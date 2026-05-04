Sources: Sky sign G Natasha Cloud, waive Hailey Van Lith

Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Sky have signed guard Natasha Cloud, one of the most high-profile free agents who was still on the market, with sources telling ESPN the deal is for one-year, $555,000.

Cloud, a 10-year veteran, averaged 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 41 game for the New York Liberty last season.

"Natasha is one of the best passers and defenders in our league," Chicago general manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement. "She fits in with the other proven winners on our roster."

In a separate move, Chicago waived Hailey Van Lith with sources telling ESPN that the reason was based on the coaching staff's "style-of-play preference."

Van Lith was selected by the Sky with the 11th pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and averaged 3.5 points per game in 12.4 minutes during her rookie campaign. The 5-foot-9 guard was limited to 29 games last season as she dealt with an ankle injury throughout the year but, after spending the summer rehabbing, Van Lith is healthy per sources.

Sources told ESPN that there is a lot of interest in the former college standout, and that there are active conversations with a number of teams throughout the league.

In the 5-foot-10 Cloud, Chicago gets a player in a more traditional point guard role, impacting the game most when she is running the offense. She's also considered one of pestiest defensive guards in the league. Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb told reporters that they did not bring her back because of how they needed to construct the backcourt around Sabrina Ionescu, who has played better when she is on the ball and surrounded by length.

Before joining the Liberty, Cloud played one season for the Phoenix Mercury in 2024. She spent the first eight years of her career as a member of the Washington Mystics.

In waiving Lith, the Sky is now without both of their first-round draft picks from the last two seasons, as they traded away Angel Reese to the Dream on April 6 kicking off what sources described to ESPN as a roster overhaul. Chicago finished last season tied for the league's worst record at 10-34.

Van Lith scored 20 points in her first preseason game against the Phoenix Mercury on a perfect 8-for-8 from the field on April 25, and then finished with five points against the Atlanta Dream on April 29.

The Sky now has 14 players on its roster, as it had also waived Latasha Lattimore and Tonie Morgan. Chicago has two development spots available, which Van Lith could qualify for. Bur first, she will have to clear waivers, which means no other team can claim her contract in the next 48 hours.

Final rosters are due on May 7.