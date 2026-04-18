Valkyries sign free agent Tiffany Hayes to one-year contract

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The Golden State Valkyries have re-signed free agent guard Tiffany Hayes to a one-year deal, the team announced Saturday.

Hayes, 36, announced her retirement in 2023 but returned to the WNBA on a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Aces the following season, when she won Sixth Player of the Year.

She signed a one-year contract with the expansion Valkyries in February 2025 and averaged 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3 assists in 26 games. She missed the team's final eight regular-season games because of a knee injury that also kept her out of the playoffs.

"Tip helped lay the foundation on and off the court for this team, and that's not something you take for granted," Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin said in a statement. "She's an experienced leader and veteran player who showed up for the Bay. Being able to welcome Tip back to her second home is truly special."

The 13-year veteran was an All-Star in 2017 and named to the All-WNBA and All-Defensive teams in 2018.

Hayes, 36, won back-to-back national championships at UConn (2009-10) and was selected by the Atlanta Dream in the second round of the 2012 draft.

The Valkyries tip off the regular season at the Seattle Storm on May 8.