Hailey Van Lith claimed by Sun after being waived by Sky

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After being waived by the Chicago Sky earlier this week, point guard Hailey Van Lith has been claimed on waivers by the Connecticut Sun, the team announced Wednesday.

Van Lith joins the youth movement in Connecticut and is reunited with Sun president Jen Rizzotti, who previously coached her on USA 3x3 basketball teams, including at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 5-foot-9 guard, who previously starred collegiately at Louisville, LSU and TCU, was selected by the Sky last year with the 11th overall draft pick. She averaged 3.5 points in 12.4 minutes during her rookie campaign but was limited to 29 games as she dealt with an ankle injury.

The former All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year is healthy after spending the summer rehabbing, according to sources.

In her preseason appearances with the Sky, Van Lith averaged 12.5 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 71.4% from the field. After she was waived, Chicago signed Natasha Cloud to a one-year deal.

With Van Lith now on the squad, Connecticut has four rookies (not including Ashlon Jackson, whom the Sun signed to a developmental contract) and four second-year players in training camp heading into Thursday's final roster cutdown day.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews contributed to this report.