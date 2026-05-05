WNBA star Tina Charles announces retirement after 14 seasons

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Tina Charles, the WNBA's career leader in rebounds and field goals over her 14 seasons, has announced her retirement.

Charles, 37, posted on social media Tuesday that through "fifteen years at the professional level and a lifetime of love for this game," she had "experienced the highest highs and lowest lows, and I'm thankful for all of it."

"At some point, you have to edit your life. Not everything and not everyone is meant for the whole journey. Growth requires honesty, and for me, that meant recognizing when my impact was being called in a new direction."

Charles never won a WNBA title despite her storied career, but won two national championships at UConn and three gold medals at the Olympics.

She retires second in points scored in the WNBA (8,396), second only to Diana Taurasi, as well as leading rebounds (4,262) and field goals (3,364).