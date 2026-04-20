Dream's Brionna Jones has knee surgery, uncertain for start of season

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ATLANTA -- Atlanta Dream center Brionna Jones has had right knee surgery, leaving her status uncertain for the start of the WNBA season.

Jones, a four-time All-Star, recently re-signed with Atlanta and was expected to join newly acquired forward Angel Reese to give the Dream an imposing front line.

The Dream announced Monday that Jones had the surgery at Atlanta's Emory Hospital. The team said a timeline for Jones' return would be announced later.

Jones suffered a meniscus tear in late January while playing for a club in the Czech Republic. She had been expected to be back in time for the start of the WNBA season and attended a news conference with Reese and Atlanta's other returning free agents on Friday.

The Dream did not say if the surgery was related to the meniscus tear or was the result of a new injury.

Jones, 30, averaged 12.8 points and 7.3 rebounds with 12 double-doubles last year in her first season with the Dream after playing her first eight with Connecticut. While with the Sun, she was named Sixth Player of the Year in 2022 and Most Improved Player in 2021.