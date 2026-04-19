Caitlin Clark focused on staying healthy at Fever training camp

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INDIANAPOLIS -- Caitlin Clark was already on the practice court inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, putting up shot after shot before training camp officially began Sunday. This is what fans have been waiting for: to see Clark back in an Indiana Fever jersey after an injury-plagued 2025 that limited her to 13 games.

Now 100% healthy with no restrictions, Clark and the Fever are trying to keep it that way. The offseason training, rehab and recovery were tweaked to minimize injury risk as much as possible. She and trainer Maria Witte put in long hours to create a program.

"Taking care of my body at this point in the season is probably the most important thing," Clark said. "Whether that's recovery, whether that's pre-court treatment, whatever it is. I think it's those type of things."

A year ago, Clark dealt with a left quad sprain that started in training camp and sidelined her for two weeks early in the regular season. Then there was a left groin sprain followed by a right groin injury and an eventual bone bruise in her left ankle. She never played again after July 15.

Clark had never dealt with injuries the way she did in 2025, and she still made a second consecutive All-Star Game after being named Rookie of the Year and all-WNBA in 2024.

"Very intentional about the things that I'm trying to do," Clark said. "As a young person, you just grab your basketball shoes, and you're like, oh, let's just get up on the court and lace them up and go play. And that wasn't obviously something that was going to help me through the longevity of my career."

Sunday was far from Clark's first day back on the floor. She was fully cleared to participate in USA Basketball national team training camps and the World Cup qualifying tournament in March. Not only was it a chance to get back in the groove alongside some of the best players in the world, but Fever teammate Aliyah Boston and coach Stephanie White were both able to work with her specifically.

"Caitlin is Caitlin," Boston said with a smile. "Yes, she was out with injury, but when we were at USA together, she looked like herself. And I feel like that made me just so happy, because, one, having an injury is hard. And missing a season is hard. But being able to come back turn the page and be ready to go -- I mean, that's Caitlin."

Clark and the Fever are still being careful about her workload. White said it's not necessary to have her take every practice rep, despite Clark's internal desire to do so. They want to monitor the wear and tear Clark is subjected to, particularly in April before a 44-game season.

Last season was isolating for Clark, as she would go through two hours of treatment and rehab before going out to support her teammates. She had to learn how to be a leader from the sideline, but White wants to see her back just playing the game with joy. While serving as an assistant on the Team USA staff, White saw that return.

"I was really thankful that she had that opportunity," White said. "When you've been training in a rehab kind of scenario, the first opportunity to go in a game is different. I thought her pace was really good. I thought she didn't try to overdo anything. She let the game come to her. ... She did such a great job of finding her spots of understanding time, space, rhythm. All of her timing looked really good. It's hard when you're not playing to simulate that."