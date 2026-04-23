Dominique Malonga gets letter of clearance from FIBA to play for Seattle this season

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Seattle Storm standout Dominique Malonga, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 WNBA draft, received her letter of clearance from FIBA on Wednesday, officially making her eligible to play in the WNBA this season, the federation told ESPN.

The news comes on the heels of a contract dispute between Malonga and Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe and uncertainty over whether she would be released by the club to play in the WNBA. The Storm's first preseason game is this Saturday and their season opener is slated for May 8.

Malonga initially signed a three-year contract with Fenerbahçe during the summer of 2025 that months later the club announced she "unilaterally terminated." The deal stipulated that she was also allowed to play in the WNBA in between seasons, a source told ESPN, helping clear the way for FIBA to ensure her WNBA eligibility.

Fenerbahçe's season concluded on Sunday, with the club winning the EuroLeague championship.

Fenerbahçe and Malonga's agent have not returned multiple requests for comment by ESPN. The Storm declined to comment on the letter of clearance process, referring to the situation as a league matter.

To play in both the WNBA and in FIBA-affiliated leagues, FIBA requires players to obtain a letter of clearance to confirm player eligibility. FIBA must request clearance from the WNBA for a player coming off their WNBA season who is set to play in a FIBA-affiliated league; in turn, the WNBA must request clearance from the player's club through FIBA when a player is transitioning from playing in FIBA to playing in the W.

On Oct. 20, Fenerbahçe announced in a social media post translated from Turkish that Malonga had "unilaterally terminated" her contract "without any justified reason," adding that the club would exercise all legal avenues for compensation.

A few days prior, Malonga posted on her TikTok that she wasn't in Turkey because she'd underwent offseason wrist injury that would keep her in a cast for six weeks.

Malonga was announced on Oct. 30 as a new participant for Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 league whose season ran from January through March. She played the entire season in Miami, finishing second in scoring (16.4 points per game) for Breeze BC. Malonga did not need a letter of clearance to participate in Unrivaled, which is not affiliated with FIBA.

Malonga, 20, averaged 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season for Seattle, earning a spot on the all-rookie team. She is expected to have an even larger role for the new-look Storm this season, especially with the absence of Ezi Magbegor for at least the next 6 to 8 weeks due to injury.