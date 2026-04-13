Valkyries re-sign All-Star Kayla Thornton to 1-year deal

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The Golden State Valkyries have re-signed All-Star forward Kayla Thornton to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

After winning a WNBA title with the New York Liberty in 2024, Thornton was acquired by the Valkyries in the 2025 expansion draft.

Thornton established herself as a foundational piece for the franchise in its inaugural season, before suffering a season-ending right knee injury in a July practice. In 22 games, the 33-year-old forward led the team in minutes played (30.1) and averaged a career high in scoring (14.0).

She also posted career-high averages in rebounding (7.0) and steals (1.3).

Thornton earned her first All-Star selection and made history by becoming the Valkyries' first player to be named to an All-Star roster.

"Kayla had an extraordinary season for this franchise and for herself," Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin said in a statement. "She became our first-ever All-Star, and also stepped up as a leader for a new roster from day one. Kayla brings relentless work ethic and an unshakeable belief in this team."

Thornton went undrafted out of UTEP in 2015 before signing with the Washington Mystics. Over her 10-year career she has played with four teams, including a six-year tenure with the Dallas Wings.

The Valkyries on Monday also announced the signing of center Kiah Stokes, a three-time WNBA champion with the Las Vegas Aces, to a multiyear deal.

"Kiah is a strong defender and a great addition to our team," said Nyanin. "She has won three WNBA championships and was coached by Coach Nakase in Las Vegas, so she understands what we are building here and what it takes to win."