WNBA 2026 season preview: Team rankings, predictions, more

Open Extended Reactions

During the most difficult periods of collective bargaining negotiations from October to March, it seemed we might not get here. But on Friday, the WNBA will tip off its 30th season with three games.

On Saturday, the defending champion Las Vegas Aces will celebrate their 2025 title in a doubleheader on ABC as they host the Phoenix Mercury in a WNBA Finals rematch (3:30 p.m. ET). Earlier in the day, the Indiana Fever host the Dallas Wings (1 p.m. ET), a game that features the past four WNBA No. 1 draft picks: Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark of the Fever and Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd of the Wings.

Which teams are expected to dominate this season? Can the Aces win a fourth WNBA title in five years? What kind of seasons should we expect from expansion franchises Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire?

We've got everything you need to know about all 15 teams, including ESPN's preseason WNBA Power Rankings. Kendra Andrews, Kareem Copeland, Alexa Philippou and Michael Voepel break down each team's biggest strength and concern, what we expect from rebuilt rosters and key additions and project what success looks like for every squad in 2026.

Jump to: ATL | CHI | CON | DAL |

GS | IND | LV | LA |

MIN | NY | PHO | POR |

SEA | TOR | WAS

Illustration by ESPN

How last season ended: A'ja Wilson was walking around the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix rattling a pink tambourine after hoisting her third championship trophy and second WNBA Finals MVP award. The Aces were the last team standing after a 4-0 sweep of the Mercury to solidify this era of Vegas basketball as one of the all-time great stretches the WNBA has ever seen.

Biggest strength: Elite talent. Wilson is the only player in league history with four MVPs and she's just 29 years old and firmly in her prime. Jackie Young is a four-time All-Star with two All-WNBA selections at 28 years old. Chelsea Gray is a six-time All-Star, four-time champion, 2022 Finals MVP and three-time All-WNBA. Jewell Loyd is a six-time All-Star, 2023 scoring champion and three-time All-WNBA. That foursome has seven Olympic gold medals among them.

Biggest concern: History? Only the Houston Comets have won four championships in five years, and they won the first four titles in league history. The Lynx won four in seven years. That's as good as it gets in such a condensed period of time. Anything else would be nitpicking. So, depth maybe? But Loyd came off the bench down the stretch, and the presence of Dana Evans and Chennedy Carter should bolster the second unit. Depth in the post, perhaps? Whatever you choose, it would be nitpicking a loaded roster.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: History, again. Another title puts the Aces squarely in the discussion for the best dynasty in WNBA history. Wilson is carving out an argument for the best individual player ever. Gray is already a likely Hall of Famer, but could she be the best point guard the league has ever seen?

Number to watch: 35. The franchise record for single-season wins is 34 set in 2023, when the Aces won their second title, and second in a row. That's the mark for the most wins in a single season in league history, tied by the 2025 Minnesota Lynx. Coach Becky Hammon, Wilson and Gray, specifically, are students of the league and know they have a unique opportunity to carve out their place in the record books, including the most wins in league history.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Carter wins Sixth Woman of the Year. Last time we saw the 2020 No. 4 pick she was averaging 17.5 points per game for the Sky in 2024, and finished No. 4 in Most Improved voting. She was the Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2020. If Loyd moves back into the starting lineup, Carter could be the No. 1 offensive option with the second unit. She has averaged fewer than 14.2 points in just one of four WNBA seasons, but has also been out of the league twice.

What does a successful season look like? Anything less than a fourth championship is a disappointment. That's where this franchise is: titles or bust. -- Kareem Copeland

Biggest fantasy question: Does Loyd have any real fantasy ceiling in this offense?

The Aces finished fourth in offensive rating last season, but Loyd's fantasy ceiling looks capped in Las Vegas. After years as a primary option in Seattle, she averaged just 21.3 fantasy points in 28.3 MPG in 2025, down from 35.7 fantasy points in 33.7 MPG in 2024. With Wilson, Young and Gray commanding usage, Loyd's upside is limited unless injuries open opportunities. Despite her name recognition, managers might be better off drafting her in the later rounds. -- Eric Moody

play 0:17 A'ja Wilson gets the huge block for the Aces A'ja Wilson gets the huge block for the Aces

How last season ended: Following a 9-0 start, injuries plagued the Liberty, with their big three of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones only playing 234 minutes together in the regular season. After beating the Mercury in Game 1 in the first round, New York dropped the next two games, including Game 3 when Stewart scored all of the team's 14 fourth-quarter points on a sprained MCL. Stewart went to bat for coach Sandy Brondello in the postgame news conference, but the coach was let go four days later.

Biggest strength: Take your pick: talent, depth, versatility, length and size. The Liberty were already returning standout Leonie Fiebich before re-signing their big three to three-year deals, a massive free agency win. But they also upgraded their roster from there, headlined by the acquisition of Satou Sabally in one of the biggest moves of the offseason. Not to be forgotten, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is healthy again after being sidelined for the entire 2025 season with injury, while Marine Johannes, Rebecca Allen and Han Xu are also back in the fold. The Aces top our preseason Power Rankings, but the Liberty might have the highest ceiling of any group in the league.

Biggest concern: New coach Chris DeMarco comes to Brooklyn with plenty of championship pedigree after helping the Golden State Warriors win four NBA titles. But as with any leadership change, the first year can be one of transition and acclimation. How does DeMarco fare in Year 1 and how effective is the new offense he's introducing? The system is supposed to be predicated on simplicity and clarity. Does it help New York rediscover its offensive groove after struggling on that end of the floor last year?

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: The Sabally addition. She fits into the Liberty's MO of collecting versatile plsyers that give them tons of options and create mismatch problems. For a team that already has an established big three and isn't totally lacking in depth, what role does Sabally carve out?

Number to watch: The average height of the Liberty starters, or, really, their lineups at any given time. They've already debuted a lineup featuring the 6-foot Laney-Hamilton, 6-4 Stewart, 6-6 Jones and the 6-11 Xu. And they can still throw in Fiebich and Sabally, both of whom are 6-4.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Stewart picks up where she left off at Unrivaled and, finally healthy after her 2025 campaign, has an MVP-level season for the Liberty.

What does a successful season look like? The Liberty have looked to temper expectations for the beginning of the summer as players get incorporated into the fold and as the team acclimates to DeMarco's system. But the long-term expectation in New York remains what it has been since 2023: winning WNBA championships. -- Alexa Philippou

Biggest fantasy question: Can one team support four fantasy superstars?

The Liberty have been led by three megastars for the past three seasons, after former MVPs Stewart and Jones joined Ionescu to form a championship core. But this offseason they were joined by Sabally, who ranked No. 17 in fantasy points per game last season. Stewart (seventh), Ionescu (eighth) and Jones (19th) were also in the top 20. Can one Liberty team support four top-20 fantasy producers? -- Andre Snellings

play 0:22 Sabrina Ionescu limps off after awkward landing Sabrina Ionescu limps off after awkward landing

How last season ended: After a franchise-record 30 wins in the regular season and a tie for second place, the No. 3 seed Dream fell 2-1 to No. 6 seed Indiana in the first round of the playoffs. Guard Allisha Gray had the best of her nine WNBA seasons with career-high averages of 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Biggest strength: The Dream excel at not wasting possessions. They averaged the fewest turnovers in the league last season (11.2) and ranked third in offensive rebounds per game (8.9). They've kept and added personnel who will help maintain those stats.

Biggest concern: How long will forward Brionna Jones be out? She was the only Dream player to start every regular-season and playoff game last year. Jones, Gray, Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada are the returning starters, but the Dream announced on April 20 that Jones would be out indefinitely after having knee surgery. Jones averaged 12.8 PPG and 7.3 RPG last season.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: How much Angel Reese impacts the Dream. Atlanta led the WNBA in rebounding last season (36.6 RPG). The Dream lost center Brittney Griner in free agency but traded to add Reese, the league's top individual rebounder from the past two seasons: 12.6 RPG in 2025 and 13.1 RPG in 2024. She also has averaged 14.1 PPG over the two seasons, and anything close to that would be huge for the Dream.

Number to watch: The Dream's 3-point percentage. Last season, they tied for second in 3-pointers per game (9.6) and were second in 3s attempted per game (28.4). But they were tied for seventh in shooting percentage from behind the arc (33.7). That was still good enough to help Atlanta average 84.4 PPG, tied for fourth. But a little higher shooting percentage could help the Dream be even more difficult to beat.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Howard, who has shot 33.6% from behind the arc over her four seasons in the WNBA, will have her best 3-point percentage this season. She led the Dream with 102 treys last year but shot just 32.2% from long range.

What does a successful season look like? The Dream have the talent to make a run at the WNBA Finals. But it would be a success to make it to the semifinals, which Atlanta has not done since 2018, when the Dream lost 3-2 to Washington. -- Michael Voepel

Biggest fantasy question: Do Gray, Howard and Reese enhance or limit each other's fantasy values?

Last season, Reese posted the fifth-highest fantasy scoring average while Howard (sixth) and Gray (12th) were also among the best in the league. With Reese joining the Dream this season, will all three remain among the top fantasy producers in the league? It is possible they could even enhance each other's value, with Reese as the dominant rebounder who can score inside and make space for Gray and Howard to create. But there is only one ball, so fit will be key in determining their upside. -- Snellings

play 0:14 Angel Reese muscles in layup on Atlanta debut Angel Reese muscles in layup on Atlanta debut

How last season ended: Devastated by injury, the Fever still pushed the eventual champion Aces to overtime of Game 5 in the WNBA semifinals. They might have advanced to the Finals if first-team All-WNBA guard Kelsey Mitchell hadn't left the game late with numbness in her legs. Indiana was the league's feel-good story as it kept winning while Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and others were lost to injuries.

Biggest strength: The backcourt. The combination of Mitchell and Clark is as talented a guard tandem as there is in the league. Both were All-Stars last season, and that's despite Clark playing just 13 games. Mitchell finished No. 5 in MVP voting in 2025 and posted a career-high 20.2 points per game. Clark was No. 4 in the 2024 MVP voting as a rookie as she set the single-season league record for assists and finished with the second-most 3-point field goals in a single season. The Aces' Gray and Young are really the only duo who could be ranked higher entering 2026.

Biggest concern: Defense. The Fever ranked No. 8 in points allowed per game (81.5) last season and No. 9 in opponent's field goal percentage (44.9). As dynamic as that backcourt is offensively, Clark and Mitchell are not considered top-notch defenders. Aliyah Boston was an all-league defender in 2025 and Cunningham is an annoying presence on the defensive end. The additions of Raven Johnson, Monique Billings and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough should help on that end of the court.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: Isn't it always Clark? How will more time playing off the ball work out? Were all of the 2025 injuries a fluke? Her shooting percentages dropped last season, though in just a 13-game sample. Will those climb back to her rookie averages or did the league figure out a way to make her less effective? Like it or not, Clark dominates headlines and she'll remain one of the most talked about players in the league in 2026.

Number to watch: Three, as in jersey No. 3. That's rookie point guard Raven Johnson. The South Carolina product has a championship pedigree and has been training like a pro under Dawn Staley her entire collegiate career. If she can continue to be a plus-defender with energy off the bench while being a dependable ball handler, the No. 10 draft pick could be the complement backup point guard to Clark that the Fever need.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Boston emerges as the MVP contender ahead of Clark and Mitchell. Last season, she was tied for sixth in MVP voting, made her first All-Defensive team, first All-WNBA team and earned a third consecutive All-Star appearance. There's going to be a ton of attention on those two guards and Boston should be the beneficiary. The 2023 No. 1 pick has never averaged fewer than 8.2 rebounds per game. Averaging a double-double is possible.

What does a successful season look like? A championship. That's the bottom-line goal for the Fever. A deep playoff run would be nice and all, but this team is built to win now. -- Copeland

Biggest fantasy question: How do Boston's and Mitchell's fantasy values change with the return of Clark?

Clark was fourth in the WNBA in fantasy scoring average last season but played in only 13 games. In her absence, Boston and Mitchell both averaged career highs in scoring. Boston also set a career high in assists per game, while Mitchell had the second-best assist average of her career. Clark is a high-usage creator, for herself and her teammates. Will her presence suppress the production of her teammates? -- Snellings

play 1:14 Caitlin Clark helps Fever steam past Nigeria Caitlin Clark scores 12 points to help Indiana cruise to a 105-57 win over Nigeria in her third game back.

How last season ended: The Sparks missed the playoffs for the fifth season in a row, finishing with the fourth-worst record in the WNBA. Los Angeles showed some improvement from the previous season, when the Sparks had the worst record in the league, but they headed into the offseason needing to address a lot of areas. Kelsey Plum was one positive in 2025. In her first season in L.A., she averaged 19.5 points, 5.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds while playing a career-high 35.1 minutes per game.

Biggest strength: The roster is full of versatile players. Nneka Ogwumike, Dearica Hamby, Ariel Atkins and Rae Burrell can play multiple roles at their positions. Ta'Niya Latson, the No. 20 pick in last month's draft, also offers a versatile offensive repertoire, making her perhaps one of the steals of the draft.

Play Fantasy Women's Basketball Fantasy Women's Basketball is now open! Create or join a league today to get started. Sign up for free!

Biggest concern: Defense. Last season, the Sparks finished with the third-worst defensive rating in the league, giving 108.6 points per 100 possessions, and allowed the second-most second-chance points (11.7). Acquiring Ogwumike and Atkins should help, particularly because of Atkins' perimeter defense, but the Sparks need to improve their team defense if they want to have more success.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: What does Ogwumike bring to the team? She spent the first 12 years of her career with the Sparks, and after two seasons in Seattle, she isn't returning to Los Angeles to kick-start a farewell tour. She is meant to be a key contributor and a game changer for the Sparks. Last year, she averaged 18.3 points and 7.5 rebounds, made the All-Star team and was second-team all-WNBA. The Sparks hope to see that version of Owgumike as she returns to where she won her MVP.

Number to watch: How many games will Cameron Brink play? The No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft, Brink played just 15 games after suffering a season-ending ACL tear in June 2024. She returned in July 2025 and played in 15 games last season. Now in her third year in the league, the Sparks hope she can stay healthy and contribute at the level the Sparks envisioned when they drafted her. Last season, she averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. Coach Lynne Roberts has said Brink will come off the bench behind Hamby and Ogwumike, giving the Sparks a lot of frontcourt depth.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Plum will be a top-three finalist for MVP. Last season, her first season with the Sparks, she showed she can be an effective lead scorer. This year, her role might look a little different next to Atkins, but Roberts has said she wants Plum to be a traditional point guard while maintaining her aggressive scoring. If Plum can strike that balance, she might be in the running for MVP.

What does a successful season look like? The Sparks have to make it back into the playoffs, which would mark their first postseason appearance since 2020. Los Angeles appeared to end its rebuild, shipping some of its younger players, such as Rickea Jackson, in exchange for highly experienced and veteran talent. All of those moves suggest that the Sparks are in win-now mode. -- Kendra Andrews

Biggest fantasy question: Can Hamby repeat last year's statistical production with more talent around her in the frontcourt?

Hamby averaged an impressive 34.0 fantasy points last season and has finished as a top-10 option in back-to-back seasons. But adding Ogwumike, who has posted a 21.0% usage rate or higher in each of the past two seasons with the Storm, and Brink, projected to average 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, could affect Hamby's production. Hamby's efficiency (57.2% shooting from the field) and all-around play should keep her highly productive, but managers drafting her in Round 2 should be aware of the situation. -- Moody

play 0:15 Nneka Ogwumike nails it from behind the arc Nneka Ogwumike nails it from behind the arc, 05/03/2026

How last season ended: Drafting Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick highlighted the season. She dazzled in her first year in the WNBA, but aside from the play of their rookies, not a ton else went right for the Wings. They finished 10-34, tied for last in the standings, and fired coach Chris Koclanes after just one season, replacing him with longtime USF coach Jose Fernandez. With the best odds at landing the No. 1 selection this year, they won the draft lottery and selected Azzi Fudd with the top pick in April.

Biggest strength: The Wings' frontcourt rebuild. General manager Curt Miller said he had a list of names he looked at every night before going to bed and that he told himself if they could get one of these post players, they would be trending in the right direction. Instead, they got two: Alanna Smith (three-year deal) and Jessica Shepard (two-year deal), versatile players who automatically transform the roster. Awak Kuier and Li Yueru are also back in the fold, giving Dallas even more size down low.

Biggest concern: The frontcourt defense should be stout, but the perimeter defense might need some work. Fernandez admitted that's the "big concern" for the Bueckers/Ogunbowale/Fudd lineup, which could particularly come into play against elite backcourts.

And perhaps not a concern but something to monitor: Arike Ogunbowale had a career-worst year in 2025, so much so that it led to speculation about whether she could fit in the backcourt alongside Bueckers and whether she would return to Dallas. The Wings ultimately cored her and signed her to a two-year deal. How Ogunbowale continues to evolve her game, especially now playing alongside a lot more talent, will be of great interest.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: All eyes will also be on the Fudd-Bueckers dynamic: They flourished on the court together at UConn, winning a national championship in 2025. They have also been asked about their relationship off the court -- though last week Bueckers said it is no one's business but their own and that they won't be answering further questions about it. One thing is clear: Expectations are high that this pair of No. 1 picks can propel Dallas into a new era of success and relevance.

Number to watch: Last year the Wings ranked 11th in 3-point field goal percentage (30%) and 11th in 3-pointers per game (6.6). How much can an improved system/roster, highlighted by the addition of Fudd, help boost those numbers? With Smith and Shepard in the paint, the Wings shouldn't finish second to last in defensive rating like they did last year, but how much will they improve?

One (realistic) bold prediction: Bueckers builds off her stellar Rookie of the Year campaign and, benefitting from a better coach and team around her, gets some noise in the MVP conversation.

What does a successful season look like? At the minimum, returning to the playoffs after a two-year hiatus. But success also entails establishing a clear structure and strong culture under Fernandez that sets up the franchise for years to come and indicates the Wings can be legit contenders down the line. -- Philippou

Biggest fantasy question: How will usage be split between Bueckers, Ogunbowale and Fudd?

The Wings' backcourt is one of the toughest situations to project. Bueckers should remain the focal point after she averaged 33.8 fantasy points per game and led the Wings with a 24.1% usage rate, but Ogunbowale (22.1%) and Fudd will demand touches. Ogunbowale's efficiency dipped last season, while Fudd brings significant scoring upside. There's enough talent for all three to be fantasy relevant, but inconsistent usage could limit their ceilings. Managers should expect volatility and prioritize Bueckers as the safest option. -- Moody

play 1:04 Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces, 05/03/2026

How last season ended: In February 2025, the Mercury lost longtime stars Diana Taurasi (retired) and Brittney Griner (left in free agency). They brought in forwards Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, who joined wing Kahleah Copper to be Phoenix's top three scorers. The Mercury finished tied for fourth at 27-17, then beat New York and Minnesota in the playoffs before being swept by Las Vegas in the WNBA Finals.

Biggest strength: Thomas' versatility. After 11 seasons with Connecticut, she became the backbone in Phoenix, averaging 15.4 points, a career-high 9.2 assists and 8.8 rebounds last year. Along with her reputation as a top scorer, rebounder and defender, Thomas has become one of the league's best playmakers over the past four seasons, averaging 7.8 assists in that stretch.

Biggest concern: Can the Mercury adequately replace Sabally? She averaged 16.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in the regular season last year, and then 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in 10 playoff games. But she suffered a concussion in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals and didn't play in Game 4. Then, she went to New York in free agency, leaving a big hole for the Mercury to fill. They also lost forward Kathryn Westbeld, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury last month. She didn't put up huge numbers last season -- 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds -- but started 24 games.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: Did the Mercury do enough in the offseason to keep pace with the league's top teams? They lost Sabally and didn't acquire anyone of her caliber. In the draft, Phoenix took two 19-year-olds who could have promising futures but won't play in the WNBA this season.

Number to watch: Phoenix shot 43.3% from the field last season, the second lowest of the eight playoff teams. Despite her strengths, Sabally shot just 40.4% while leading the team in attempts per game at 13.2. Will the Mercury shoot a higher percentage this year?

One (realistic) bold prediction: Forward DeWanna Bonner will average double figures in scoring in her 17th WNBA season.

What does a successful season look like? A return trip to the WNBA Finals seems like too much to ask. But getting as far as the semifinals would be a strong season for the Mercury. -- Voepel

Biggest fantasy question: Can Thomas repeat her all-around production in Year 2 with the Mercury?

The only players who finished with more fantasy points than Thomas in 2025 were A'ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby. Thomas, an All-Star forward, averaged 15.4 points, a league-leading 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.3 minutes, all while posting a modest 23.8% usage rate. Thomas is well-positioned for an uptick in usage now that Sabally (27.6% usage rate) isn't in Phoenix. If you miss out on Wilson or Caitlin Clark, landing Thomas at No. 3 is an excellent outcome. -- Moody

play 1:09 Phoenix Mercury vs. Japan - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Phoenix Mercury vs. Japan, 04/29/2026

How last season ended: The Lynx were a league-best 34-10 and won their first-round series 2-0 against Golden State. After winning Game 1 of the semifinal vs. Phoenix, Minnesota squandered a 20-point lead and lost Game 2 in overtime. Lynx star Napheesa Collier suffered a left ankle injury in a Game 3 defeat, after which coach Cheryl Reeve complained about officiating and was suspended for Game 4, which the Lynx lost to complete a disappointing end to a promising season.

Biggest strength: The coaching staff. The Lynx lost starters Bridget Carleton (expansion draft) and Alanna Smith (free agency), plus key reserves Natisha Hiedeman and Jessica Shepard (free agency). Collier is out at least until June after ankle surgery. No. 2 draft pick Olivia Miles is a rookie point guard. But Minnesota has the WNBA's longest-tenured coach in Reeve (17th season) and a strong staff of assistants. That will help as the Lynx move some new players, including a few from overseas, into big roles to join returning starters Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams.

Biggest concern: When will Collier be back? She hasn't played since her injury Sept. 26, missing Unrivaled's second season. The Lynx hope she will return in June, but they also must be careful about her healing process.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: Miles' growth in her first year. She has Lynx assistant Lindsay Whalen, a Naismith Hall of Fame point guard, to help her learn the ropes.

Number to watch: Rebounding average. The Lynx were in the middle of the pack last season, ranking sixth at 34.2 rebounds per game. Collier, Shepard and Smith averaged a combined 19.7 of those rebounds. Shepard and Smith are with Dallas, and Collier is out to start the season. Other Lynx players must step forward on the glass.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Miles wins WNBA Rookie of the Year, the sixth Lynx player to earn the honor and first since Crystal Dangerfield in 2020.

What does a successful season look like? Minnesota has missed the playoffs just twice in Reeve's previous 16 years: her first season in 2010 and in 2022. The Lynx reject the term "rebuilding" for 2026, but they face some obstacles. Making the playoffs is what they expect, but it would also be a success. -- Voepel

Biggest fantasy question: How do you draft Collier given her injury timeline?

Collier was excellent last season, finishing second in WNBA MVP voting and averaging 41.1 fantasy points. She'll be sidelined into June because of ankle surgery, but she is still a strong draft target at the end of Round 2 or early in Round 3. There are several candidates to absorb her minutes while she's out, including Natasha Howard, Williams and Miles, all of whom should see an immediate boost. -- Moody

play 1:09 Minnesota Lynx vs. Toronto Tempo - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Minnesota Lynx vs. Toronto Tempo, 05/01/2026

How last season ended: After the season started with some turmoil -- coach Teresa Weatherspoon had been fired after one year and replaced by Tyler Marsh -- things didn't get better for the Sky. They lost point guard Courtney Vandersloot on June 7 to a right knee injury. Near the end of the season, Angel Reese told the Chicago Tribune that the franchise had to upgrade its talent for 2026. The Sky finished tied for last place at 10-34, missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. Reese was traded to Atlanta in April.

Biggest strength: Having a fresh start. Reese led the Sky in scoring and rebounding last season, but wasn't happy about Weatherspoon being fired or the direction of the franchise. By season's end, her relationship with the Sky appeared broken. The additions of guards Skylar Diggins, DiJonai Carrington and Jacy Sheldon, and post players Azura Stevens and Rickea Jackson could boost the Sky's offense and defense, both of which struggled in 2025.

Biggest concern: How this group meshes. They've had many changes since 2025, and that's for the best. They will have to figure out a new chemistry and win over the Sky fans who are upset about the Reese trade.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: How young post players Kamilla Cardoso and Jackson work together. They were picks No. 3 (Sky) and No. 4 (Sparks) in the 2024 draft. Chicago dealt guard Ariel Atkins to Los Angeles for Jackson on April 12. The Sky have the two 25-year-olds together, along with veterans such as Stevens and Elizabeth Williams inside.

Number to watch: The Sky's scoring average. They tied for last in the league in 2025 at 75.8 points per game. Combine that with their league-worst defensive rating (111.9), and it's surprising they won 10 games.

One (realistic) bold prediction: The Sky play well enough to grab a playoff spot.

What does a successful season look like? Having something to be excited about in August and September. The past two years, the Sky were a combined 6-28 in those two months. It's hard to maintain enthusiasm among the players or fan base when the team is going nowhere during the stretch run of the season. -- Voepel

Biggest fantasy question: Who steps up as the fantasy star(s) on the new- look franchise?

Reese was the Sky's primary producer last season, netting the fifth-highest fantasy scoring average. Her offseason trade to Atlanta left a void for a Sky team already bereft of talent. This season, Diggins, Jackson, Vandersloot, Carrington, Sheldon and rookie Gabriela Jaquez join incumbent center Cardoso as the new rotation of the Sky. Who steps up the most to fill the void? -- Snellings

play 1:17 Wednesday's best plays from the WNBA Take a look at Wednesday's best plays from the WNBA.

How last season ended: The Valkyries made history in their inaugural year, becoming the first expansion franchise to make the playoffs in its first season. That alone was an overachievement -- at least from the outside looking in -- so there wasn't much negative to take away from Golden State getting swept in the first round by the Lynx. Everything the Valkyries accomplished during the regular season (where they went 23-21) earned Natalie Nakase Coach of the Year honors and Veronica Burton the Most Improved Player award.

Biggest strength: Defense. The Valkyries wanted to form their identity around it last year, which they did successfully, and might have the pieces to be even better this season. In landing Gabby Williams in free agency, the Valkyries now have one of the best defensive guards in the WNBA. Last season she led the league with 2.3 steals per game and over 100 deflections, and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting. The Valkyries finished with the league's top-rated scoring defense, allowing 76.3 points per game.

Biggest concern: Do they have enough size? Losing Monique Billings and Temi Fagbenle in free agency cost Golden State two of its most important bigs. The Valkyries did a good job retooling, signing center Kiah Stokes and Williams, a duo who will be relied on to replicate (if not exceed) the contributions from their predecessors.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: Can the Valkyries top last season? Can Ballhalla match the same magical energy in becoming one of the most difficult environments for opponents to play in (Golden State led the WNBA in average attendance in 2025)? And can Golden State finish with another winning record, make it to the playoffs again, and also make it past the first round for the first time?

Number to watch: $850 million. Sportico's annual WNBA franchise valuations, which were released Friday, have the Valkyries at No. 1, making them worth $250 million more than the next most lucrative franchise (New York). According to Sportico, Golden State posted a WNBA-record $78 million in revenue in its inaugural season -- much in part due to a season-ticket base that topped 10,000 -- and sponsorships. This year, they cut off their season-ticket sales at 12,000.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Golden State will have multiple All-Stars this year. Kayla Thornton earned her first All-Star appearance last season, and if she can be as productive as she was the first few months of 2025, she should be honored again. Williams also made her first All-Star Game, and if Burton can replicate what she did en route to the Most Improved Player award, the Valkyries could have three players in Chicago in July.

What does a successful season look like? The Valkyries need to at least make it back to the WNBA playoffs. That could be considered a successful season, but the Valkyries should also aim to at least pick up a victory in the series. If they don't make it out of the first round, that should not be considered a failure, but Golden State needs to play a competitive series for signs of improvement and upward mobility. -- Andrews

Biggest fantasy question: Can Burton maintain her elite playmaking while improving efficiency?

Burton emerged as a key player for the Valkyries in their inaugural season, averaging 6.0 assists, tied with Skylar Diggins for fourth in the league. Her 38.7% field goal shooting highlights an area for improvement, however she still produced 27.2 fantasy points per game thanks to her playmaking. If Burton can become even slightly more efficient, her ceiling will rise significantly. She's a nice value in the late rounds and has a real chance to finish as Golden State's top fantasy option. -- Moody

How last season ended: The Mystics, who fell short of the playoffs, wrapped up the initial year of the rebuild with the youngest roster in the league led by All-Star rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. Team president Michael Winger cut (almost) all ties to the Thibault era (Mike and Eric) that began in 2013 and implemented a draft-and-develop strategy. Top-four draft picks Citron and Iriafen were the first players of the new foundation. Brittney Sykes and Aaliyah Edwards were both traded for draft picks, and the team finished 16-28 and went into the 2026 draft with three first-round picks for the second year in a row.

Biggest strength: The frontcourt. Iriafen was an All-Star power forward in Year 1 and the team re-signed 6-foot-5 athletic forward/center Shakira Austin to a three-year deal worth $3.57 million. Austin is the only player remaining from the previous regime. The 6-1 Citron is listed as a guard but played the 3 on the wing as a rookie. The 2026 draft added more to the frontcourt in 6-7 center Lauren Betts, the 2025 NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player, with the No. 4 overall pick, 6-4 forward Angela Dugalic at No. 9 and 6-0 forward Cotie McMahon at No. 11. How Iriafen, Austin and Betts will share the post is unknown at the moment, but that's a lot of young talent between the 3 to 5 positions.

Biggest concern: All that youth. The training camp roster was the youngest in the league with an average age of 24.56 years. Only Michaela Onyenwere and Austin have more than one year of WNBA experience. The average years of experience on the roster is 0.72 years. There are six first-round picks from the last two seasons, and many have the experience of deep tournament runs at prestigious universities, but WNBA experience is a whole other thing. There will be fun moments where everything is clicking and this young group is getting up and down the floor with pace and athleticism, but there will be plenty to learn -- and rough days will come with that.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: "Kitron." Iriafen and Citron have been a perfect fit together. Where one goes, the other isn't far behind. Both were All-Stars. Both were invited to Team USA training camp. Both were named to the All-Rookie team. If it wasn't for Bueckers, one of the two would have been named WNBA Rookie of the Year. (Citron was the only other player besides Bueckers to earn votes.) The Mystics see them as a long-term dynamic duo, and their progression will be top of mind all season.

Number to watch: Eight, as in jersey No. 8. Some questioned the decision to take Georgia Amoore with the No. 6 pick last season, then she tore her ACL early in training camp. She was relegated to an assistant coach-type role, and relished it. A favorite among teammates, everyone seems to love her personality, but they've also raved about Amoore's game in the short amount of time she was on the court. Quick with handles at 5-7, Amoore is slotted as the point guard of the present and future. Diminutive point guards can struggle in the league, but she was a two-time All-American who averaged 19.6 points as a senior, 6.9 assists and shot 35.6% from beyond the arc for her college career.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Austin wins Most Improved Player. The 2022 No. 3 overall pick was the runner-up for Rookie of the Year before having her next two seasons derailed by injury. She finally played most of the season in 2025 (38 games) and showed flashes of her expanding game (career-high 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, career-high 1.1 blocks). We still haven't gotten the full Austin experience yet. As a versatile big who can put the ball on the floor with a deep bag of moves and counters, she could flourish with a fully healthy season.

What does a successful season look like? Development from the youngsters. When a front office commits to this strategy, it needs to see incremental growth each year. That would be Iriafen extending her range. Citron being more aggressive. Amoore running the show and proving she can be a WNBA point guard. Angela Dugalic defining her role. Cotie McMahon finding her lane as an undersized forward. Lucy Olsen being more than just a 3-point threat. When the entire roster is in the infancy of their careers, coach Sydney Johnson's immediate focus has more to do with development than winning games. -- Copeland

Biggest fantasy question: Will last season's impact rookies turn into sophomore superstars?

Last season, Citron and Iriafen both ranked in the top 40 in the league in fantasy scoring average, with Citron 30th and Iriafen 39th. Can either or both move into the top 25 or better this season? -- Snellings

play 1:08 Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics, 05/03/2026

How last season ended: The Tempo, preparing to launch their franchise in 2026, watched the inevitable coaching carousel as teams ended their seasons last year. New York parted with Sandy Brondello on Sept. 23, even though she had led the franchise to its first championship 11 months earlier. On Oct. 22, ESPN reported that Toronto would hire Brondello, and the Tempo officially announced it Nov. 4. In 13 seasons as a head coach -- with San Antonio, Phoenix and New York -- Brondello is 271-181 and has won two WNBA titles.

Biggest strength: The Tempo look to have a solid guard group, led by veterans Brittney Sykes, Marina Mabrey and Kia Nurse. They also selected guard Kiki Rice of UCLA with the No. 6 pick.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Biggest concern: Among the Tempo's post players, only one has averaged double figures in scoring for a WNBA season: Isabelle Harrison (11.4 points in 2017, 10.9 in 2021). There are big opportunities for Toronto's forwards and centers to step forward.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: How Canada responds to having a WNBA team. It's exciting for the league to see a new market opening.

Number to watch: Playing time for center Temi Fagbenle. Last year with Golden State, Fagbenle appeared in the most games (39) and averaged the most minutes (23.7) of her five-season WNBA career. If Fagbenle, who has had a lot of experience overseas, remains healthy, she could be one of the key frontcourt players for Toronto.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Mabrey, who shot a career-low 27% from 3-point range last season (66 of 244), bounces back to shoot better than her career percentage of 34.7.

What does a successful season look like? Golden State surprised most observers by making the playoffs in its first season last year. An expansion team getting that far two years in a row seems unlikely. If the Tempo can stay in the playoff mix at least into mid-August, that would be a successful debut. -- Voepel

Biggest fantasy question: Who steps up as the impact fantasy producers for the new franchise?

Last season, the expansion Valkyries had three players in the top 26 in fantasy scoring average. None of those players had a history of producing at that level. Mabrey and Sykes are the Tempo's two biggest players. Last season for their respective teams, Mabrey finished 29th in fantasy scoring average and Sykes 37th. Will either step up as the team's biggest fantasy producer? -- Snellings

How last season ended: The Sun entered a new era after losing their starting lineup from the previous season. Though their record was 11-33, they had gained some steam by the season's end, developing into a tough team with a lot of bright spots on a young roster. In the fall, the Sun's future in Connecticut was still uncertain, but now we know that the franchise will be playing its final season in Uncasville in 2026 before moving to Houston in 2027.

Biggest strength: A clear direction of a rebuild and the ability to experiment. There's a bit of awkwardness with the relocation looming, but from a basketball standpoint, the Sun (and the new Houston group) have a ton of promising, fun players -- returnees and their 2026 draftees. Brittney Griner, Kennedy Burke and Shey Peddy will bring a veteran presence this year that has already made for some entertaining moments off the court.

Biggest concern: By not protecting star Marina Mabrey in the expansion draft, the Sun indicated that they are committing to their youth movement. That is bound to have its ups and downs from an individual and a collective standpoint. Not concerning but a prevailing question: Can Diamond Miller, whom Connecticut acquired via trade earlier this year, finally find her footing? She is on her third team since the beginning of last season, but with greater opportunity in Connecticut, she might remind folks why she is a former No. 2 pick.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: Which of the Sun's young stars -- Leila Lacan, Aneesah Morrow, Saniya Rivers, Aaliyah Edwards, Miller -- will take the next step into becoming more consistent contributors, perhaps even bona fide stars?

Number to watch: The team has eight rookies and four second-year players on its 18-player roster, and just three veterans with more than four seasons of experience. Even after cuts this week, this will be comfortably one of the youngest rosters in the league.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Lacan missed out on the all-rookie team last year because she arrived so late into the season, but her two-way impact was undeniable: The Sun won two games without her and nine with her. Expect 2026 to be even more of a breakout year for the 21-year-old French star.

What does a successful season look like? Setting up a strong foundation for the Houston team, while also honoring the Sun's fan base and rich history in the franchise's final year in Connecticut. -- Philippou

Biggest fantasy question: Can Griner have a throwback season?

As the team rebuilds, the Sun have filled the roster with young and unproven players, other than Griner. Runner-up for the 2021 WNBA MVP award, Griner had a down campaign last season, her only one with Atlanta, but she had been an impact producer as recently as 2024 with Phoenix. Could she bounce back to that level of production for the Sun this season? -- Snellings

play 1:06 Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty, 05/03/2026

How last season ended: The Storm forced the Aces, the eventual champions, into a three-game first-round playoff series, which Las Vegas won 2-1. The Storm forcing the series to a decisive game was a competitive sign from a team that had a lot of ups and downs during the regular season. After trading former franchise cornerstone Jewell Loyd and welcoming No. 2 pick Dominique Malonga, Seattle started a new era.

Biggest strength: Malonga and 2026 No. 3 pick Awa Fam are two of the league's young players who could have some of the highest upside. That doesn't mean their talent will mean immediate success this season, but in terms of building for the future, the Storm have incredible foundational players.

Biggest concern: Seattle lost its top five scorers -- Nneka Ogwumike, Gabby Williams, Skylar Diggins, Erica Wheeler and Brittney Sykes -- in free agency. That's 67.5 points per game and 82.2% of its scoring from last season, when the Storm also averaged the fifth-fewest points in the league (82.1). Getting Flau'jae Johnson on a draft-day trade should help fill the void. She was a high-scoring guard at LSU and scored 20 points in her second preseason game for Seattle, but carrying the brunt of the load is a lot to put on a rookie on a rebuilding team.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: How well Johnson's game translates to the WNBA. After falling to the eighth pick of the draft and then arriving via a trade with Golden State, Johnson has drawn a lot of attention (and is already a fan favorite). Through two preseason games, she averaged 16.0 points and 3.5 rebounds. She is also 4-of-9 from the 3-point line. Johnson didn't shoot many 3s in Kim Mulkey's offense in college, but if she can add that to her game at the pro level, it would make Johnson a three-level scorer.

Number to watch: In 2023, the Storm had a win percentage of just .275 -- their worst since the team's inaugural season in 2000. Three years ago, Seattle was going through a rebuild as well, following the departures of Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird. As the Storm enter another rebuilding era, Seattle will be challenged to at least eclipse last season.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Malonga will win Most Improved Player. After getting more consistent playing time in the second half of last season, the 20-year-old center averaged 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds, and earned a spot on the all-rookie team. Then at Unrivaled, she finished second in scoring on Breeze BC (16.4 PPG). She will have an even larger role for the new-look Storm this season.

What does a successful season look like? A good dose of development would be a success for the Storm. They will look for first-year coach Sonia Raman to impart her vision onto the team, draft picks Fam and Johnson to find their footing at the next level, and their new roster to start jelling. -- Andrews

Biggest fantasy question: Is Malonga ready to make the leap to fantasy star?

It looks that way. From late July through the end of the playoffs last season, Malonga's role expanded, and she showed why she was the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. She averaged 17.5 points and 9.8 rebounds when playing at least 24 minutes. With Ezi Magbegor expected to miss time, Malonga should have a major role early. She's a legitimate breakout candidate and an excellent middle-round pick. -- Moody

play 1:07 Seattle Storm vs. Fire - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Seattle Storm vs. Fire, 04/29/2026

How last season ended: Portland was home to a WNBA franchise for three seasons from 2000 to 2002, and returns to the league with new ownership but the same name. The team hired Vanja Cernivec as general manager in August after she helped construct the Valkyries' inaugural roster, and then named Alex Sarama coach in October. After the expansion draft was stalled due to the ongoing CBA negotiations, Portland finally got to start its roster construction the first weekend of April, selecting Bridget Carleton with the first pick of the expansion draft. The Fire's first non-expansion draft free agency signing was veteran guard Karlie Samuelson, who was Carleton's teammate in Minnesota last season.

Biggest strength: Expect Portland to play incredibly fast, a result of Sarama's offensive style, CLA, or the constraint-led approach, that is predicated on principles and triggers rather than set plays and structure. Sarama cautioned that mastering this style of offense takes time, so there surely will be growing pains.

Biggest concern: Portland's biggest strength could also be its biggest weakness. If Sarama's style does not work, or takes too long for the players to figure out, it could hold them back this season.

Another concern could be the lack of a clear No. 1 scoring option. The Valkyries also had this issue last season -- but Golden State became the first team to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season. It's hard to assume Portland can replicate that level of success. The Fire wanted Carleton in the expansion draft, but she averaged 6.5 points last year. Haley Jones put up 8.1 points per game for the Wings last season. Portland will need to find its breakout player.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: CLA. Though it's becoming prominent in European soccer and basketball -- it's what helped produce NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama -- it's new in the American basketball world, and unheard of in the WNBA. Whether it works will be most intriguing.

Number to watch: Total wins. Perhaps the Fire, as well as the Tempo, are entering the league with a bit of a disadvantage, following in the footsteps of the Valkyries. But Portland will be judged by its number of wins and where the Fire finish in the standings.

One (realistic) bold prediction: The Fire will have the No. 1 pick in the 2027 draft. WNBA draft lottery odds are determined by the cumulative records of the non-playoff teams over the two most recent regular seasons, and the team with the worst two-year record has the highest probability of receiving the No. 1 pick. Of course, Portland and Toronto don't have a record for last season.

What does a successful season look like? Sarama told reporters that implementing his system will take time and be "messy" at the beginning. But the players' level of buy-in for CLA and Sarama's style will be a mark of success for the Fire. Laying a steady foundation is crucial for any expansion team, and if Portland can lean into the process, that should be considered a success. -- Andrews

Biggest fantasy question: Who emerges as the top fantasy option on an expansion roster with no clear star?

Carleton is the best candidate to become Portland's top fantasy option simply due to opportunity. She averaged 15.7 fantasy points, but now steps into a much larger role after being selected in the expansion draft. There's no established star on the roster, so Carleton's projected minutes and all-around contributions give her a clear path to lead the team in fantasy production, even if her overall ceiling remains modest. She's an excellent late-round draft pick. -- Moody