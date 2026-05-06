Battery charge against Wings star Arike Ogunbowale dropped

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The case against Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale, who was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery two months ago after an alleged altercation at a Miami nightclub, has been dropped, the Miami State Attorney's Office told ESPN on Wednesday.

The case was dropped noelle prossed, meaning the prosecutor withdrew criminal charges before the case went to trial, at a hearing Wednesday morning.

"We are pleased that the State Attorney's Office has exercised its discretion and elected not to move forward with this matter," said Ogunbowale's attorney, Mitch Schuster of Meister Seelig & Schuster to ESPN.

"Ms. Ogunbowale is a person of outstanding character, and we are excited that these charges have been dismissed so she can resume her focus on her professional career."

Ogunbowale, a four-time All-Star and two-time All-Star game MVP, was arrested on March 5 at 4:20 a.m. following the Unrivaled championship after she allegedly punched a man in the face at a nightclub, according to police records in Miami-Dade County.

According to the police report, Ogunbowale punched a man with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground. Footage from the nightclub captured the incident, the report said, and confirmed the man's account.

Ogunbowale was out celebrating winning the Unrivaled championship with the Mist, where she had 19 points in the final. She recently re-signed with the Wings on a two-year deal. Dallas starts their season Saturday against the Indiana Fever.