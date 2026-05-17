Fever's Aliyah Boston misses WNBA game for 1st time

Aliyah Boston goes coast-to-coast and finishes at the rim to give the Fever the lead. (0:21)

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INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston missed a WNBA game for the first time after being ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Storm with a lower leg injury.

Stephanie White said Boston's status was day-to-day, but the coach declined to get into specifics when asked if it was related to the injury that ended the star's season at Unrivaled and kept her from the FIBA Women's World Cup qualifying tournament in March. That was reported to be a meniscus injury, but it was never officially confirmed.

"It's day-to-day," White said before Indiana's 89-78 win. "So today she's out, and we'll evaluate again tomorrow.

"It's still early, and so there's no reason to really push anything. And we want to make sure that we are utilizing an abundance of caution."

Boston, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, had played in 127 consecutive regular-season games and all 10 of her team's playoff games. Myisha Hines-Allen started in her place, scoring eight points in 27 minutes.

Sunday marked Fever guard Caitlin Clark's first WNBA game without Boston on the court beside her.

"Obviously, Aliyah provides a lot to this team, so everybody's got to step up," Clark said ahead of the game of the three-time All-Star and former WNBA Rookie of the Year. "But at the same time, we have great pieces. We have people that can step into that position, and everybody's going to have to give a little bit more.

"Obviously, those are big shoes to fill."

Monique Billings and Hines-Allen are the two most productive bigs after Boston, with Makayla Timpson and Damiris Dantas also listed as forward-centers. White also could go with a small lineup over stretches, though she was concerned about the team's rebounding in that situation.

Boston is averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists this season.

"We've got to continue to do what we do well," White said. "Nobody needs to play outside themselves.

"Obviously, you hate to not have AB on the floor, but it's an opportunity for others that they might not have had, and so it's up to them to take advantage of it."