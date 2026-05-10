Caitlin Clark joins Morgan Wallen for Indianapolis concert walkout

The Wings go on the road and start their season with a win over the Fever. (1:48)

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From Nick Saban in late April to Caitlin Clark on Saturday night, Morgan Wallen's concert walkouts have leaned into a heavy sports theme in recent weeks.

With the country star in Indianapolis for the latest performances of his "Still the Problem" tour, he tapped into the local hoops scene for his walkout. It's tradition at Wallen's concerts for him to come out accompanied by a local celebrity or other notable name.

Wallen posted the walkout on his Instagram, captioning the video "22" in a nod to Clark's number. The video shows the two entering the concert from Lucas Oil Stadium's locker room tunnel and hyping up the crowd in addition to Wallen shooting on a mini-hoop backstage.

Clark had scored 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting with seven assists during the Indiana Fever's season-opening matchup against the Dallas Wings earlier in the day. Dallas won 107-104. It marked her first official game back from an injury that limited her 2025 season to 13 games.

Though they are the most recent, Clark and Saban aren't the only major names from the sports world to join Wallen for a concert walkout -- Myles Garrett, Connor McDavid and more have done so in the past.