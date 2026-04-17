WNBA training camp questions: Projected lineups, team stats

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WNBA training camps open Sunday as 15 teams start to prepare for the league's 30th season. Between free agency and the annual draft, rosters have begun to take shape. There is still much to be decided about who will be in uniform when the regular season begins May 8.

The camps are the first chance for rookies to practice with their new teammates. Some rookies who were drafted won't make rosters. Others who weren't drafted but were invited to camp might win spots.

During the camps and preseason games, some players will emerge in bigger roles than last season. And teams' chemistry will begin to build for the upcoming 44-game season.

ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Kendra Andrews, Kareem Copeland and Michael Voepel look at the biggest question facing each team heading into camp.

Jump to: ATL | CHI | CON | DAL |

GS | IND | LV | LA |

MIN | NY | PHO | POR |

SEA | TOR | WAS

2025 record: 30-14 (tied for second place), lost 2-1 in first round of playoffs to Indiana

Season opener: at Minnesota (May 10, 7 p.m. ET)

Projected starting lineup: Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, Angel Reese

How will Reese fit with the Dream?

The Dream were a very different type of team last season under coach Karl Smesko in his first year in the WNBA. They became an offensive powerhouse, increasing their 77.0 points per game average in 2024 to 84.4 in 2025. Atlanta also led the WNBA in rebounding last season at 36.6 per game. The Dream's up-tempo offense and rebounding fit Reese, who has led the league in rebounds in her first two seasons. Reese can also see this trade to Atlanta as a fresh start after not making the playoffs with the Chicago Sky.

Reese is joining a group of veterans who worked well together last year in Atlanta, and that should be good for her continued development. -- Voepel

play 1:57 McNutt: Angel Reese trade benefits all parties involved Monica McNutt joins "SportsCenter" to break down what the Sky trading Angel Reese to the Dream means for both teams.

2025 record: 10-34 (tied for last place)

Season opener: at Portland (May 9, 9 p.m. ET)

Projected starting lineup: Rachel Banham, Kamilla Cardoso, Skylar Diggins, Rickea Jackson, Azura Stevens

How much can former Sparks teammates Jackson and Stevens help the Sky?

With the trade of forward Angel Reese to Atlanta, the Sky lost her team-leading 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. But with forwards Jackson and Stevens, they add a combined 27.5 points and 11.2 rebounds from last season with Los Angeles. Jackson, obtained via trade, is just 25 and still has so much growth potential. She is not the rebounder that Reese is, but she is a more well-rounded scorer, making 65 3-pointers last season. Stevens, 30, signed as a free agent coming off her best WNBA season, as she started every game for the Sparks and had career-high stats in almost every category.

Stevens is familiar with Chicago; she played for the Sky for three seasons from 2020 to 2022. But during the past three seasons in Los Angeles, she has evolved into a full-time starter. It will be intriguing watching Stevens and Jackson work with third-year center Cardoso, especially with veteran point guard Diggins also added to the mix. She tied for third in the WNBA in assists per game (6.0) last season. -- Voepel

2025 record: 11-33 (11th place), did not make playoffs

Season opener: at New York (May 8, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Projected starting lineup: Kennedy Burke, Brittney Griner, Leila Lacan, Aneesah Morrow, Saniya Rivers

How will this season of transition unfold for the Sun?

The 2026 season is bound to be a weird one for the Sun. The franchise has announced this will be its final season in Connecticut, with the team relocating to Houston and being rebranded as the Comets starting in 2027. The Sun have launched a "Sunset Season" campaign, a seasonlong celebration commemorating the history of the franchise. There's a wide assortment of feelings about this development among WNBA fans, particularly given the messy way the relocation happened.

Nonetheless, there is basketball to be played in Uncasville this summer. The team remains in rebuilding mode, leaning on a youth movement: Twelve players on their current roster ahead of camp have two or fewer years of experience in the league; only three have more than four: Shey Peddy, Burke and Griner. As the franchise prepares for its final chapter in Connecticut, there is plenty of intriguing young talent that Houston can look to build around long term. -- Philippou

2025 record: 10-34 (tied for last place), did not make playoffs

Season opener: at Indiana (May 9, 1 p.m. ET)

Projected starting lineup: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Arike Ogunbowale, Jessica Shepard, Alanna Smith

Can the Wings' big offseason push them back into playoff contention?

After the Wings signed Smith in free agency, Bueckers posted an Instagram story of herself jumping into a pool and shouting in celebration, "I can't believe this is my life! Smiling through it all. We was in the trenches!"

It's easy to understand Bueckers' elation. She went from losing only 17 games at UConn to suffering twice as many in her first pro season. It was so bleak that the Wings moved on from coach Chris Koclanes after one season. But as Bueckers expressed, things are looking up for the franchise. The Wings had a productive free agency, headlined by the additions of Smith, Shepard and veteran Alysha Clark. They drafted Fudd, Bueckers' college teammate, with the No. 1 pick to provide some much-needed shooting.

It's clear that the Wings are looking to capitalize off their back-to-back No. 1 picks. With new coach Jose Fernandez leading the way, how quickly can this group mesh? A key part of that will be how the backcourt of Bueckers, Fudd and Ogunbowale jells. Ogunbowale struggled last season in a new role and system, but after re-signing her to a two-year deal, the Wings are banking on her finding her form again or perhaps reshaping it to fit playing alongside talented guards. -- Philippou

play 0:50 Azzi Fudd: I'm ready to do everything I can for Dallas Azzi Fudd tells Holly Rowe how she will bring her UConn mentality to the Dallas Wings.

2025 record: 23-21 (eighth), lost 2-0 in first round of playoffs to Minnesota

Season opener: at Seattle (May, 10 p.m. ET)

Projected starting lineup: Veronica Burton, Iliana Rupert, Janelle Salaun, Kayla Thornton, Gabby Williams

How does Golden State surpass its historic inaugural season?

In its inaugural season, the Valkyries became one of the league's most valuable franchises and the first WNBA expansion team to make the playoffs. They had one All-Star (Thornton), another player awarded as Most Improved Player (Burton) and Natalie Nakase was voted Coach of the Year. So how does Golden State top that?

In free agency, the Valkyries brought in Williams, who is sure to fit the team's defense-first identity, but they lost key contributors as well. Thornton (knee injury) is back after missing the second half of the season, and they have a talented rookie in Marta Suarez. But how will the Valkyries respond to expectations? Golden State is no longer an unknown, so whether it can match last season's success will be a challenge. -- Andrews

2025 record: 24-20 (sixth), lost 3-2 in the semifinals to Las Vegas

Season opener: vs. Dallas (May 9, 1 p.m. ET)

Projected starting lineup: Monique Billings, Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, Kelsey Mitchell

Can Clark remain healthy and dominate like she did as a rookie?

The Fever advanced to the semifinals despite losing Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby to season-ending injuries. The foundation of Clark, Mitchell and Boston remain, as do Cunningham and Hull. The Fever added size in the 6-foot-4 Billings since starter Natasha Howard departed in free agency and a versatile forward in Myisha Hines-Allen. Guard Tyasha Harris was also signed in free agency. The addition of first-round pick Raven Johnson as a rugged defender at point guard should complement Clark.

With a healthy Clark, Mitchell coming off a career year (20.2 points per game) and Boston continuing to ascend after three All-Star selections in her first three years -- coach Stephanie White will begin her second year -- the goal is to win a title. Period. -- Copeland

2025 record: 30-14 (second), won WNBA title

Season opener: vs. Phoenix (May 9, 3:30 p.m. ET)

Projected starting lineup: Kierstan Bell, Chelsea Gray, NaLyssa Smith, A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young