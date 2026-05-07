Twelve Aussies set to light up the WNBA

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Nyadiew Puoch has had two years to prepare for the WNBA but nothing readied her like guarding one of the world's best in preseason.

The 21-year-old was drafted by Atlanta Dream in 2024 and this year makes the jump to the best league in the world. Traded to new franchise Portland Fire, she found herself matching up on two-time champion, four-time All-Star and dual Olympic gold medallist Kelsey Plum in a preseason game.

Puoch is one of 12 Aussies set to compete in the new WNBA season which tips off this weekend.

"I come into training and the coach says 'Nards, you're guarding Kelsey Plum' and I'm sitting there like 'Oh my god!'," she told ESPN.

"I guarded her last game, the game before I had to guard Natisha Hiedeman (Seattle).

"I'm a rookie but nobody's taking me like a rookie. I've got to be ready. I'm learning and there's so much to learn."

"It's about being ready, being confident whenever you step on the court and knowing you're there for a reason and that's what I keep telling myself when I start the game on Kelsey Plum -- 'don't be scared, don't shy away from anything'."

Puoch is one of 12 Aussies set to compete in the new WNBA season which tips off this weekend. Soobum Im/Getty Images

Like Puoch, Isobel Borlase was taken in the draft two years ago, by Atlanta Dream with pick 20, and is beginning her career in the U.S.

And while the jump from WNBL to WNBA is immeasurable, Borlase, 21, takes form and confidence abroad having won the league MVP while playing for Bendigo in 2025-26.

She impressed with her knack for quickly scoring in her first preseason game and was the second highest scorer (13 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound and 1 block) in 24 minutes against Chicago.

A leg injury will delay four-time All-WNBA defender Ezi Magbegor's start to her seventh season at Seattle where she has reunited with Opals teammate Jade Melbourne who returns to the Storm, the team that drafted her in 2022, after two years in Washington.

Melbourne, 23, is chasing consistency.

"I want to have a consistent season, one where the team knows what they're getting from me, also stepping up into a bit of a leadership role and taking full ownership of the point guard position whether that's running the first unit or being a leader and voice for the second unit," she said.

"I think that's a really big step for me, taking ownership of my role, being consistent and a voice people can lean on. I'm in this really cool position where I'm like a veteran to the rookies, it's my fourth season but we're the same age so they're comfortable asking me questions because they can relate to me."

Fresh from co-winning the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year award, Alanna Smith has landed at the Dallas Wings after a successful stint with Minnesota which featured a championship game appearance in 2024.

Fresh from co-winning the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year award, Alanna Smith has landed at the Dallas Wings. A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images

"I think there's going to be a bit of a role change for me, in terms of broadening my role. I had a specific job in Minnesota but coming to the Wings is giving me a chance to expand that which I'm excited about. It's going to be a fun challenge and I think I'm at a point in my career where challenging myself and growing my game is important," the 29-year-old said.

"We've got a really good balance of a young, talented core then talented vets who have experience across levels of the game and with a balance like that we cover all our bases.

"We've got generational talents in Paige (Bueckers), Arike (Ogunbowale) and Azzi Fudd (No.1 pick) coming through. I think we have a lot of potential, it's just how we can grow together and build chemistry."

Still on a high after sinking the game winner in overtime to give Townsville Fire the WNBL championship victory, Miela Sowah has impressed at the Golden State Valkyries, a franchise that had its eye on her for some time.

The three-point shooting machine lit up the preseason, with her four triples, among 14 points, against Seattle in her first hit-out, winning fans and sending social media into a frenzy.

After being waived, the 25-year-old was on Thursday given a player development contract.

Sami Whitcomb will have a delayed start to her campaign at Phoenix as she has an arthroscopy this week on her left knee after the 37-year-old veteran hurt it during a rebound attempt at practice.

Chloe Bibby is the latest in a long line of Aussies to suit up in Mercury colours after she was traded to Phoenix by Portland.

At Washington, Georgia Amoore is set to make her long-awaited WNBA debut after overcoming an ACL injury which sidelined her in what would have been her 2025 rookie year.

Fellow Aussie, 2024 Paris Olympian, Ally Wilson has been rewarded with a training contact at the Mystics following a long stretch of solid form and success both with Perth in the WNBL and the Gangurrus on the international 3x3 circuit.

Wilson got a WNBA taste with Chicago last year but was waived at the end of preseason.

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Triple Olympian Steph Talbot has joined reigning champion Las Vegas Aces after spending last season with New York then Golden State.

Bec Allen has returned to where her WNBA career began at New York and in preseason was on court alongside another two Australians in Anneli Maley and Alex Fowler before they were waived on Thursday morning Australian time.

Kristy Wallace and Maddy Rocci (Toronto Tempo) and Amelia Hassett (Los Angeles Sparks) were waived during preseason.

Australians in the WNBA - As of May 7, 2026

Bec Allen - New York Liberty

Georgia Amoore - Washington Mystics

Chloe Bibby - Phoenix Mercury

Isobel Borlase - Atlanta Dream

Ezi Magbegor - Seattle Storm

Jade Melbourne - Seattle Storm

Nyadiew Puoch - Portland Fire

Alanna Smith - Dallas Wings

Miela Sowah - Golden State Valkyries

Steph Talbot - Las Vegas Aces

Sami Whitcomb - Phoenix Mercury

Ally Wilson - Washington Mystics