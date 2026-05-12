WNBA Power Rankings: Unbeaten Liberty, Valkyries open 1-2

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The Golden State Valkyries were a feel-good story in their 2025 inaugural season as they began a new wave of WNBA expansion. But a year later, as is the nature of professional sports, their personnel moves have been criticized. It's like a rite of passage for a new franchise in any sport to go from hearing, "Isn't this awesome?" to "What the heck are you doing?"

Still, Golden State is off to a 2-0 start and opens at No. 2 as ESPN's WNBA Power Rankings debut for the 2026 season. The Valkyries took heat for their draft-day trade of No. 8 pick Flau'jae Johnson to the Seattle Storm for No. 16 Marta Suarez, only to then cut Suarez. Their initial reticence to discuss the reasoning only brought more questions. Ultimately, general manager Ohemaa Nyanin said the trade was done to maintain cap flexibility. Golden State also cut fan favorite Kate Martin, although it was an understandable move from a personnel standpoint.

So from a media and social media perspective, it has been a rockier launch to the Valkyries' second season. But none of this impacted how they played on opening weekend. They won 91-80 at Seattle on Friday, then cooled down Phoenix 95-79 on Saturday after the Mercury had defeated defending champion Las Vegas the day before. Forward Janelle Salaun led Golden State with 20 and 21 points in those games, shooting a combined 14-of-26 (53.8%). Guard Veronica Burton had a combined 29 points, 18 assists and one turnover.

These performances helped vault the Valkyries up eight spots from where they were in ESPN's preseason rankings.

The Power Rankings, which are updated every Tuesday throughout the regular season, attempt to reflect how teams are performing week-to-week, not just where they are in the standings. That said, a team might grab onto No. 1 and stay there, the way the Minnesota Lynx did for much of 2025. Or the top spot might be a little more fluid.

For the next several weeks, don't be surprised to see a lot of movement in the Power Rankings among teams as they try to establish themselves.

Preseason ranking: 2

Next seven days: @ POR (May 12), @ POR (May 14)

After a 106-75 blowout victory over Connecticut to open the season, the Liberty needed overtime to beat Washington 98-93. In both games, we saw how ready for this season forward Breanna Stewart is, with a combined 54 points, 19 rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots. Even with some key players out, including Sabrina Ionescu (ankle) and Satou Sabally (cyst), New York has had a strong start.

play 1:09 Liberty take down the Mystics in overtime Liberty take down the Mystics in overtime

Preseason ranking: 10

Next seven days: vs. CHI (May 13)

Forward Kayla Thornton was the breakout star in the Valkyries' first year until a knee injury sidelined her after the All-Star Game on July 19. Golden State fans are thrilled to see her back: She had a combined 32 points and 11 rebounds in the opening two victories. The addition of Gabby Williams, one of the WNBA's top defensive players, already has made an impact: She had a combined 26 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

Preseason ranking: 6

Next seven days: vs. ATL (May 12), vs. MIN (May 14), vs. WAS (May 18)

There has been a lot of anticipation about how good the Wings' guard play can be. Arike Ogunbowale (22 points), Paige Bueckers (20) and Odyssey Sims (20) were terrific in their season-opening 107-104 victory at Indiana on Saturday, shooting a combined 24-of-36 (66.7%) from the field. It should be a fun perimeter group to watch, along with No. 1 pick Azzi Fudd. Forward Jessica Shepard (13 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) also stood out.

Preseason ranking: 7

Next seven days: vs. MIN (May 12), vs. CHI (May 15)

Phoenix defeated defending champion Las Vegas 99-66 in one of the standout victories of opening weekend then lost 95-79 at Golden State on Sunday. The biggest development was the success of Jovana Nogic, a 28-year-old from Serbia with plenty of pro experience who had a combined 35 points in her first two WNBA games. Veteran Alyssa Thomas also had a combined 39 points and 20 rebounds.

Preseason ranking: 3

Next seven days: @ DAL (May 12), vs. LV (May 17)

The Dream needed a rally for their season-opening victory at Minnesota, outscoring the Lynx 28-19 in the fourth quarter to win 91-90. Allisha Gray picked up right where she left off after a career-best season in 2025, sparking Atlanta with 24 points and eight rebounds. Angel Reese had 11 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in her debut for the team.

play 0:33 Angel Reese gets the winning block for the Dream Angel Reese gets the winning block for the Dream.

Preseason ranking: 1

Next seven days: @ CON (May 13), @ CON (May 15), @ ATL (May 17)

The Aces suffered the biggest margin of defeat for a defending champion in a season opener on the heels of their ring ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, losing to the Mercury 99-66. They channeled that frustration into a much better performance Sunday at Los Angeles, where they won 105-78. Chennedy Carter, who didn't play in the WNBA last season, had 10 and 22 points in her first two games with the Aces on 14-of-21 (66.7%) shooting from the field.

Preseason ranking: 9

Next seven days: @ GS (May 13), @ PHO (May 15), @ MIN (May 17)

Chicago welcomed Portland to the WNBA by raining on the Fire's parade in the new franchise's home opener. The Sky won 98-83 behind a big game from center Kamilla Cardoso (22 points, 14 rebounds). The rest of their starting lineup featured players new to the team this season, with each scoring in double figures: forward Rickea Jackson (19 points) and guards Skylar Diggins (21), Jacy Sheldon (13) and Gabriela Jaquez (10). Diggins also added 11 rebounds and seven assists.

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Preseason ranking: 11

Next seven days: @ IND (May 15), @ DAL (May 18)

Expectations are high for 2025 draft lottery picks Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, and they delivered on opening weekend. The Mystics won 68-65 at Toronto then lost 98-93 in overtime at home to New York. Citron had a combined 43 points, while Iriafen had a combined 32 points and 28 rebounds. Georgia Amoore, the No. 6 pick from their same class, is back after missing last season with a knee injury. She totaled 10 assists in her first two games for Washington.

Preseason ranking: 8

Next seven days: @ PHO (May 12), @ DAL (May 14), vs. CHI (May 17)

No. 2 pick Olivia Miles had a very strong WNBA debut with 21 points and eight assists in Saturday's 91-90 home loss to Atlanta. Veteran guards Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams had a combined 34 points for the Lynx. A name to watch: forward/center Emma Cechova, a 21-year-old from the Czech Republic who started her WNBA career with 12 points off the bench.

Preseason ranking: 4

Next seven days: @ LA (May 13), vs. WAS (May 15), vs. SEA (May 17)

The good news for the Fever is that their big three of Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston combined for 73 points. The bad news is that wasn't enough to evade a 107-104 loss to visiting Dallas, which shot 59% from the field. Indiana will need to show improvement on defense.

play 1:39 Caitlin Clark’s 20 points not enough in Fever opener loss Caitlin Clark’s 20 points not enough as Fever fall to Wings in opener 107-104.

Preseason ranking: 14

Next seven days: @ TOR (May 13), @ IND (May 17)

It's a new-look Storm team, and rookie Flau'jae Johnson is off to a solid start. She had 12 points in the opening 91-80 loss to Golden State on Friday, then 16 in the 89-82 win at Connecticut on Sunday. She is 6-of-22 so far from the field, but 12-of-13 from the foul line. Last year's No. 2 pick Dominique Malonga had a combined 27 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.

Preseason ranking: 5

Next seven days: vs. IND (May 13), vs. TOR (May 15), vs. TOR (May 17)

Two concerns materialized from the Sparks' opener on Saturday: They were blown out 105-78 by the Aces at home, and coach Lynne Roberts specifically cited Cameron Brink as someone who needs to produce more. The No. 2 pick of the 2024 draft had three rebounds, three turnovers and three fouls in 8 minutes on court. Kelsey Plum led Los Angeles with 27 points while Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points and 10 rebounds in her return to Los Angeles after playing the past two seasons in Seattle, but it wasn't enough to overcome Las Vegas' 62% shooting from the field.

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Preseason ranking: 12

Next seven days: vs. SEA (May 13), @ LA (May 15), @ LA (May 17)

Veteran guard Marina Mabrey (27 points, seven rebounds) did all she could to get a win for Toronto in the franchise's first game Friday, but visiting Washington won 68-65. The game stayed close throughout, but the Tempo shot just 27% from the field.

Preseason ranking: 15

Next seven days: vs. NY (May 12), vs. NY (May 14), vs. CON (May 18)

Despite Portland's 98-83 loss to Chicago in Saturday's home opener, it's interesting to see how the Fire's starting lineup reflects the global nature of the WNBA, with each starter from a different country: Australia (Nyadiew Puoch), Canada (Bridget Carleton), France (Carla Leite), Germany (Luisa Geiselsoder) and the United States (Emily Engstler). The most experienced WNBA player of the group, Carleton, started her eighth season with 13 points and four assists.

Preseason ranking: 13

Next seven days: vs. LV (May 13), vs. LV (May 15), @ POR (May 18)

The Sun opened their final season in Connecticut with a 106-75 loss at New York followed by an 89-82 loss at home to Seattle. Last year's No. 7 pick Aneesah Morrow played well with a combined 32 points and 22 rebounds, shooting 7-of-15 from the field in both games.