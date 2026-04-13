Aces re-sign NaLyssa Smith, Dana Evans, among other moves

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The defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces made a host of moves Monday to shore up their depth, re-signing free agents NaLyssa Smith and Dana Evans as well as bringing in newcomers Stephanie Talbot and Brianna Turner.

Smith, a restricted free agent, thrived in her time with the Aces last season after being traded from the Dallas Wings. The 6-foot-4 forward earned a starting role in the frontcourt alongside four-time MVP A'ja Wilson and averaged 8.2 points and 5.3 rebounds in 22.7 minutes.

The Indiana Fever selected Smith with the second pick in 2022 out of Baylor; she was traded to Dallas last offseason.

Evans was a critical bench piece in 2025, her first season with the Aces after previous stops in Chicago, where she won a championship in 2021, and Dallas, who drafted her in the second round in 2021.

The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 6.6 points, 2.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 17.7 minutes as she helped the Aces win their third title in four years.

"Dana was a fantastic addition to our roster last offseason, and we have the pleasure to bring her back in 2026," Aces president and GM Nikki Fargas said in a statement. "Her energy and toughness on both ends of the floor, along with her competitive spirit, brings a dynamic presence to the group."

Talbot, a 6-foot-2 forward, arrives in Las Vegas as a three-time Olympian with the Australian national team. She is entering her eighth season in the league after stints with Phoenix (who drafted her in the third round in 2014), Minnesota, Seattle, Los Angeles, Golden State and New York.

Talbot has career averages of 4.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

"Steph is a versatile wing who can guard multiple positions while shooting from beyond the arc at an elite level," Fargas said. "She has had a stellar career in the WNBA, in Australia's WNBL and as an Olympian, and will add depth to our Aces roster."

Turner is a two-time all-defensive selection who is coming off her first season in Indiana, where she averaged 8.6 minutes per game but took on a larger role during the playoffs. The 6-foot-3 defensive specialist has averaged 4.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks throughout her career.

Turner spent five of her seven WNBA seasons with the Mercury, who acquired her on draft day in 2019 after Atlanta selected her in the first round. She serves as treasurer of the Women's National Basketball Players Association and helped deliver a transformative collective bargaining agreement.

Earlier in free agency, Las Vegas agreed to deals with stars Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd, as well as returning reserves Kierstan Bell and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus. Wilson told reporters earlier this month she intends to re-sign with the Aces, who drafted her No. 1 overall in 2018.

Their bench will look slightly different with the departures of Aaliyah Nye (expansion draft, Toronto), Kiah Stokes (Golden State) and Megan Gustafson (Portland).