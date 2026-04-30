WNBA player rankings: The top 50 players heading into 2026

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Before the WNBA tips its 30th season with a new collective bargaining agreement in place and new franchises in Portland and Toronto, we're ranking the top 50 players heading into the 2026 season.

There's no suspense about No. 1: Four-time MVP A'ja Wilson of the defending champion Las Vegas Aces stays in the top spot where she finished last year.

Rookies are not included in these rankings but will be considered for subsequent updates throughout the season. Players who are currently unsigned by a WNBA team are not eligible. But players who are expected to start this season injured but are projected to return within the first two months are included.

The New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream lead the way with six players each, and the Aces, Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks have five players apiece.

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Center | 6-foot-4

2025 stats: 23.4 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 2.3 BPG

Last season, Wilson, 29, won an unprecedented fourth regular-season MVP award and then was WNBA Finals MVP as the Aces won their third title. She was also co-defensive player of the year and for the second season in a row averaged a double-double in scoring and rebounding. She shot 50.5% from the field, which included making 42.4% of her 3-point attempts (25 of 59). And for the fifth consecutive season, she shot better than 80% from the free throw line. -- Michael Voepel

Forward | 6-foot-1

2025 stats: 15.4 PPG, 9.2 APG, 8.8 RPG

Thomas had an MVP-caliber season in her first year with the Mercury, finishing third in award voting. One of the league's best playmakers, she led the WNBA in assists per game and broke the league's single-season assists record (357), finishing with at least 300 for the third straight season. Thomas also recorded eight triple-doubles -- more than the rest of the league combined -- to break her own single-season record (six in 2023). -- Kendra Andrews

Forward | 6-foot-1

2025 stats: 22.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 3.2 APG

Collier was the early favorite last season to win her first MVP, but Wilson had the stronger sprint to the finish line. The Lynx had championship goals after losing in the 2024 Finals, and Collier was leading the charge with career highs in points, blocks (1.5 per game), field goal percentage (53.1%) and was named first-team all-defense for a second consecutive season. All those aspirations came to an end when she tore three ligaments in her ankle in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals against Phoenix. -- Kareem Copeland

Forward | 6-foot-4

2025 stats: 18.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.4 BPG

By winning championships in Unrivaled (with the Mist) and EuroLeague (with Fenerbahce) earlier this year, Stewart might have minimally reduced the sting of last season's first-round WNBA playoff exit. That she jumped immediately into training camp and even played 12 minutes in the first preseason game indicates the two-time MVP is determined to not let 2025 repeat itself. The Liberty went 5-8 last season when Stewart sat out a month because of a bone bruise in her right knee, illuminating her importance to the franchise's success. She was still an All-Star for the seventh time and was a second-team all-defensive selection, remaining the best two-way player in the league after Wilson. -- Charlie Creme

5. Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Guard | 6-foot

2025 stats: 16.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.1 APG

Young was one of two Aces players to start every game last season -- Chelsea Gray was the other -- and was the team's second-leading scorer. In Las Vegas' 12 playoff games, Young upped her scoring average to 20.4 PPG and shot 49.4% from the field. Both were postseason career highs for Young, who has competed in the playoffs in all seven of her WNBA seasons. She has three WNBA titles and has said her next individual goal is to earn league all-defensive honors. -- Voepel

6. Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Guard | 5-foot-11

2025 stats: 18.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 5.7 APG

Despite foot, toe and neck injuries that lingered all season and forced Ionescu to sit out six games, she equaled the career-high scoring average she posted during the Liberty's 2024 championship run. Though her 3-point shooting dipped below 30% for the first time in her career, Ionescu ranked seventh in the league in assists and first in free throw percentage (93.3%). Still one of the WNBA's elite passers and now with a new three-year contract, a healthy Ionescu might have the ball in her hand initiating offense even more this season without Natasha Cloud beside her and in a new system of first-year coach Chris DeMarco. -- Creme

Guard | 6-foot

2025 stats: 18.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.5 APG

Gray had the best statistical season of her career last year, posting career highs in points, rebounds and assists. She finished fourth in MVP voting as the Dream won a franchise-best 30 games and posted the third-best record in the WNBA. Gray recorded 15 games with at least 20 points and nine games with 25 or more. Gray also broke a franchise record for most points in a single season (773). -- Andrews

play 0:12 Allisha Gray drills the trey Allisha Gray nails it from behind the arc, 04/29/2026

Guard | 6-foot

2025 stats: 19.2 PPG, 5.4 APG, 1.6.SPG

One of the faces of the WNBA almost immediately after being drafted by the Wings with the top pick in 2025, Bueckers lived up to all expectations as the only player in the league to rank in the top 10 in points, assists and steals. After posting the third-most points and assists for a rookie in league history, Bueckers was a second-team all-WNBA selection and a near-unanimous choice for Rookie of the Year. Her ability to become a top-five player will determine how she can elevate a Dallas team that won only one more game last season than it did in 2024 despite Bueckers' brilliant first year. -- Creme

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Guard | 5-foot-8

2025 stats: 19.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 5.7 APG

After six seasons and two championships in Las Vegas, Plum wanted a change and was traded to Los Angeles before last season. As the Sparks' star, she had the highest assist and rebounding averages and second-highest scoring average of her career. Now, Plum hopes to lead Los Angeles back to the postseason for the first time since 2020. -- Voepel

Guard | 6-foot

2025 stats: 16.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 8.8 APG

Clark received the fourth-most MVP votes as a rookie while setting a single-season league record for assists and posting the second-most 3-point field goals in a season. She became one of the league's best passers and long-range shooters the moment she stepped onto a WNBA court, and was just getting started when she was named Rookie of the Year and first-team all-WNBA in 2024. Injuries limited her to only 13 games in 2025, but she was still named an All-Star. -- Copeland

play 1:20 New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever - Game Highlights New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever - Game Highlights

11. Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Guard | 5-foot-8

2025 stats: 20.2 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 3.4 APG

Mitchell had the best year of her career in 2025 and finished fifth in MVP voting. Her 20.2 scoring average was a career high while leading a battered and bruised Fever team to the WNBA semifinals before having to leave Game 5 against the Aces when her legs went numb due to rhabdomyolysis, a condition when muscle cells break down and release a protein into the bloodstream. The three-time All-Star was the No. 3 scorer in the league last season behind Wilson and Collier. -- Copeland

12. Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

Guard | 6-foot-1

2025 stats: 15.6 PPG. 2.9 RPG, 1.5 APG

Copper was the offensive centerpiece for the Mercury on their path to last year's WNBA Finals appearance. She averaged 15.6 points and 2.9 rebounds during the regular season and then upped her production in the playoffs to 17.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. She also registered a 30-point game in Game 4 of the Finals. Her ability to generate offense for herself and her teammates is one of Copper's best attributes. -- Andrews

play 0:14 What a shot by Kahleah Copper What a shot by Kahleah Copper, 04/29/2026

13. Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Guard | 6-foot-2

2025 stats: 17.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.6 APG

One of the best defensive guards in the league, Howard was awarded all-defensive honors for the first time in her career last season, making the second team. She led Atlanta with 1.5 steals per game and finished 10th in the league in the category. She also tallied a career-high 27 blocks -- including a six-block game in August. But Howard is more than just defense: She led the league in 3-pointers per game (3.1). -- Andrews

play 0:13 What a shot by Rhyne Howard What a shot by Rhyne Howard, 04/29/2026

14. Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Forward/center | 6-foot-5

2025 stats: 15 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 3.7 APG

Boston is coming off a career year in which she finished tied for sixth in MVP voting. The 2023 No. 1 pick has been a model of consistency in her three All-Star seasons. With Clark and the Fever guards being decimated by injuries last season, Boston stepped into the role of facilitator for stretches. She finished in the top five in total rebounds in all of her three seasons and has signed a four-year, $6.3 million contract that set the record for total salary in league history. -- Copeland

15. Satou Sabally, New York Liberty

Forward | 6-foot-4

2025 stats: 16.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.3 SPG

Mercury fans are left to wonder if the results of last year's Finals might have been different had Sabally not sustained a concussion late in Game 3 against the Aces. The leading scorer for Phoenix in the postseason, Sabally sat out the final 4:35 of that two-point loss and then all of Game 4 as Las Vegas swept Phoenix. That turned out to be a one-and-done year in the desert. Instead of running it back with the Mercury, Sabally became one of the highest-ranked players to change teams in free agency. Her move to New York could alone swing the balance of power in the league from Las Vegas back to the 2024 champion Liberty. -- Creme

16. Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Forward | 6-foot-2

2025 stats: 18.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.3 APG

Ogwumike is back where her pro career began as Los Angeles' No. 1 pick in 2012. After two seasons in Seattle, she returns to try to help the Sparks end their five-season playoff drought, the longest in franchise history. A career 53.9% shooter from the field, Ogwumike has finished all previous 14 seasons shooting 51% or better. -- Voepel

17. Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Guard | 5-foot-11

2025 stats: 11.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 5.4 APG

Gray wasn't entirely healthy in 2024 after suffering a foot injury in the 2023 WNBA Finals. But she said she felt like herself again last season, starting every game. Like teammates Wilson and Young, Gray turned things up a notch in the postseason, averaging 7.2 assists and 35.4 minutes. That was her highest assist average and second-highest minutes average in 10 career playoff appearances. She won her third title with Las Vegas after one with Los Angeles. -- Voepel

18. Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

Center | 6-foot-6

2025 stats: 13.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 1.1 BPG

Year 3 in New York for Jones did not live up to the success and excitement of winning the WNBA title and Finals MVP in 2024. Though her numbers dipped some statistically, Jones was essentially the same player. But an ankle injury in June that ultimately required offseason surgery forced her to sit out 13 regular-season games. A reaggravation of the injury affected her performance in the playoffs, where Jones averaged 5.7 points in the three-game first-round loss to Phoenix. Despite the injury issues, Jones still finished in the top 10 in rebounds and 3-point percentage (42.4%) and ranked 13th in blocks, showcasing her incredible versatility. -- Creme

Guard | 5-foot-9

2025 stats: 15.5 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 6.0 APG

Diggins earned her seventh All-Star selection in her 11th season as she remains one of the most competitive players in the league. Her 3-point shooting bounced back to 36.5% after not surpassing the 30% threshold since the 2021 season. Diggins remains an upper-echelon starter at 35 years old; her points dipped in two years with the Storm, but her assists rose. Unexpectedly strong for her frame, Diggins continues to be a pest defensively. -- Copeland

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20. Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Guard | 5-foot-8

2025 stats: 15.5 PPG, 4.1 APG, 1.3 SPG

Despite speculation that Ogunbowale would be on the move in free agency, she elected to stay with the only franchise she has known in her seven-year WNBA career on a multiyear extension. With Bueckers' addition in the lineup, Ogunbowale attempted the fewest shots of her career in 2025 (13.9 FGA per game) and scored the fewest points. That did not lead to more efficiency for a player that remains one of the most dangerous but streaky scorers in the league. Ogunbowale's 36.4% shooting from the field was also a career low. -- Creme

21. Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

Forward | 6-foot-3

2025 stats: 18.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 3.3 APG

Last season, her third in Los Angeles after three in San Antonio and five in Las Vegas, Hamby had career highs in scoring average and field goal percentage (57.2). She has started every game the past two seasons and this year will team with another veteran in Ogwumike to lead the Sparks' interior game. -- Voepel

22. Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream

Forward | 6-foot-3

2025 stats: 14.7 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 1.5 SPG

Reese will be wearing a new uniform after being traded to the Dream in the splashiest move of the offseason, but her new team is looking for her to keep doing what she is known for: dominate the glass. One of the best rebounders in the sport, Reese has led the league in rebounds in each of the last two years, becoming the only player in WNBA history to average at least 12.0 rebounds in a season (in 2024 and 2025). Now she joins an Atlanta team that was already one of the league's best rebounding teams. -- Andrews

play 0:14 Angel Reese muscles in layup on Atlanta debut Angel Reese muscles in layup on Atlanta debut

23. Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx

Guard | 5-foot-11

2025 stats: 14.2 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 3.5 APG

McBride is coming off back-to-back All-Star campaigns, her first selections since 2019. Not surprisingly, the rise in her game has coincided with the Lynx advancing to the Finals and being the title favorites for much of 2025. The sharpshooter is the league's active-league leader in 3-point field goals (722) and shot 39.5% and 40.7% from behind the arc the past two seasons. -- Copeland

Forward | 5-foot-11

2025 stats: 11.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.2 APG

The three-time EuroLeague Defensive Player of the Year is coming off a career season with Seattle, posting career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals (her 2.3 steals per game led the league). Williams' 99 regular-season steals were one shy of Teresa Weatherspoon's record (100, set in 1998). Now Williams brings her length, quick pace and versatility to Golden State. Already a defensive-minded team, Williams' fit with the Valkyries seems to be perfect on paper. -- Andrews

25. Courtney Williams, Minnesota Lynx

Guard | 5-foot-8

2025 stats: 13.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 6.2 APG

Williams has shined the past two years as the Lynx have returned to championship contention. Her midrange game has evolved into one of the best in the game and she can be a dogged defender. After joining the Lynx two seasons ago, Williams has grown into a core player that earned a two-year max deal worth $2.4 million. Additionally, 6.2 assists per game ranked No. 2 in the league, and she has ranked in the top six every year since 2023. -- Copeland

26. Ariel Atkins, Los Angeles Sparks

Guard | 5-foot-10

2025 stats: 13.1 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 3.6 APG

Atkins spent seven seasons in Washington, where she was drafted No. 7 in 2018, then was traded to Chicago last season. Almost nothing went right for the Sky, who finished tied for last. This year Atkins was traded to Los Angeles. Known for her offensive and defensive consistency, Atkins adds needed backcourt depth and experience for the Sparks. -- Voepel

27. Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas Aces

Guard | 5-foot-11

2025 stats: 11.2 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.8 APG

Loyd was a starter for almost all of her 10-season career with Seattle before going to Las Vegas last season via trade. With the Aces, she began to think she could contribute better off the bench. After a 31-point loss to Minnesota dropped the Aces to 12-13 on July 25, Loyd and coach Becky Hammon agreed on the move. Las Vegas lost just once more in the regular season and then won the WNBA title, Loyd's first with the Aces after two with the Storm. Loyd's scoring and assists averages were the lowest since her rookie year in 2015, but she provided exactly what Las Vegas needed. -- Voepel

Guard | 5-foot-9

2025 stats: 14.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.0 APG

Still among the WNBA's best defenders after nine years, Sykes had the second-best offensive season of her career with Washington and Seattle in 2025. Now with a two-year max deal, Sykes is a foundational piece of the expansion Tempo. While she has rarely been the No. 1 scoring option for any WNBA team she has played for, expect that in Toronto -- or for her to at least share the role with Marina Mabrey. -- Creme

Guard | 6-foot-1

2025 stats: 14.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.4 APG

The soft-spoken Citron let her game do the talking during a breakout rookie year. The Notre Dame product was runner-up for rookie of the year with an efficient skill set who shot a league-leading 44.5% from behind the arc and 47.0% from the field. A versatile defender at just 22 years old, she was the No. 3 pick in the 2025 draft. Production should only increase after taking fewer than 11 shots per game as a rookie. -- Copeland

30. Brionna Jones, Atlanta Dream

Forward | 6-foot-3

2025 stats: 12.8 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.2 APG

Jones provided the Dream with a massive production boost last year, her first season in Atlanta. Jones has progressively gotten better each season over her nine-year career. She recorded 12 double-doubles last season, doubling her career total. While she's injured to start this season -- still recovering from an offseason meniscus injury and repair -- Jones will play a big role in the Dream's pursuit for another playoff push. -- Andrews

31. Marina Mabrey, Toronto Tempo

Guard | 5-foot-11

2025 stats: 14.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.0 APG

Still one of the game's most fiery players and best clutch shooters, Mabrey went from being the missing piece on a Connecticut team that was one game away from the WNBA Finals in 2024 to becoming a franchise focal point on the league's third-worst team when her All-Star teammates went elsewhere ahead of the 2025 season. Her shooting suffered as a result, with Mabrey shooting a career-low 27.0% on 3-pointers last season. Now she will get another rebirth, joining Toronto and teaming up with Sykes to form the first seven-figure earning backcourt in league history. -- Creme

32. Rickea Jackson, Chicago Sky

Forward | 6-foot-2

2025 stats: 14.7 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.7 APG

The No. 4 pick in the 2024 draft gets a new start in Chicago after an up-and-down two years in Los Angeles. Jackson has guard skills in a 6-2 frame that could make her a unique entity in the league. She shot 45.6% from the field as a rookie, but that dropped to 42.4% in Year 2. The range has been consistent at 34.7% from behind the arc. The length and agility give Jackson the chance to be an elite two-way player as she continues to evolve and Chicago views her as a franchise cornerstone. -- Copeland

33. Alanna Smith, Dallas Wings

Forward | 6-foot-4

2025 stats: 9.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.9 BPG

After two successful seasons in Minnesota, Smith, one of the league's best and most versatile defensive players, signed a free agent deal with Dallas. Only Wilson -- with whom she shared co-defensive player of the year last season -- had more combined steals and blocks. While anchoring the WNBA's best-rated defense in 2025, Smith also enjoyed the two best offensive seasons of her career with the Lynx. Her toughness, grit and high basketball IQ will be welcomed additions on a Wings team that finished last in the league in opponents' points per 100 possessions. -- Creme

34. Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky

Center | 6-foot-7

2025 stats: 13.6 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.2 BPG

The 2024 No. 3 pick took a step forward in her sophomore season and Year 3 could be even better. Cardoso should be the biggest beneficiary from the Reese trade as she now gets more space to operate in the post. Her points nearly increased by four per game in 2025, while her rebounds and assists both ticked upward. The 8.5 rebounds ranked No. 5 in the league. Her shooting percentage has surpassed 52.0% in both seasons, and she took three more shots per game last season (10.6). -- Copeland

35. Veronica Burton, Golden State Valkyries

Guard | 5-foot-9

2025 stats: 11.9, 4.4 RPG, 6.0 APG

Burton was one of the foundational pieces for the Valkyries in their inaugural season after the team selected her in its expansion draft. She was an important piece to Golden State from the jump, but her production skyrocketed after the All-Star break. She scored 13.7 points per game through the final two months of the season, nearly three more points than she averaged over the course of the first three months. -- Andrews

36. Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics

Forward | 6-foot-3

2025 stats: 13.3 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.6 APG

Iriafen joined Citron, her rookie running mate, as an All-Star before both attended USA national team training camp during the offseason. The 2025 No. 4 pick scored in double figures in her first 10 consecutive professional games and failed to score in double figures in just 10 games all season. Her 8.5 rebounds per game ranked No. 4 in the league. Iriafen started every game and, along with Citron, is a franchise cornerstone for a young and growing roster. -- Copeland

37. Azura Stevens, Chicago Sky

Forward | 6-foot-6

2025 stats: 12.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.1 APG

Stevens put together the best year of her career with highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals (1.2) as she was the runner-up for WNBA Most Improved Player. A versatile big who can defend multiple positions, Stevens has expanded her range with a career-high 4.4 3-point attempts per game last season, connecting on 38.1%. Stevens returns to Chicago on a three-year, $3.15 million deal to help contribute to a long Sky frontcourt. -- Copeland

38. Kayla Thornton, Golden State Valkyries

Forward | 6-foot-1

2025 stats: 14.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.5 APG

Before her season ended in mid-July due to a right knee injury, Thornton was having a career year. Despite playing just 22 games -- tied for the fewest in her career -- Thornton scored a career-high 14 points per game, four points more than her next best (10.4 in 2019). Her 7.0 rebounds per game is also a career high. All of this led to Thornton being named an All-Star for the first time. Thornton spent the past nine months rehabbing; the Valkyries hope she picks up where she left off. -- Andrews

Forward/center | 6-foot-4

2025 stats: 8.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.2 BPG

She is entering her seventh WNBA season with the team that drafted her in 2020. The Storm lost their top five scorers from last season, so Magbegor is their top returning scorer. However, she is not expected to play until June at the earliest due to a right foot injury suffered in March while she was competing in World Cup qualifying with Australia. -- Voepel

40. Tiffany Hayes, Golden State Valkyries

Guard | 5-foot-10

2025 stats: 11.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3.0 APG

Three years removed from her one-year retirement in 2023 and two years after her Sixth Player of the Year award, Hayes was an important rotation player for the Valkyries last season. Her veteran presence was crucial for the team in its first year, but she dealt with injuries throughout the season that limited her to just 26 games. Notably, she missed the team's final eight regular-season games because of a knee injury that also kept her out of the playoffs. But when Hayes is on the court, her attributes can be game-changing. -- Andrews

41. Jordin Canada, Atlanta Dream

Guard | 5-foot-6

2025 stats: 11.2 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 5.7 APG

Canada's two-way game is one of the best at the guard position, leading the league in steals twice in her career (2019, 2023) and making all-defensive first team in both of those years. Injuries are the biggest concern with Canada; she missed 16 games last season with separate right knee and right hamstring injuries, and was held out of 20 games in 2024 . But when she is on the court, she is a top backup point guard. -- Andrews

Center | 6-foot-9

2025 stats: 9.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.2 BPG

It was odd seeing Griner in an Atlanta uniform last season after her 11 years in Phoenix. Her role with the Dream shrank as the season went on: She finished with career-low averages in points, rebounds and blocks. Griner averaged just 10.7 minutes in Atlanta's 2-1 first-round playoff series loss to Indiana. Now she is a veteran with a young Sun team in its last season in Connecticut before moving to Griner's hometown of Houston in 2027. Expect bigger stats from her this season. -- Voepel

play 0:18 Brittney Griner with the hoop & harm Brittney Griner scores and draws the foul

43. DiJonai Carrington, Chicago Sky

Guard/forward | 5-foot-11

2025 stats: 9.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.1 SPG

Carrington had her breakout season in 2024 as the Most Improved Player and a first-team all-defensive performer. She was the Sixth Woman of the Year runner-up in 2023. Injuries and changing teams twice seemed to slow her production in 2025. Still, Carrington is an elite defender and has joined a revamped Sky team that has a chance to be stout defensively. She's flat-out one of the elite defenders in the league when healthy. -- Copeland

44. Shakira Austin, Washington Mystics

Forward/center | 6-foot-5

2025 stats: 12.7 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.1 APG

Two years of injuries slowed Austin's progression, but her 12.7 points per game were a career high in 2025. Still, she is one of the most unique bigs in the league with the ability to put the ball on the floor with a bevy of moves in the post. The 2022 No. 3 pick shot 54.7% while being the rookie of the year runner-up, but her efficiency has dropped since. The Mystics committed with a three-year, $3.57 million deal and they hope all of that injury-slowed potential is realized in 2026 after she played 38 games last season. --Copeland

45. Erica Wheeler, Los Angeles Sparks

Guard | 5-foot-7

2025 stats: 10.3 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 3.3 APG

Wheeler returns for a second stint in Los Angeles, where she previously played in 2021. She spent last season with Seattle, where she averaged double-figure scoring for the fourth time in her 10-season career. Though she turns 35 on May 2, Wheeler's wheels are still good, and speed remains a key part of her game. -- Voepel

46. Leonie Fiebich, New York Liberty

Forward | 6-foot-4

2025 stats: 8.7 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 42.5% 3FG

With the signing of Sabally and healthy return of Laney-Hamilton, expect Fiebich to have a slightly reduced role with the Liberty, but that won't make her any less important. Her shooting might be the key to another New York championship -- like it was during the title run in 2024. She made 52.1% of her 3-pointers in those playoffs and was seventh in the league last year at 42.5%. -- Charlie Creme

47. DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix Mercury

Forward | 6-foot-4

2025 stats: 9.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.2 APG

At 38, Bonner is the third-leading scorer in league history (7,807), eighth in career rebounds (3,204) and third in games played (535). After starting last season with the Indiana Fever -- where she played just nine games -- Bonner was putting up career-low numbers across the board. However, after a trade landed her in Phoenix, Bonner averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists through 24 games last season for the Mercury. -- Andrews

play 0:12 DeWanna Bonner nails it from behind the arc DeWanna Bonner nails it from behind the arc, 04/29/2026

48. NaLyssa Smith, Las Vegas Aces

Forward | 6-foot-4

2025 stats: 7.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 50.2% FG

Smith played her first three seasons in Indiana and averaged in double figures. She was traded to Dallas last year, but after 18 games was traded to Las Vegas. She flourished there as part of the Aces' championship team. In 27 regular-season games with Las Vegas, she averaged 8.2 PPG and 5.3 RPG. She started all 12 playoff games, averaging 7.1 PPG and 5.0 RPG. -- Voepel

49. Naz Hillmon, Atlanta Dream

Forward | 6-foot-2

2025 stats: 8.6 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.4 APG

Hillmon was the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year last season after an incredible boost in production across most of her stats. She increased her scoring by three points, rebounding by two boards and assists by one per game. Expanding her shooting range was a big area of growth; she hit 53 3-pointers after recording just one across her first three seasons in the league. She finished the season ranked second among all WNBA bench players (who played at least 15 games) in plus-minus (plus-5.7). In addition to the steady production, Hillmon was consistently available, setting a franchise record by appearing in 150 consecutive contests. -- Andrews

50. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, New York Liberty

Guard/forward | 6-foot

2024 stats: 11.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 3.3 APG (missed 2025 season)

Laney-Hamilton played a key role in the Liberty's 2024 championship despite missing 12 regular-season games with a right knee injury. But then she was out all of 2025 after surgery on her left knee. The Liberty felt her absence, especially on defense, where her versatility makes her so valuable, and re-signed her. -- Voepel