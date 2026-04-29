Los Angeles Sparks hire Stacy Johns as president

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LOS ANGELES -- The WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks hired Stacy Johns as president on Tuesday.

She had been CEO for Bay FC of the National Women's Soccer League. Previously, she was chief business officer for the Los Angeles Football Club of MLS and BMO Stadium.

Johns succeeds Christine Monjer, who spent two years in the role.

"This opportunity brings together two things that matter deeply to me -- leading an iconic franchise at a pivotal moment for women's basketball and being back in Los Angeles with my family full-time," she said in a statement.

Johns, originally from Indiana, spent 16 years with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, where she had senior leadership roles in finance.