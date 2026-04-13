Source: Liberty reach deals with Rebecca Allen, Pauline Astier

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The New York Liberty have agreed to one-year deals with free agent Rebecca Allen and undrafted rookie Pauline Astier, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Both are expected to be key reserves for the Liberty as they look to win their second WNBA title in three years.

Allen, a 6-foot-2 forward-guard, spent her first seven seasons in the WNBA playing for the Liberty. She most recently averaged 5.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists with the Chicago Sky, following stints with the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury.

Astier, 24, is a 5-foot-11 point guard from France who is currently averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds in EuroLeague play with USK Praha.

The Liberty will maintain reserved rights for Astier following the 2026 campaign.

The Liberty -- who hired Chris DeMarco as their new head coach this offseason -- are also set to re-sign stars Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, while bringing in three-time All-Star Satou Sabally.

New York also has starter Leonie Fiebich still under contract.

iHeart Women's Sports first reported the Allen signing, and the IX Sports first reported Astier's.