WNBA to broadcast record 216 games nationally in 2026

Caitlin Clark talks about prioritizing her health and preparing for the WNBA season ahead. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

The WNBA's 2026 schedule will feature a record of 216 games and tentpole events that will be nationally broadcast, the league announced on Wednesday.

This season marks the WNBA's first under its new media rights deal, which features renewed partnerships with Disney (which owns ESPN), Amazon Prime Video, CBS/Paramount+, and Scripps, as well as new partners NBCUniversal and USA Sports plus the continued distribution of games on NBA TV.

"The WNBA is coming off a landmark season in 2025, one that was defined by incredible basketball and countless memorable performances," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. "With an incredible 2026 draft and so many notable free agency signings and trades now giving way to the start of the season, the WNBA's unprecedented lineup of linear and streaming partners will shine a light on must-see matchups, and the remarkable skills the WNBA's stars provide each time they step on the court."

The teams with the most national broadcasts are the Indiana Fever (all 44 games), Dallas Wings (36), New York Liberty (35) and Las Vegas Aces (33).

Disney Networks in all will present 30 games -- 13 on ABC, including the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, and 17 on ESPN -- while Prime Video will distribute 30 (including the Commissioner's Cup championship game), USA Network 48 and CBS/Paramount+ 20.

ION will continue to anchor the league's Friday slate of games, showing 50.

NBA TV and Peacock/NBCSN will showcase 15 games each, while NBC will have seven games.

For the playoffs, Disney Networks (two series), USA Network and Prime Video (one series each) will present first-round competition. Disney will cover one semifinal series, with the other provided by NBC, Peacock and NBCSN. All Finals games will air on NBC or USA Network and will also be streamed on Peacock.