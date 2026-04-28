Aces media day 2026: A'ja Wilson unveils Jean Grey-inspired look

Open Extended Reactions

When A'ja Wilson stepped in front of the camera for her Las Vegas Aces media day headshot, fans noticed a change consistent with a trend from years past.

For the third consecutive season, Wilson dyed her hair to a distinct color ahead of media day, this time sporting red.

Her inspiration?

"This one we kind of went with the Jean Grey type of vibe with X-Men," said Wilson, who signed a fully guaranteed three-year, $5 million supermax contract to stay with the Aces on April 15.

Ahead of the 2024 season, the four-time MVP showed up to media day with a silver hairstyle to commemorate the Aces' 2023 WNBA championship win over the New York Liberty. Las Vegas rebranded in 2024, ditching gold and red for platinum silver, aligning with owner Mark Davis' NFL team, the Las Vegas Raiders, and inspiring Wilson's matching hair.

In 2025, Wilson opted for pink to promote her first signature sneaker, the Nike A'One. A colorway of the debut sneaker matched Wilson's hair and reflected the "pink, power and presence" theme for launch.

Three looks in three seasons suggests that Wilson's hairstyles aren't here for a long time -- just a good time. WNBA fans and teams alike should be ready for next year's reveal.