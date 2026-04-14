Toronto Tempo sign Kia Nurse, Temi Fagbenle to 1-year deals

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The Toronto Tempo made two significant roster additions Tuesday, signing three-time Canadian Olympian Kia Nurse and free agent center Temi Fagbenle to one-year deals.

Nurse, who is from Hamilton, Ontario, is the Tempo's first Canadian player as the expansion team builds its inaugural roster and becomes the league's first franchise outside the U.S. She will be on a guaranteed deal at the vet minimum, a source told ESPN.

"Kia represents everything this franchise stands for," Tempo general manager Monica Wright Rogers said in a statement. "She's a world-class athlete, a proven professional, and someone who has helped grow the game in Canada at every level. Having a Canadian player of her stature join Canada's first WNBA team is incredibly special, and it reinforces our commitment to building a team the entire country can rally behind."

Nurse, a 6-foot guard, averaged 7.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists last season, her first with the Chicago Sky. She sports career averages of 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, having previously played for the New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm. The Liberty initially drafted her No. 10 overall in 2018 out of UConn.

"To have the opportunity to play at home, for Canada's team, means everything to me," Nurse said. "This country has supported me throughout my career, and being part of the Tempo as the WNBA comes to Canada is incredibly meaningful. I'm proud to represent Canada, will be proud to wear this jersey, and excited to help build something special here."

Fagbenle, a 6-foot-4 center, signed a contract for $1 million, according to her agent Marcus Crenshaw.

Fagbenle emerged as a top-five defensive center in the WNBA last season and is a big get for the Tempo after they couldn't sign restricted free agent Shakira Austin from the Washington Mystics. Fagbenle averaged 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists as a starter for the Golden State Valkyries.

Prior to that, she spent a season with the Indiana Fever and three with the Minnesota Lynx, with whom she won a WNBA title in 2017. She was initially drafted by Minnesota in the third round in 2016 after playing at Harvard and USC.

Fagbenle also has extensive international experience, including with the Great Britain national team, for whom she played in the 2012 Olympics.

"Temi brings consistency and toughness to everything she does," Rogers said. "She plays the game the right way -- defending, rebounding, finishing around the rim and doing the work that impacts winning. Her experience anchoring the paint as a starter and her ability to contribute on both ends make her an important addition as we continue to shape our identity."