Hall of Famer, Sparks icon Lisa Leslie to be honored with statue

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Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie will join some of the most accomplished athletes in the history of sport as she will be memorialized with a statue outside of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The two-time WNBA champion, three-time MVP and four-time Olympic gold medalist will be honored with a ceremony on Sept. 20 in the Star Plaza outside of the home of the Sparks and Lakers.

Leslie will join Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Wayne Gretzky, Pat Riley, Oscar De La Hoya, Chick Hearn, Jerry West, Luc Robitaille, Bob Miller, Elgin Baylor, Dustin Brown and Gigi Bryant as sports figures with statues at the arena.

Hall of Famer Lisa Lesie, the first player to dunk in a WNBA game, led the Sparks to two championships and is the franchise's all-time leader in points, rebounds, blocks, field goals, free throws, minutes and games. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

She is just the second WNBA player in league history to receive a statue from her respective organization.

"To be cemented in Los Angeles, the city that raised me, I couldn't be more proud to be a role model forever!" Leslie said in a statement released Thursday. "God has blessed me and I have truly given my all to this sport and our community.

"I am thankful to my coaches, teammates, incredible fans, and, most importantly, my family and friends. As the saying goes, 'The wolf is only as strong as the pack,' and I've been fortunate to have an amazing pack supporting me every step of the way."

Leslie played all her 12 seasons with the Sparks and was a 12-time All-WNBA selection, eight-time All-Star, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Star MVP. She ranks No. 13 in league history in career points (6,263), No. 6 in rebounds (3,307) and No. 3 in blocks (822) and is the Sparks' all-time leader in points, rebounds, blocks, field goals, free throws, minutes and games.

Leslie, who played collegiately at USC, led the Sparks to their first two WNBA championships in 2001 and 2002.

The first player in league history to dunk in a game, she had her No. 9 jersey retired by the team in 2010.

"Lisa's hard work and commitment has made her one of the best to ever play the game," Johnson said in a statement. "Lisa's legacy isn't just measured by championships and accolades, though; it's defined by the doors she opened and the standard she set for generations to come.

"More than an athlete, she is a pioneer, a cultural icon and a force who elevated women's basketball to new heights. This statue celebrates her excellence, her leadership and the future she helped create, and it ensures her impact will forever be part of the fabric of this city."