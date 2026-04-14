Wings add veteran forward Alysha Clark on one-year deal

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Three-time WNBA champion Alysha Clark has agreed to a one-year deal to join the Dallas Wings, her agent, Jessica Holtz of CAA, told ESPN on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-11 forward is a two-time All-Defensive selection and the 2023 Sixth Player of the Year. She won a pair of titles with the Seattle Storm in 2018 and 2020 as well as one with the Las Vegas Aces in 2023.

Clark -- 38, the oldest player in the league -- brings experience and a championship pedigree to a surging Wings franchise that on Monday night drafted Azzi Fudd No. 1, the Wings' second consecutive top selection after taking Paige Bueckers No. 1 last year.

Dallas had a massive free agency over the past week, acquiring other experienced veteran pieces in Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard while re-signing Arike Ogunbowale.

Coming off a two-year stint with the Aces, Clark signed a one-year deal to return to the Storm last offseason before she was traded to the Washington Mystics in August.

In Seattle, Clark averaged 18 minutes per game, her fewest since 2014, and was bumped from a starting role seven games into the season. She appeared in 15 games for the Mystics at the end of the campaign.

Clark sports career averages of 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists as well as a 37.3% clip from the 3-point arc.

She was drafted in the second round in 2010 by the San Antonio Silver Stars after leading the nation in scoring in back-to-back seasons (2008-09, 2009-10) at Middle Tennessee.

As a vice president of the WNBPA, Clark recently helped the players' union negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement, which was agreed upon last month.