Odyssey Sims agrees to 1-year deal with Wings, agent says

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Free agent point guard Odyssey Sims has agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Wings, her agent, Harrison Gaines of SLASH Sports, told ESPN on Wednesday.

Sims was the No. 2 pick in the 2014 WNBA draft, as well as a 2019 All-WNBA and All-Star selection. Her contract will be at the standard veteran minimum, non-guaranteed.

Sims most recently appeared for the Indiana Fever, where she was a midseason addition after their slew of injuries in the backcourt. She averaged 10.3 points and 4.0 assists and helped the Fever make a surprisingly deep playoff run.

The 5-foot-8 guard has posted career averages of 11.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds, having previously played for the Los Angeles Sparks, Connecticut Sun, Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream, oftentimes joining teams on seven-day contracts.

She has spent the majority of her career suiting up for the Wings/Tulsa Shock franchise, most recently appearing for the Wings in 2024.

The Wings have had a busy offseason, drafting guard Azzi Fudd No. 1 in Monday's draft -- their second consecutive top pick after selecting Paige Bueckers last year -- re-signing free agent Arike Ogunbowale and also bringing in a group of newcomers headlined by Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard. Dallas is looking to return to the playoffs after finishing at the bottom of the standings in 2025 and last appearing in the postseason in 2023.