point guard Caitlin Clark.

11. Washington Mystics: Cotie McMahon

Ole Miss | small forward | 6-foot | senior

McMahon will have to transition to the perimeter in the WNBA and improve her 3-point shooting. She has worked on that during the past two seasons. This season, after transferring to Ole Miss after three years at Ohio State, McMahon averaged a career-high 19.5 points and had a career-best 36 3-pointers. But she shot 28.6% from behind the arc. McMahon's physical style should translate well in the WNBA.

UCLA | shooting guard | 6-foot | senior

If someone saw only Jaquez's national championship game performance -- 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and enough energy to light up the arena -- that would be reason to draft her. But she has given that kind of effort for four seasons at UCLA. She averaged a career-high 13.5 points and shot 53.9% from the field, 39% on 3-pointers and 86% on free throws -- all career bests. It will be an emotional season for the Sun and their fans, knowing the franchise is moving to Houston in 2027. But a player such as Jaquez could still become a fan favorite.

play 1:25 Emotional Gabriela Jaquez reacts to UCLA's national title victory UCLA's Gabriela Jaquez discusses her feelings following the Bruins winning their first NCAA women's basketball national championship.

South Carolina | shooting guard | 5-foot-8 | senior

Latson transferring from Florida State to South Carolina for her senior season worked out well. She helped lead the Gamecocks to the national championship game thanks to a huge performance -- 16 points and 11 rebounds -- against UConn in the semifinals. She averaged 14.1 points and 3.6 assists this season and showed she could play South Carolina-style defense. The Dream have said they will be drafting less on "need" and more on best available player, and Latson fits that definition if she's still on the board.

14. Seattle Storm: Marta Suarez

TCU | small forward | 6-foot-3 | senior

A native of Oviedo, Spain, Suarez played two seasons at Tennessee and two at Cal before going to TCU. But what she showed in her lone season in Fort Worth, Texas, might be enough to make her a first-round pick. Suarez averaged 17.1 points and 7.4 rebounds while hitting a team-best 84 3-pointers. Her 33-point, 10-rebound performance in TCU's Sweet 16 victory over Virginia was her most impressive NCAA tournament game. If the Storm also draft Fam, it might be good for her to have a fellow Spaniard on the team.

15. Connecticut Sun: Gianna Kneepkens

UCLA | shooting guard | 5-foot-11 | senior

Kneepkens' most well-known skill is long-range shooting. She spent four years (with one injury redshirt season) at Utah before transferring to UCLA as a senior, a decision that worked out great for her and the national champion Bruins. Her scoring average dipped, as expected, with more talent around her. But Kneepkens still shot 42.9% from behind the arc (87 of 203). She finished her college career at 43.1% from 3-point range (335 of 777).

Second round

16. Seattle Storm: Charlisse Leger-Walker, UCLA, PG

17. Portland Fire: Angela Dugalic, UCLA, PF

18. Connecticut Sun: Janiah Barker, Tennessee, PF

19. Washington Mystics: Ashlon Jackson, Duke, SG

20. Los Angeles Sparks: Raegan Beers, Oklahoma, C

21. Chicago Sky: Tonie Morgan, Kentucky, PG

22. Toronto Tempo: Frieda Bühner, Germany, PF

23. Golden State Valkyries: Yarden Garzon, Maryland, SG

24. Los Angeles Sparks: Justine Pissott, Vanderbilt, SG

25. Indiana Fever: Taina Mair, Duke, PG

26. Toronto Tempo: Rori Harmon, Texas, PG

27. Phoenix Mercury: Laila Phelia, Syracuse, SG

28. Atlanta Dream: Maggie Doogan, Richmond, PF

29. Las Vegas Aces: Kierra Wheeler, West Virginia, PF

30. Washington Mystics: Grace VanSlooten, Michigan State, PF

Third round

31. Dallas Wings: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor, PF

32. Chicago Sky: Cassandre Prosper, Notre Dame, SG

33. Connecticut Sun: Latasha Lattimore, Ole Miss, PF

34. Washington Mystics: Chance Gray, Ohio State, SG

35. Los Angeles Sparks: Kara Dunn, USC, SG

36. Toronto Tempo: Sacha Washington, Vanderbilt, PF

37. Portland Fire: Christeen Iwuala, Ole Miss, PF

38. Golden State Valkyries: Hannah Stuelke, Iowa, PF

39. Seattle Storm: Jessica Timmons, Alabama, SG

40. Indiana Fever: Shay Ciezki, Indiana, SG

41. New York Liberty: Mya Perry, Cincinnati, PF

42. Phoenix Mercury: Teonni Key, Kentucky, PF

43. Atlanta Dream: Lani White, Utah, SG

44. Las Vegas Aces: Micah Gray, Oklahoma State, SG

45. Minnesota Lynx: Serah Williams, UConn, C