Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu limps off after awkward landing

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UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Sabrina Ionescu exited the New York Liberty's preseason game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday after she landed awkwardly during a drive to the basket in the third quarter.

The All-Star guard stayed down for a few seconds before getting up, waving toward New York's bench on the other side of the court and walking with a slight limp back to the locker room. She was ruled out for the remainder of the game with what the team called a lower-body injury.

Ionescu had six points in just under 16 minutes of play. She was 2 for 8 from the field.

The Liberty open the regular season at home on Friday against Connecticut.

Ionescu played in 38 games last season for New York, averaging 18.2 points, 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

The Liberty played Sunday without Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Rebecca Allen and Satou Sabally, all of whom were working their way back into shape.