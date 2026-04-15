Liberty re-sign Betnijah Laney-Hamilton after missing 2025

Open Extended Reactions

The New York Liberty have re-signed Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, the team announced on Wednesday.

Laney-Hamilton, who was a key part of the Liberty's championship run in 2024, missed the entire 2025 season recovering from a meniscus injury in her left knee that required surgery.

The 6-foot forward, who signed with the Liberty in 2021, missed 12 games in 2024 because of right knee issues but averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists during the regular season. She started every postseason game during New York's run to its first title.

After being waived by the Indiana Fever days before the 2020 bubble season, Laney-Hamilton signed with the Atlanta Dream and enjoyed a breakout campaign, averaging career highs of 17.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals to go along with 4.0 assists. She won Most Improved Player that season and was named to the 2020 All-Defensive First Team.

In 2021, Laney-Hamilton, 32, earned her first All-Star selection as a member of the Liberty.