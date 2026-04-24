Aussie Alanna Smith joins Project B basketball league

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Aussie superstar Alanna Smith is about to be part of a global basketball revolution.

That's the belief of Naismith Hall of Famer Lauren Jackson as Smith was on Friday unveiled as the first Australian to join Project B, a new startup league with women's and men's teams, that will feature seven two-week tournaments, Formula 1 Grand Prix style, across Europe, Asia and America starting later this year.

A disrupter to traditional competitions and their formats, the new competition was founded by former Google and Facebook executive Grady Burnett and Skype co-founder Geoff Prentice, and is backed by investors including tennis legend Novak Djokovic, NFL champion Steve Young and former basketball superstar Candace Parker.

Jackson, an advisor to the new league, says the star of dual Olympian and reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Smith will continue to rise.

"It's different, it's a different league, it's exciting and I'm really, really proud Alanna is our first Australian signed and announced. It's incredible," Jackson told ESPN.

Jackson, an advisor to the new league, says the star of dual Olympian and reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Smith will continue to rise. Rana Elanwar/FIBA via Getty Images

"The opportunities Project B will bring is going to be a game changer, it's bringing the global elite together on a global stage and that's something that hasn't been done yet in our game, men or women.

"Project B is globalising basketball and bringing the best players in the world to fans all around the world. It's a really exciting time for women's basketball as we know and the CBA in the WNBA has definitely shifted the space but I think Project B is going to take it to another level by taking women's basketball worldwide."

Smith says she's excited to further spread her wings.

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"We've been kind of limited to our local leagues -- obviously the WNBL is awesome and watching the WNBA from afar is cool but basketball is a global game so to have a league that appreciates the game on that level is really unique and something that's never been done before so it's going to be pretty cool.

"I see Project B as a showcase, we're going to showcase women's basketball across the world and it gives different countries a chance to experience what the game can do for people.

"It's making our game accessible on a world stage."

Tokyo and Valencia are among the first cities confirmed for the inaugural Project B season.