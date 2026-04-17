Aliyah Boston reaches 4-year, $6.3M extension with Fever

Open Extended Reactions

Three-time WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston has agreed to a four-year, $6.3 million contract extension with the Indiana Fever, her agent, Zack Miller, told ESPN, giving her the richest total salary in league history to date.

Boston was eligible for the pay bump through a new provision in the league's recently ratified collective bargaining agreement. With her previously earning an All-WNBA selection, she could, by signing the extension, effectively replace what she was set to earn in 2026 and have an accelerated path to earning the max.

"Entering just her fourth season, Aliyah is already one of the best players in the WNBA. She's been a foundational piece of the Indiana Fever since she was drafted here in 2023. We're thrilled to be able to reward her with this new contract and make history, and most importantly, lock her in as a cornerstone of the Fever for years to come," Fever general manager Amber Cox said in a statement Friday. "Despite already being an All-WNBA caliber player, Aliyah has just scratched the surface in terms of the player she can become."

Boston will earn $1 million in 2026, lower than the standard $1.19 million max deal she was eligible for -- choosing to take less money to help the Fever pay others on their roster. She will then earn 20% of the cap in each subsequent season through 2029.

"I'm super blessed and grateful for this opportunity and to continue my journey here with the Fever. God is good!" Boston said. "I'm excited for the future ahead for both myself and for our team, and I can't wait to keep building upon everything we have accomplished so far. Go Fever!"

Boston has averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 54.7% since being selected at No. 1 by the Fever in 2023.

Indiana has sought to build around Boston, 2024 No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark and star guard Kelsey Mitchell. Mitchell was a free agent and just signed a one-year deal at the supermax to return to Indiana.

Boston is coming off a career season in which she tied for sixth in MVP voting while also earning All-Defensive and All-WNBA second-team nods. Despite dealing with a host of injuries, the Fever made a surprising run to the semifinals in 2025 before falling to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces.