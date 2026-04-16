Wings stifle questions about Azzi Fudd-Paige Bueckers relationship

Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, answered numerous basketball-related questions at her Dallas Wings introductory news conference Thursday, but one unrelated to the game overshadowed all the others.

Fudd and teammate Paige Bueckers, who will team in Dallas' backcourt this season, went public about their relationship in 2025, and it was an often-discussed subject before this week's draft.

But when Fudd was asked Thursday about both her relationship with Bueckers -- the two overlapped at UConn and won a national championship together -- and whether she would seek advice from other couples in the WNBA about navigating the relationship as pro players, the subject was quickly shut down.

"Understand why you have to ask that question," a Wings public relations staffer interrupted. "We're going to respectfully decline from commenting on our players' personal lives."

Dallas Wings president Greg Bibb (left) and Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers (right) welcomed No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd to the team on draft night. Fudd and Bueckers also were teammates at UConn, winning a national championship with the Huskies. Melanie Fidler/NBAE via Getty Images

Fudd averaged 17.3 points on 47% shooting in her final season at UConn, which ended with the Huskies losing to South Carolina at the Final Four -- their only loss of the season.

Bueckers, who was last year's No. 1 overall pick by the Wings, averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds while winning the league's Rookie of the Year award.

Wings general manager Curt Miller said the team never hesitated in its choice to draft Fudd as the team looks to take steps forward after tying for the league's worst record last season at 10-34 and winning only nine games in 2024. .

"Since the moment we secured the No. 1 pick, we set out on a plan to be deliberate, thorough, with intention on evaluating where we got to ultimately in picking Azzi Fudd," Miller said. "We traveled all over the world watching this incredible draft class, but it all came back always to Azzi.

"Words that we heard over and over again in the investigation of her was, a winner, competitor, a hard worker, obviously the skill set speaks for itself, an incredible shooter -- probably one of the quickest releases in the game today, a defender with a lot of competitiveness and toughness, and, ultimately, all the intangibles that goes along with Azzi in the locker room -- being unselfish, being an incredible teammate, being a high-basketball-IQ player. [It] all pointed us through a very deliberate and thorough process back to Azzi Fudd."