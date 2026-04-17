WNBA training camp questions: Projected lineups, team stats

WNBA training camps open Sunday as 15 teams start to prepare for the league's 30th season. Between free agency and the annual draft, rosters have begun to take shape. There is still much to be decided about who will be in uniform when the regular season begins May 8.
The camps are the first chance for rookies to practice with their new teammates. Some rookies who were drafted won't make rosters. Others who weren't drafted but were invited to camp might win spots.
During the camps and preseason games, some players will emerge in bigger roles than last season. And teams' chemistry will begin to build for the upcoming 44-game season.
ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Kendra Andrews, Kareem Copeland and Michael Voepel look at the biggest question facing each team heading into camp.
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MIN | NY | PHO | POR |
SEA | TOR | WAS
Atlanta Dream
2025 record: 30-14 (tied for second place), lost 2-1 in first round of playoffs to Indiana
Season opener: at Minnesota (May 10, 7 p.m. ET)
Projected starting lineup: Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, Angel Reese
How will Reese fit with the Dream?
The Dream were a very different type of team last season under coach Karl Smesko in his first year in the WNBA. They became an offensive powerhouse, increasing their 77.0 points per game average in 2024 to 84.4 in 2025. Atlanta also led the WNBA in rebounding last season at 36.6 per game. The Dream's up-tempo offense and rebounding fit Reese, who has led the league in rebounds in her first two seasons. Reese can also see this trade to Atlanta as a fresh start after not making the playoffs with the Chicago Sky.
Reese is joining a group of veterans who worked well together last year in Atlanta, and that should be good for her continued development. -- Voepel
Monica McNutt joins "SportsCenter" to break down what the Sky trading Angel Reese to the Dream means for both teams.
Chicago Sky
2025 record: 10-34 (tied for last place)
Season opener: at Portland (May 9, 9 p.m. ET)
Projected starting lineup: Rachel Banham, Kamilla Cardoso, Skylar Diggins, Rickea Jackson, Azura Stevens
How much can former Sparks teammates Jackson and Stevens help the Sky?
With the trade of forward Angel Reese to Atlanta, the Sky lost her team-leading 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. But with forwards Jackson and Stevens, they add a combined 27.5 points and 11.2 rebounds from last season with Los Angeles. Jackson, obtained via trade, is just 25 and still has so much growth potential. She is not the rebounder that Reese is, but she is a more well-rounded scorer, making 65 3-pointers last season. Stevens, 30, signed as a free agent coming off her best WNBA season, as she started every game for the Sparks and had career-high stats in almost every category.
Stevens is familiar with Chicago; she played for the Sky for three seasons from 2020 to 2022. But during the past three seasons in Los Angeles, she has evolved into a full-time starter. It will be intriguing watching Stevens and Jackson work with third-year center Cardoso, especially with veteran point guard Diggins also added to the mix. She tied for third in the WNBA in assists per game (6.0) last season. -- Voepel
Connecticut Sun
2025 record: 11-33 (11th place), did not make playoffs
Season opener: at New York (May 8, 7:30 p.m. ET)
Projected starting lineup: Kennedy Burke, Brittney Griner, Leila Lacan, Aneesah Morrow, Saniya Rivers
How will this season of transition unfold for the Sun?
The 2026 season is bound to be a weird one for the Sun. The franchise has announced this will be its final season in Connecticut, with the team relocating to Houston and being rebranded as the Comets starting in 2027. The Sun have launched a "Sunset Season" campaign, a seasonlong celebration commemorating the history of the franchise. There's a wide assortment of feelings about this development among WNBA fans, particularly given the messy way the relocation happened.
Nonetheless, there is basketball to be played in Uncasville this summer. The team remains in rebuilding mode, leaning on a youth movement: Twelve players on their current roster ahead of camp have two or fewer years of experience in the league; only three have more than four: Shey Peddy, Burke and Griner. As the franchise prepares for its final chapter in Connecticut, there is plenty of intriguing young talent that Houston can look to build around long term. -- Philippou
Dallas Wings
2025 record: 10-34 (tied for last place), did not make playoffs
Season opener: at Indiana (May 9, 1 p.m. ET)
Projected starting lineup: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Arike Ogunbowale, Jessica Shepard, Alanna Smith
Can the Wings' big offseason push them back into playoff contention?
After the Wings signed Smith in free agency, Bueckers posted an Instagram story of herself jumping into a pool and shouting in celebration, "I can't believe this is my life! Smiling through it all. We was in the trenches!"
It's easy to understand Bueckers' elation. She went from losing only 17 games at UConn to suffering twice as many in her first pro season. It was so bleak that the Wings moved on from coach Chris Koclanes after one season. But as Bueckers expressed, things are looking up for the franchise. The Wings had a productive free agency, headlined by the additions of Smith, Shepard and veteran Alysha Clark. They drafted Fudd, Bueckers' college teammate, with the No. 1 pick to provide some much-needed shooting.
It's clear that the Wings are looking to capitalize off their back-to-back No. 1 picks. With new coach Jose Fernandez leading the way, how quickly can this group mesh? A key part of that will be how the backcourt of Bueckers, Fudd and Ogunbowale jells. Ogunbowale struggled last season in a new role and system, but after re-signing her to a two-year deal, the Wings are banking on her finding her form again or perhaps reshaping it to fit playing alongside talented guards. -- Philippou
Azzi Fudd tells Holly Rowe how she will bring her UConn mentality to the Dallas Wings.
Golden State Valkyries
2025 record: 23-21 (eighth), lost 2-0 in first round of playoffs to Minnesota
Season opener: at Seattle (May, 10 p.m. ET)
Projected starting lineup: Veronica Burton, Iliana Rupert, Janelle Salaun, Kayla Thornton, Gabby Williams
How does Golden State surpass its historic inaugural season?
In its inaugural season, the Valkyries became one of the league's most valuable franchises and the first WNBA expansion team to make the playoffs. They had one All-Star (Thornton), another player awarded as Most Improved Player (Burton) and Natalie Nakase was voted Coach of the Year. So how does Golden State top that?
In free agency, the Valkyries brought in Williams, who is sure to fit the team's defense-first identity, but they lost key contributors as well. Thornton (knee injury) is back after missing the second half of the season, and they have a talented rookie in Marta Suarez. But how will the Valkyries respond to expectations? Golden State is no longer an unknown, so whether it can match last season's success will be a challenge. -- Andrews
Indiana Fever
2025 record: 24-20 (sixth), lost 3-2 in the semifinals to Las Vegas
Season opener: vs. Dallas (May 9, 1 p.m. ET)
Projected starting lineup: Monique Billings, Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, Kelsey Mitchell
Can Clark remain healthy and dominate like she did as a rookie?
The Fever advanced to the semifinals despite losing Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby to season-ending injuries. The foundation of Clark, Mitchell and Boston remain, as do Cunningham and Hull. The Fever added size in the 6-foot-4 Billings since starter Natasha Howard departed in free agency and a versatile forward in Myisha Hines-Allen. Guard Tyasha Harris was also signed in free agency. The addition of first-round pick Raven Johnson as a rugged defender at point guard should complement Clark.
With a healthy Clark, Mitchell coming off a career year (20.2 points per game) and Boston continuing to ascend after three All-Star selections in her first three years -- coach Stephanie White will begin her second year -- the goal is to win a title. Period. -- Copeland
Las Vegas Aces
2025 record: 30-14 (second), won WNBA title
Season opener: vs. Phoenix (May 9, 3:30 p.m. ET)
Projected starting lineup: Kierstan Bell, Chelsea Gray, NaLyssa Smith, A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young
The question is simple: Can the dynasty continue?
Free agency was productive yet boring for Las Vegas as it retained its big four of Wilson, Young, Gray and Jewell Loyd. Wilson signed the largest contract in WNBA history with a three-year, $5 million supermax after winning her league-record fourth MVP.
Can keeping 23 All-Star selections and 13 championships be considered boring, though? That's enough to win a title with nearly any supporting cast. And Smith, Bell and Dana Evans are back.
Las Vegas has won three of the past four championships and advanced to the Finals in four of the past six seasons. Only the Houston Comets and Minnesota Lynx have had comparable eras. Wilson is at the absolute height of her powers and is not only looking to continue the dynasty but stake a claim as the best player in league history. -- Copeland
Los Angeles Sparks
2025 record: 21-23 (ninth), did not make playoffs
Season opener: vs. Las Vegas (May 10, 6 p.m. ET)
Projected starting lineup: Ariel Atkins, Rae Burrell, Dearica Hamby, Kelsey Plum, Nneka Ogwumike
Can Ogwumike get the Sparks back into the playoffs?
It's not all on Ogwumike to break the Sparks' five-year postseason drought, but the acquisition of the 10-time All-Star was the most valuable acquisition of Los Angeles' free agency strategy. Ogwumike, who played 12 seasons in Los Angeles from 2012 to 2023, remains a top-notch player. The 35-year-old averaged 18.3 points on 51.9% shooting and 7.0 rebounds in 30 minutes last season for Seattle and helped lead the Storm to a competitive playoff series against the eventual champion Aces. So if this is the version of Ogwumike that is heading back to Southern California, the Sparks will be more than thrilled.
The Sparks traded Rickea Jackson, a player with a lot of upside in her early career, appearing to skip over the rebuild phase they entered a few years ago and also acquired Erica Wheeler and Atkins. They are banking on experience alongside Hamby, Plum and Cameron Brink. -- Andrews
Look back at Kelsey Plum's top plays from last season after signing a deal to return to the Sparks.
Minnesota Lynx
2025 record: 34-10 (first place), lost 3-1 in semifinals to Phoenix
Season opener: vs. Atlanta (May 10, 7 p.m. ET)
Projected starting lineup: Natasha Howard, Dorka Juhasz, Kayla McBride, Olivia Miles, Courtney Williams
Can the Lynx be competitive while Napheesa Collier is out?
Franchise star Collier had surgery on both ankles this offseason, with a projected recovery that could be up to six months. June is expected to be the earliest she will return, but it could be later. The Lynx also lost post players Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard to free agency, so for now the only returning starters from last year's first-place team are veteran guards McBride and Williams. No. 2 draft pick Miles, a true point guard, seems likely to be thrown into the fire right away.
It's hard to be sure what Minnesota's post play will look like. There are more questions regarding frontcourt additions, including several players from overseas. Training camp will be especially important for the Lynx to figure out who emerges to lead their inside game without Collier, who averaged 22.9 points and 7.3 rebounds last season. -- Voepel
Olivia Miles is headed to Minnesota after the Lynx select her in the 2026 WNBA draft.
New York Liberty
2025 record: 27-17 (tied for fourth place), lost to 2-1 in first round to Phoenix
Season opener: vs. Connecticut (May 8, 7:30 p.m. ET)
Projected starting lineup: Leonie Fiebich, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Satou Sabally, Breanna Stewart
How does new coach Chris DeMarco make his imprint?
The Liberty made shockwaves last fall when they parted ways with coach Sandy Brondello just one year removed from their 2024 WNBA title, the franchise's first. When discussing the decision, general manager Jonathan Kolb acknowledged, "We need to nail this [next hire]. If we're going to make a bold decision like this, our players deserve to get the best."
After an extensive search, Kolb hired Chris DeMarco, longtime Golden State Warriors assistant coach, in late November. Since then, palpable excitement has built in Brooklyn surrounding what this 2026 squad can achieve: The Liberty's big three of Ionescu, Stewart and Jones is back; they signed three-time WNBA All-Star Sabally to a two-year deal; and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton will also return after missing all of 2025 due to injury and might be the healthiest she has been in years.
On paper, the talent is there. But how does DeMarco put it all together? Can he effectively maximize this roster's potential? It might be his first year at the helm and coaching in the WNBA, but there's no doubt the expectation in New York remains a championship. -- Philippou
Phoenix Mercury
2025 record: 27-17 (tied for fourth place), lost in WNBA Finals 4-0
Season opener: at Las Vegas (May 9, 3:30 p.m. ET)
Projected starting lineup: Monique Akoa Makani, Kahleah Copper, Natasha Mack, Alyssa Thomas, Sami Whitcomb
Can Phoenix make up for the loss of Sabally?
The Mercury had a good postseason run last year, beating New York and Minnesota to make the WNBA Finals. The magic ran out there as Las Vegas swept them. Sabally, who led the Mercury in scoring (16.3 points per game) in her only season in Phoenix, suffered a concussion in Game 3 of the Finals and didn't play in Game 4. She has moved on. It's a big loss, but the Mercury return six players who started at least 20 games last season, plus veteran super sub DeWanna Bonner.
Phoenix didn't bring in any player who could replace Sabally. And the Mercury's two draft picks Monday are 19-year-olds from overseas who will not play in the WNBA this season. Phoenix has some interesting undrafted invitees to camp, such as Maryland's Yarden Garzon, but an attempt to replace Sabally's production will need to be done by committee. -- Voepel
Portland Fire
2025 record: This is the team's inaugural season
Season opener: vs. Chicago (May 9, 9 p.m. ET)
Projected starting lineup: Bridget Carleton, Luisa Geiselsoder, Haley Jones, Carla Leite, Sug Sutton
How will CLA translate to the WNBA?
Coach Alex Sarama is implementing a Constraints-Led Approach (CLA) to the new team's training. It's a method that emphasizes adaptability, improvisation and decision-making rather than predetermined movement patterns and drills. For example, Sarama will rarely run the same drill twice, instead using small-sided games with different constraints -- like rule tweaks, scoring changes or time limits -- to force players to make decisions under pressure.
This training style has become increasingly popular in European basketball and soccer and has also been used in the NBA by players such as San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. But it's new to the WNBA. Perhaps introducing it as part of an expansion franchise is the best practice -- it is already practically building from scratch. But will the buy-in be high enough for the system to yield the same success as in other sports? -- Andrews
Iyana Martin Carrion is selected No. 7 by the Portland Fire in the 2026 WNBA draft.
Seattle Storm
2025 record: 23-21 (seventh), lost 2-1 in the first round to Las Vegas
Season opener: vs. Golden State (May 10, 10 p.m. ET)
Projected starting lineup: Zia Cooke, Natisha Hiedeman, Jordan Horston, Ezi Magbegor, Dominique Malonga
Who will score for Seattle?
Seattle lost 67.5 points per game and 82.2% of its scoring from 2025 as its top five scorers from last season -- Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, Brittney Sykes, Gabby Williams and Erica Wheeler -- signed elsewhere during free agency.
Magbegor and Malonga are the only key contributors from last season who are returning. Magbegor averaged 8.0 points on 49.3% shooting, while Malonga, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft, scored 7.7 points on 55.1% shooting. Malonga, in particular, will be asked to take on a bigger role in her second season, so her development and growth will be crucial to the team's success.
In free agency, the Storm added guard Heideman, who scored 9.9 points for the Lynx last season, and center Stephanie Dolson, who averaged 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds and hit 27 of 75 3-pointers for the Mystics. They drafted Awa Fam with the third pick and acquired Flau'jae Johnson in a trade with Golden State. At LSU, Johnson averaged 14.2 points and shot 46.5% from the field as a senior this season and is sure to bring offensive energy. -- Andrews
Awa Fam Thiam is selected No. 3 by the Seattle Storm in the 2026 WNBA draft.
Toronto Tempo
2025 record: This is the team's inaugural season
Season opener: vs. Washington (May 8, 7:30 p.m. ET)
Projected starting lineup: Julie Allemand, Temi Fagbenle, Marina Mabrey, Nyara Sabally, Brittney Sykes
Will Sykes and Mabrey set the tone for the Tempo?
As with any expansion team, there's uncertainty about how this group will come together. No player stands out as the obvious star at this point. But veteran guards Sykes and Mabrey have the kind of gritty and competitive personalities to help give the Tempo an identity as the franchise gets started.
Mabrey averaged 14.4 points and 4.0 assists last season with Connecticut. Sykes averaged 14.1 points last year, playing 25 games with Washington and 14 with Seattle. They are the only players on Toronto's roster who averaged double figures in scoring in the WNBA last season. They will have a lot on their shoulders as leaders for veteran coach Sandy Brondello and mentoring No. 6 draft pick Kiki Rice as the Tempo get off the ground. -- Voepel
Kiki Rice is selected No. 6 by the Toronto Tempo in the 2026 WNBA draft.
Washington Mystics
2025 record: 16-28 (10th place), did not make playoffs
Season opener: at Toronto (May 8, 7:30 p.m.)
Projected starting lineup: Shakira Austin, Kiki Iriafen, Sonia Citron, Georgia Amoore, Angela Dugalic
How long does it take to develop six first-round draft picks from the past two seasons?
Team president Michael Winger decided before the 2025 season to rebuild with a draft and development mindset, and he has stuck to his guns. Retaining restricted free agent Austin has been, by far, the team's biggest move in free agency during the past two offseasons. Now there's the core of 2025 rookie All-Stars in Iriafen and Citron, with point guard Georgia Amoore coming back from a torn ACL suffered in training camp last May. The 2026 draft earned an A-plus grade from ESPN, with national champion and NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player Lauren Betts, her UCLA teammate Dugalic and three-time first-team all-conference selection Cotie McMahon, who might be the steal of the first round. Adding 5-6 Texas point guard Rori Harmon in the third round was a good gamble as she's an unquestioned leader, a dogged defender and set Longhorns records for assists and steals.
Some things will have to be figured out, such as how Betts (6-7), Austin (6-5) and Iriafen (6-3) fit alongside each other. But the Mystics could have the deepest talent pool of young players in the league. -- Copeland