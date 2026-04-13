Mystics match Tempo offer sheet, re-sign Shakira Austin

Open Extended Reactions

Restricted free agent Shakira Austin is returning to the Washington Mystics on a three-year deal worth $3.57 million, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Austin, 25, the 2025 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year, had signed an offer sheet with the Toronto Tempo with those terms but Washington matched them to retain one of its budding stars.

Had Washington decided to not match Toronto's offer, Austin would have automatically joined the expansion team, which so far has signed or acquired players including Marina Mabrey, Brittney Sykes, Julie Allemand and Isabelle Harrison.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shakira Austin back to Washington," coach Sydney Johnson said in a statement. "Shakira had a strong season last year, making progress on both ends of the floor. We look forward to her continuing to build upon that success."

The Mystics selected Austin third in the 2022 draft, and she finished second in Rookie of the Year voting.

For her career, she has averaged 10.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.

Austin's best season came in 2025, when she played a career-high 38 games after being limited to just 12 in 2024 due to injury. The 6-foot-5 center averaged 12.7 points (a career high), 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The Mystics are building around a young core that includes Austin and 2025 lottery picks Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron, both of whom made the All-Star team as rookies.

In other free agency moves, Washington signed forward Michaela Onyenwere, the 2021 Rookie of the Year, to a two-year deal.