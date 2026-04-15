Sources: Wilson staying with Aces on 3-year, $5M supermax deal

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A'ja Wilson, the WNBA's first four-time MVP, has signed a three-year, $5 million supermax contract to remain with the Las Vegas Aces, sources told ESPN.

The deal, which is the largest in WNBA history to date and fully guaranteed for Wilson, was negotiated by agent Jade-Li English of Klutch Sports Group.

The Aces announced the move but did not disclose terms of the deal.

Wilson will earn $1.4 million for the upcoming season under the next WNBA collective bargaining agreement, and the salary will increase over the next two years based on her receiving 20% of the team's salary cap, which will be aided by the league's new revenue share model.

"A'ja is truly one of one, who has led this franchise to where it is today," Aces president and GM Nikki Fargas said in a statement. "Not only has she catapulted into the history books and surpassed almost every record in existence, but she does so with the utmost confidence, authenticity and grace. We look forward to continuing to see her thrive in an Aces uniform."

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell is currently the only other player on a supermax contract, though Mitchell's deal is for one season.

The three-time WNBA champion told media attending last week's USA Basketball national team training camp that she was "not looking" to leave the only team she's played for over the course of her eight-year WNBA career.

"I love Vegas. I'm not leaving Vegas," Wilson said Friday. "I'm looking to win another one. I'm looking to defend a championship that we have in Las Vegas. I'm looking to get better as a leader, as a player. Everything else just kind of falls in line."

With the re-signing of Wilson, the Aces officially return 90% of their scoring power (75.5 of 83.6 PPG) from 2025's championship team.

The Aces also announced the signing of guard Chennedy Carter to a training camp contract.

Carter was selected No. 4 by Atlanta in the 2020 WNBA draft and played her first two years for the Dream. She then spent 2022 playing for the Los Angeles Sparks and was a member of the Chicago Sky in 2024. Carter has averaged 14.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 84 career games in the WNBA.

Last season, Wilson became the first WNBA or NBA player to win the scoring title, MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP all in the same season. She averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals while shooting 50.5% from the field in 2025.

Wilson, 29, who was drafted first overall by Las Vegas in 2018, helped lead the Aces to their first title in franchise history in 2022, before repeating the feat in 2023 on her way to Finals MVP honors. She's also a seven-time WNBA All-Star, a five-time WNBA First Teamer and a four-time member of the All-Defensive First Team.

She starred for Dawn Staley at South Carolina, winning the women's NCAA title in 2017, and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, having won gold with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the Paris Games in 2024.