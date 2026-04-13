How to watch the 2026 WNBA draft on ESPN

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Fresh off leading UCLA to its first NCAA championship in program history, Lauren Betts highlights the next generation of women's college basketball superstars who are set to enter the professional ranks. The 6-foot-7 center and fellow projected first-round picks Awa Fam (Spain), Azzi Fudd (UConn), Flau'jae Johnson (LSU), Ta'Niya Latson (South Carolina) and Olivia Miles (TCU) are just some of the players who will hear their names called during the 2026 WNBA draft.

Here are key facts about the upcoming event:

When is the 2026 WNBA draft?

The draft will take place at 7 p.m. ET on April 13 at The Shed in New York City.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch every pick on ESPN, in the ESPN App and in the WNBA streaming hub. Coverage begins with the "WNBA Draft Orange Carpet Show" at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

April 13

5:30 p.m.: "WNBA Draft Orange Carpet Show" on ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: "WNBA Countdown" presented by Google on ESPN

7 p.m.: "WNBA Draft 2026" presented by State Street Investment Management SPY on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Who owns the No. 1 pick?

The Dallas Wings own the No. 1 pick for the second straight year. The team selected reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers first in 2025.

How can fans access more WNBA coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, schedules and more.