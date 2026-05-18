Sky leading scorer Rickea Jackson helped off with knee injury

Chicago Sky star Rickea Jackson exited the team's 86-79 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday and did not return after suffering a left knee injury in the first half.

Jackson went down with 5:24 left in the second quarter while driving to the basket, crumbling to the ground after awkwardly planting her left leg. She was on the court for a few minutes before leaving for the locker room with assistance and soon after was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The 6-foot-2 forward was the No. 4 pick in 2024 out of Tennessee and arrived in Chicago this offseason via trade after two seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, where she averaged 14.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 2025. She has been having a breakout start to her third year in the league, entering Sunday as the Sky's leading scorer at 22 points per game.

Chicago already is dealing with several injured players. Azura Stevens (knee), DiJonai Carrington (foot) and Courtney Vandersloot (knee) have yet to make their season debuts because of various ailments, and Skylar Diggins sat out Sunday's game because of an eye injury.

The new-look Sky improved to 3-1 on Sunday and, after playing four road games to start the season, host their home opener Wednesday against the Dallas Wings.