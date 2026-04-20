Storm's Ezi Magbegor to miss start of season with foot injury

Open Extended Reactions

Seattle Storm standout Ezi Magbegor will miss the beginning of the WNBA season due to a right foot injury that she suffered while playing for Australia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers, the team announced Monday.

The Storm said they will provide updates on her progress after six to eight weeks.

Magbegor, 26, is a two-time Olympian for the Australian national team. The injury happened three games into the qualifying tournament in early March, and she missed the Opals' final two games of the event.

Her absence is a big blow for Seattle, which lost its top five scorers from last season in free agency. The 6-foot-4 forward was the Storm's top returning scorer (8 points per game), rebounder (6.2 per game) and shot-blocker (2.2 per game).

The four-time All-Defensive team selection has played her entire WNBA career with Seattle, emerging as a starter in 2022. Her career-best campaign came in 2023, where she earned an All-Star bid and averaged 13.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Magbegor signed a three-year deal to return to the Storm last week after being cored in free agency -- the WNBA's equivalent to the NFL's franchise tag.

Seattle has entered a rebuilding mode, headlined by 2025 No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga, 2026 No. 3 overall pick Awa Fam and former LSU star Flau'jae Johnson, the 2026 No. 8 overall selection who was acquired in a draft-day trade.