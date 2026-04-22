Ranking every WNBA team's offseason, free agency and draft

During this WNBA offseason and its protracted labor negotiations, teams had plenty of time to think about moves -- but a very compressed period in which to make them. There were over 100 free agents, two new franchises assembling their personnel for the first time and teams that are in very different stages of development. And the expansion draft, free agency and college draft were held in a 10-day period.

So how did the 15 WNBA franchises do with their offseason moves, including the draft? We rank them into four tiers. For example, teams such as the Las Vegas Aces (2022, 2023, 2025 WNBA titles) and the New York Liberty (2024 title) still have their championship cores. Their offseason goals were more about maintaining personnel, not adding.

Other franchises such as the Dallas Wings and Chicago Sky, who both missed the playoffs the past two years, were seeking important changes in hopes of getting back into the postseason.

And teams such as the Phoenix Mercury have a lot of their core back that reached the WNBA Finals but lost an All-Star in Satou Sabally. Did they do enough in the offseason to maintain their success in 2026?

We'll have a much better idea of how all these moves are working after the season tips May 8. But for now, we evaluate how the WNBA's franchises navigated the offseason.

Jump to: ATL | CHI | CON | DAL |

GS | IND | LV | LA |

MIN | NY | PHO | POR |

SEA | TOR | WAS

1. Las Vegas Aces

Most intriguing additions: G Chennedy Carter, F/C Brianna Turner

Biggest losses: C Kiah Stokes

The Aces won their third championship in four seasons in 2025. The title run didn't look like the earlier two titles because they struggled during the first part of the season. But it ended in a WNBA Finals sweep. Eight players return, led by the core of four-time MVP center A'ja Wilson and guards Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd. Wilson and Young are back-to-back No. 1 picks who've spent their entire WNBA careers with the Aces. Keeping that group together was the most important thing the Aces could have done in the offseason.

Carter's talent, especially as a scorer who can get her own shot, is established. But she has had chemistry issues with her previous WNBA teams and didn't play in the league last year. With that strong veteran core -- which now includes Turner -- the Aces might believe they can make things work well with Carter.

2. New York Liberty

Most intriguing additions: F Satou Sabally

Biggest losses: G Natasha Cloud, G/F Kennedy Burke

Much like the Aces, the Liberty's priority was keeping its core group in free agency. They did that by re-signing center Jonquel Jones, forward Breanna Stewart and guard Sabrina Ionescu. They also have the return of guard/forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who was injured last season but played a big role in New York's 2024 championship.

The 6-foot-4 Sabally was the No. 2 pick behind Ionescu in the 2020 draft, and now the former Oregon teammates will be reunited. Sabally has averaged 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in her six seasons. She spent five years in Dallas and last season in Phoenix.

Cloud and Burke combined to average 18.2 points and 6.4 assists last season. Sabally should make up for much of that scoring loss, and New York might see its point guard situation as a committee. Burke left for Connecticut, and Cloud has not yet signed with a WNBA team.

3. Atlanta Dream

Most intriguing additions: F Angel Reese, C Madina Okot

Biggest losses: C Brittney Griner

The Dream set their franchise record with 30 victories in 2025 and held onto their players from that squad: guards Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada and post players Naz Hillmon and Brionna Jones. It made sense to part ways with Griner, who spent last season in Atlanta after 11 years in Phoenix. Atlanta was already an excellent rebounding team and was able to land Reese, the top rebounder in the league, from Chicago in a trade for future draft picks.

At 6-6, Okot is a rookie who will need work, but she was a good selection for the Dream at No. 13 in the draft. The timing of Jones' season debut is uncertain due to knee surgery, so Okot might get some of those minutes.

.@kendra__andrews shares an update on Angel Reese's "fresh start" in Atlanta 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HqNBPPHL3Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 20, 2026

4. Indiana Fever

Most intriguing additions: F Monique Billings, F Myisha Hines-Allen, G Tyasha Harris, G Raven Johnson

Biggest losses: F Natasha Howard

The Fever locked up 2023 No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston, their top post player, on a new four-year deal and kept franchise stalwart Kelsey Mitchell, the shooting guard who led them in scoring last season, on a one-year contract. Both are huge pluses for Indiana. Guards Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham also are back. And guard Caitlin Clark, who is still on her rookie contract, returns after missing all but 13 games last season with injuries.

With all those familiar faces, the Fever weren't looking to add another player with superstar stats. But with Howard's departure, they needed dependable veteran post players who are known for adaptability, which led to signing Billings and Hines-Allen. Veteran Harris and rookie Johnson (the No. 10 draft pick) could provide backup at point guard to Clark and are strong defenders.

Hoping they did enough

5. Phoenix Mercury

Most intriguing additions: F Maggie Doogan

Biggest losses: F Satou Sabally

The Mercury retained five of their top six scorers from last season: forward Alyssa Thomas, guard Kahleah Copper and forward DeWanna Bonner and guards Sami Whitcomb and Monique Akoa Makani. But Sabally, their leading scorer in 2025 who moved on to New York, was not replaced in free agency, a trade or the draft. Phoenix is counting on a little more production from returning post players Natasha Mack and Kathryn Westbeld and for a couple of new faces to step forward in camp.

The Mercury brought in a mix of undrafted rookies, players from overseas and players who have some WNBA experience but haven't stuck with a team. That's why naming their most intriguing pickup was the hardest. The real answer at this point is probably closer to "Who knows yet?" We went with Doogan, who wasn't drafted but had an outstanding career at Richmond. The Mercury's two 2026 draft selections are European teenagers who are draft-and-stash picks and won't be playing in the WNBA this season.

6. Los Angeles Sparks

Most intriguing additions: F Nneka Ogwumike, G Ariel Atkins, G Ta'Niya Latson

Biggest losses: F Rickea Jackson, F/C Azura Stevens

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The Sparks retained their top two scorers, guard Kelsey Plum and forward Dearica Hamby. They are banking on improvement and a healthy full season from forward Cameron Brink, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft who has been limited to 34 games over two seasons because of a knee injury. They signed a familiar face in forward Ogwumike, a future Hall of Famer who was Los Angeles' No. 1 pick in 2012 and spent 12 years with the Sparks before playing the past two seasons in Seattle. Plus, they took a bit of a risk: obtaining Atkins in a trade that sent Jackson, a 25-year-old who was the No. 4 pick in the 2024 draft, to Chicago. Atkins has the more impressive résumé -- she has won a WNBA title and Olympic gold medal and is a five-time WNBA All-Defensive selection -- but will turn 30 in July.

The Sparks clearly are banking on an older group -- Ogwumike is 35, Hamby 32 and Plum 31 -- to end a five-season playoff drought. On the youth front, Los Angeles might have gotten a steal with the rookie Latson as a second-round draft pick.

7. Golden State Valkyries

Most intriguing additions: F Gabby Williams

Biggest losses: C Temi Fagbenle

The Valkyries made the playoffs and outdid external projections in their inaugural season last year. Their WNBA debut was a big success with their results and attendance, and they return seven of their top eight scorers from 2025, led by forward Kayla Thornton and guard Veronica Burton. Adding Williams, who played the past four seasons in Seattle, and center Kiah Stokes, whose previous 10 seasons were split between New York and Las Vegas, are moves to shore up the defense. Williams also can add some scoring pop.

The Valkyries didn't add any star-power names in free agency or the draft. They chose LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson, who has that pizzazz in the draft, but previously had already agreed to trade her to Seattle for fellow rookie Marta Suarez. But the lack of so-called marquee names likely won't matter as long as Golden State is contending.

8. Connecticut Sun

Most intriguing additions: C Brittney Griner, G/F Kennedy Burke

Biggest losses: G Marina Mabrey, C Tina Charles

At a glance, it might appear that the Sun are in the wrong category. The other three teams in this group are all hoping they've done enough to be contenders. The Sun, who went 11-33 last season, are mostly young and not expected to contend in 2026. But the offseason goal for the Sun was doing enough to position them for their 2027 move to Houston. There's no sugarcoating how difficult this is for Connecticut fans: How loyal can they be to a team that will be in Texas next year?

But for the Sun front office and coaching staff, this season must be a steppingstone to a new era in a city that lost its four-time WNBA championship franchise after the 2008 season and next year will get it back. Griner, a Houston native, is 35 and seems likely to have the chance to finish her WNBA career in her home city. On the other end of the career spectrum, the Sun have returning players such as Leila Lacan and Saniya Rivers, plus 2026 first-round draft picks Nell Angloma and Gianna Kneepkens, who are all 23 or younger.

Going in a new direction

9. Dallas Wings

Most intriguing additions: F Alanna Smith, F Jessica Shepard, G Azzi Fudd

Biggest losses: G DiJonai Carrington

After making the WNBA semifinals in 2023, the Wings were a combined 19-65 the past two seasons. The good of that is they got consecutive No. 1 draft picks in UConn products Paige Bueckers in 2025 and Fudd this year. Guards Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale and forward Maddy Siegrist -- the Wings' top three scorers last season -- are back. In offseason speculation, Ogunbowale's name came up frequently as a big free agent possibly on the move. But the Wings gave her the core designation and then she signed a two-year deal to stay. Bueckers, Ogunbowale and Fudd could form a lethal backcourt. Smith and Shepard are free agent signees who were with Minnesota last year and should do a lot to elevate Dallas' inside game.

10. Chicago Sky

Most intriguing additions: F Rickea Jackson, G Skylar Diggins, F/C Azura Stevens, G/F DiJonai Carrington

Biggest losses: F Angel Reese, G Ariel Atkins

The Sky disappointed a large chunk of their fan base by trading Reese to Atlanta for first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2028. But considering how sour it seemed the relationship between Reese and the Chicago front office became last season, the Sky likely had little choice. What could help win back fans are additions such as Diggins, Jackson, Stevens and Carrington. Diggins is from nearby South Bend, Indiana, and is one of the all-time greats from Notre Dame. She's 35 but her fitness is superb and she's still one of the league's best point guards. Jackson is 25 and a potential rising star. Stevens, 30, played three years previously for the Sky, and is coming off the best season of her career last year with Los Angeles. Carrington, 28, is a top defensive player who could use a fresh start after spending last season at Dallas and then Minnesota. Gabriela Jaquez, the No. 5 draft pick, also has a chance to endear herself to Windy City fans with her heart and hustle.

11. Minnesota Lynx

Most intriguing additions: G Olivia Miles, F Natasha Howard, F Nia Coffey

Biggest losses: F Alanna Smith, F Jessica Shepard, F Bridget Carleton, G Natisha Hiedeman

The Lynx confirmed Tuesday that superstar forward Napheesa Collier will be sidelined until at least June after ankle surgery on March 24. The four exiting players listed above, all of whom saw a lot of playing time last season, have moved on either as free agents or because of the expansion draft. The only 2025 returning Lynx starters are guards Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride.

Miles is the No. 2 draft pick and could be Minnesota's next great point guard. Coach Cheryl Reeve has already joked that people who claim she doesn't play rookies enough will see plenty of Miles. Howard, who played for the Lynx in 2016 and 2017, had a drop-off in scoring last season in Indiana. But at 34, she's still a solid veteran post player. Coffey is a Minneapolis native who found her footing as a WNBA player the past four seasons in Atlanta and does whatever a team needs. The Lynx also have several players from overseas and some undrafted rookies who will have to emerge in training camp to earn a spot. There are minutes to be had, but it's hard to predict just yet who will get them.

12. Washington Mystics

Most intriguing additions: C Lauren Betts, F Angela Dugalic, F Cotie McMahon

Biggest losses: G Sug Sutton

Like Dallas and Chicago, the Mystics have missed the playoffs the past two seasons. To be fair, a key part of their new direction in 2026 is held over from last year, as they re-signed center Shakira Austin and still have two 2025 lottery picks, guard Sonia Citron and forward Kiki Iriafen, in the second year of their rookie deals. But overall, the Mystics are going full-on with a youth movement: Most of their players are rookies or have one year of experience. The only vets are Austin (who is in her fifth season) and free agent signee Michaela Onyenwere (in her sixth season).

Washington had the most picks (six) in the WNBA draft this season, at least three of whom -- first-rounders Betts, Dugalic and McMahon -- are expected to make the team. Then add in 2025's No. 6 pick, guard Georgia Amoore, who is ready to make her debut after missing last season with a knee injury. Sutton started 43 games for the Mystics last season, but realistically none of the departures from the 2025 roster are significant losses. It's full speed ahead for the younger generation in D.C.

13. Seattle Storm

Most intriguing additions: C Awa Fam, G Flau'jae Johnson

Biggest losses: F Nneka Ogwumike, G Skylar Diggins, G Brittney Sykes, F Gabby Williams, G Erica Wheeler

The departing players mentioned above were the Storm's top five scorers. That leaves just one starter, forward/center Ezi Magbegor (likely out at least six weeks with a foot injury), and one top reserve, center Dominique Malonga, back for 2026. The Storm are in rebuilding mode with a new coach. The reality is we might not truly know the direction the Storm are going until we see what the roster looks like next season. But for 2026, rookies Fam and Johnson should be fun for fans to watch develop. If that sounds a bit bleak, maybe the Storm will surprise us.

Starting from scratch

14. Toronto Tempo

Most intriguing additions: G Brittney Sykes, G Marina Mabrey, G Kiki Rice, C Temi Fagbenle

This is almost certainly going to be a guard-dominant team. With players such as Sykes, Mabrey and Canada native Kia Nurse, the Tempo aren't likely to lack confidence and swagger. That's a good thing for a franchise trying to establish itself and become "Team Canada" for the WNBA. As a rookie, No. 6 draft pick Rice should get some key playing time at point guard. How this group performs in 2026 will help set the stage for how appealing the Tempo are to free agents in 2027, which also can be said for Portland.

15. Portland Fire

Most intriguing additions: F Bridget Carleton, F Nyadiew Puoch

Technically, everyone on the Tempo's and Fire's rosters is a pickup because neither team had any players until the expansion draft on April 3. Now we're eager to see how Carleton responds to the role of a foundational player for a new franchise after all the experience she gained in Minnesota. Puoch is a 6-3 post from Australia we've been waiting to watch in the WNBA since she was drafted in the first round by Atlanta in 2024. Her nickname in Australia apparently is "The Block Doctor." Let's see if that sticks in Portland.