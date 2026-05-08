WNBA unveils Rebel Edition uniforms for all 15 teams on opening day

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New WNBA season, new uniforms.

The WNBA tipped off its 2026 season with a bang, with the unveiling of the new Rebel edition uniforms for all 15 franchises on Friday.

According to a Nike news release, the uniforms were designed to reflect each "energy, spirit, values and local influences, bringing emotional connection, cultural authenticity and a peak expression of each team's identity to the court."

Rebels since day one.



The 2026-27 @nikebasketball Rebel Edition jerseys make their on-court debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/iY3dqZYv9p — WNBA (@WNBA) May 8, 2026

"Each Rebel uniform is an opportunity to bring the team's identity into sharper focus and let their energy speak in a new way on court," said Katie West, senior manager and designer for basketball apparel at Nike. "It's a privilege to translate what makes each team distinct into something players can wear with confidence and fans can feel connected to."

For each franchise, the new threads have deeper meanings alongside the distinctive looks.

Here's a look at each team's Rebel Edition uniform.

Atlanta's Rebel uniforms were designed by Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. The black base symbolizes "strength and resilience" and has peach-colored accents to honor Georgia's heritage.

For the ones who built the culture.​

For the city that inspires everything.​

From the city. For the city. Homegrown Rebel Jersey.​



Shop now: https://t.co/kXnWyorjYN pic.twitter.com/Va3yfvqrXW — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) May 8, 2026

"It's cool to see our ideas come to life," Gray said in a news release. "We wanted to make the jersey truly Atlanta, so that's why the area codes are on the back of the jersey."

Chicago rolled with a workwear denim-like blue, which pays homage to the city's Chicago Transit Authority. It also features 77 stars inside each twill star, which represent the neighborhoods of the Windy City.

behind the seams of our rebel edition 🪡 pic.twitter.com/CyzZA8yvA0 — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) May 8, 2026

In Connecticut's last season before relocating and becoming the Houston Comets, its uniforms honor the Mohegan Tribe "through the Path of the Sun" in its final jersey reveal. The jersey features components from the Sun's Rebel Edition jersey from the 2021 and 2024 seasons, including "KEESUSK" on the front which means "sun" in the Mohegan language.

The Wings began the design process of the jersey two years ago, according to a news release from the franchise. It represents a history of women's basketball in Dallas, including the Dallas Diamonds, who played in the 1970s and '80s, in the WBL and WABA.

Putting on for the city, one diamond at a time 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/Niy7aCYrM2 — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 8, 2026

"The Wings Rebel Edition uniforms are an amazing representation of the past, present and future of women's basketball in the city of Dallas," Wings CEO and managing partner Greg Bibb said in a news release. "Every aspect of this uniform design was intentional -- from the colors, to the stitching, to the fonts -- there is meaning behind all of the choices. The Dallas Wings Rebel Edition uniforms tell the incredible story about the trailblazers who paved the way for our team today, while giving a nod to our exciting future home in Dallas."

Indiana includes multiple reds in its Rebel Edition, which is used to honor Indiana's basketball legacy. The belt buckle on the shorts features "Expect to Win," a phrase that former Fever coach Lin Dunn used during her time with the franchise.

History woven into every thread. ⚡️



Introducing our @nikebasketball 2026 Rebel Edition - built on the legacy of women's basketball in the Bay.



Chase | @kpnorcal pic.twitter.com/b6DM0VbqYF — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) May 8, 2026

Similar to Dallas, the Valkyries also honor Bay Area basketball. In this case, they're honoring the San Jose Lasers, who played in the ABL from 1996 to '98 and the San Francisco Pioneers, who were the first Bay Area women's basketball team, which played in the WBL from 1979 to '81.

reppin' Indy across the chest in our new Rebel edition jersey 🔴#NowYouKnow pic.twitter.com/HqJgy3imwA — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 8, 2026

The uniform honors the franchises with characteristics such as waves, a tribute to the "foundation" the Pioneers built, and laser designs to honor the San Jose basketball team.

𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐈𝐍 𝐎𝐍 𝐑𝐄𝐃 ♦️



Introducing our new @nikebasketball Rebel Edition Jersey.



Available now on https://t.co/Iju0gQ13In. pic.twitter.com/m0HcFq4VU0 — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 8, 2026

KP repping the Rebel jersey at media day. pic.twitter.com/rNFnnrjCxl — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) May 8, 2026

The Lynx's black-and-blue, metallic-silver-accented uniform represents the franchise's "don't blink" mantra. It features characteristics of animal print on the jersey along with the ears of the lynx.

NEW REBEL THREADS ARE HERE. pic.twitter.com/PHinDweFbb — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) May 8, 2026

New York is homing in on its city's culture with a unique design that represents the cables of the Brooklyn Bridge that connects Manhattan and Brooklyn -- also where the Barclays Center resides.

The jersey also includes a quote from Emily Warren Roebling, who helped complete the construction of the bridge:

"Back of every great work we can find the self-sacrificing devotion of a woman."

The letters "M," which represents Manhattan, and "B," for Brooklyn, are on each side of the short to honor the bridge connecting the two, and stands for connecting the franchise's past with its present.

A closer look at our 2026 Rebel Edition 🧵's



Inspired by the Brooklyn Bridge, the uniform features design details rooted in the borough that continues to shape us.



🗽 Custom "BROOKLYN" wordmark inspired by the bridge's steel framework

🗽 Tonal striping nodding to the... pic.twitter.com/35gEp9Avrs — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) May 8, 2026

Phoenix is paying homage to its fans, with a "PHX" wordmark on the chest of the jersey. The X stands out with an orange and purple color gradient, which honors the franchise's "X Factor" fanbase.

It will also have a court to match the jersey, becoming the only WNBA franchise to have three different courts.

It's always golden hour in The Valley. Introducing the Mercury Rebel Edition.@Nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/DSakdXjc52 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) May 8, 2026

Similar to the Portland Trail Blazers' "Rip City" mantra, the Fire is honing in to the city's official flower and nickname, with "Rose City" across the chest. The uniform also features a unique base that contains a distinctive rose design.

a jersey the city can get behind 🌹



Introducing the Portland Fire @nike Rebel Edition jersey!https://t.co/PgKKgA7J4z pic.twitter.com/fK0OJr9UJr — Portland Fire (@theportlandfire) May 8, 2026

Seattle features plenty of storm characteristics, including lettering that resembles a circular pattern of a storm system, with clouds down the side of the uniform with a bolt-like pattern.

Borealis Blue, Tempo Bordeaux and our iconic six speed lines headline these uniforms - with our city and country woven in every stitch.



The Toronto Tempo @NikeBasketball Rebel Edition is designed with intention from head to toe.@CIBC | Sephora Canada pic.twitter.com/asjRFJilnX — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) May 8, 2026

Washington is paying homage to Black Broadway, also known formally as U Street, with its Rebel Edition uniforms.

They contain a swirl of primary colors from "Laser Fuchsia," college navy and blue gale to represent the evolution of D.C.

"District of Change" is on the chest with lettering that nods to Ben's Chili Bowl, which resides on U Street.

Piano keys are visible on the waistband as a representation of the jazz clubs on U Street with "1998 Washington D.C. Mystics" on the buckle, the franchise's founding year.