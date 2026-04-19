Aces' Dana Evans out indefinitely with left leg injury

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Guard Dana Evans, who re-signed with the Las Vegas Aces last week, will be sidelined indefinitely while recovering from a left leg injury, the team announced Sunday.

The injury caused her to miss the Unrivaled playoffs.

Evans, 27, was a critical bench player last season, averaging 6.6 points, 2.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 17.7 minutes as she helped the Aces win their third title in four years.

Prior to Las Vegas, she had stops in Chicago, where she won a championship in 2021, and Dallas, which drafted her in the second round in 2021.

ESPN's Alexa Philippou contributed to this report.