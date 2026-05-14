WNBA foul calls rise slightly amid crackdown on physical play

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NEW YORK -- The WNBA is trying to fix its physicality problem and is going through some growing pains during the opening week of the season.

Fouls are up so far in the first week of the WNBA season with teams averaging 21.6 fouls -- that's up just under two per game from the same point last year (19.9). That number dropped over the course of the year with 17.5 fouls on average per game for each team.

"Fouls are up. I don't think if we are going to get rid of rough play that we saw in previous seasons there is any other outcome other than at the beginning fouls will be up," said Monty McCutchen, who is the head of WNBA officiating, on a Zoom call with The Associated Press. "That's a fairly safe assumption."

The increased fouls aren't really leading a major increase in free throws with 21.9 being attempted this season compared with 21.4 last year at this point. By the end of the year, 18.2 free throws were attempted by each team on average.

The WNBA formed an officiating task force in the offseason as part of the "state of the game" group that included players and coaches. The hope was to clean up some of the league's growing concerns around physicality.

"What came out of our meetings was we didn't really change any rules or change an interpretation," said Sue Blauch, who is the head of referee performance and development for the WNBA. "When we drilled down to the nitty gritty, it came down to we needed to strictly enforce our current guidelines. So that's what you're seeing more of. A more stricter enforcement of freedom of movement. That will allow the game to open up and the players to showcase their talents."

McCutchen said the task force spent many hours discussing what players, coaches and the league wanted from officials.

"That amount of hours gives clarity to Sue on the day-to-day portion for teaching our staff," he said. "There will be some overcalibration when we try to impart freedom of movement. I think we've experienced a little bit of that."

McCutchen said the officiating group will continue to meet frequently to make sure that "our alignment can become finer and finer as we move into our best parts of our season."

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve is on the task force and knows it will take a little bit of time to get everyone on the same page.

"Obviously, we'll continue to work with the league on getting right because we're not the only team sitting here wondering why everything is a foul," she said.

Increased fouls also lead to longer games. The New York Liberty's overtime win over Washington went for 2 hours, 41 minutes.

"It disrupts everyone's flow," Liberty star Breanna Stewart said. "This game was 2 hours and 41 minutes long. That's insane. ... I know it's going to take time of, like, figuring out what's the standard of what's going to be called, but there's calls that are being called that are unnecessary on both sides, and then there's no flow."

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale also noticed a difference so far.

"I guess we just have to adapt, because that's going to happen," she said. "It's been a long time since I had three fouls in the first half and almost fouling out. I guess show our hands and see what we can do."

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark got a technical foul during the team's win over Los Angeles on Wednesday night. After the game, she praised the officials for their efforts.

"I think the refs are doing a tremendous job. I deserved the technical they gave me. But it's great for the game," she said. 'They're going to keep the hands off; they're going to make the play be good. Obviously they called a lot of fouls tonight but it's going to even out. So, you've got to give them credit. They're doing the right thing."