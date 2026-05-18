Clark sets WNBA record after stat change, then sets it again

Caitlin Clark goes for 21 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Indiana Fever against the Seattle Storm. (1:12)

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INDIANAPOLIS -- A statistical correction issued Sunday awarded Caitlin Clark with two more assists for her game against the Washington Mystics on Friday night, pushing her total from eight to 10 and helping her set a WNBA career record in the process.

After earning the record in a strange manner, the third-year Indiana Fever guard went out and extended it Sunday.

"That had to be a first, that's a good point," Clark said with a chuckle.

Against the Mystics, Clark had her WNBA-record 11th career game with at least 20 points and 10 assists, breaking a tie with Courtney Vandersloot. Clark pushed that number to 12 in an 89-78 win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday with 21 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in only 24 minutes. It was her fourth straight game with 20-plus points and five-plus assists, tied for the longest streak to start a season in WNBA history.

"I always take pride in being able to set my teammates up for success," Clark said. "That allows our team to really get flowing, and I can do a really good job of that. I only played 23 minutes tonight, and I had 10 assists, so I think it shows the potential of what this team can do offensively.

"They've got to make the shots for me to get the assist, so half of it is them, and I've got to set them up for success."

The two-time All-Star seems to have found her shooting stroke after a slow start to the season. She was 5-for-10 from the field, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range Sunday. Against the Mystics, Clark was 10-for-28 from the field, but 7-for-17 from beyond the arc.

There was some hesitancy creeping into her game, Clark acknowledged Friday, when the shots weren't failing. She shot a combined 16-for-35, including 3-for-16 on 3-point attempts, in the first two games of the season.

"Just keep putting them up, that's what the best shooters do," Clark said Sunday. "Telling myself in my head, 'Just shoot it. Let it fly. Don't overthink it.'

"Sometimes as a shooter, you can overthink when things aren't going your way. I knew I was going to break through at some point, and it was good to see them go in, but in my head, just telling myself to let it fly. Don't hold onto it, don't aim it, just shoot it."

Clark played only 13 games in 2025 because of a variety of injuries. Coach Stephanie White said she can tell that the 2024 No. 1 draft pick feels like herself again from her burst.

"I think you can see it, not just in taking off with the ball in her hands," White said, "but you can see it in the lift in her shot. She looks strong. She looks loaded in her actions. You can tell by the way she gets to the free throw line, too. So, I just think her movement patterns and her burst are back."

The Fever (2-2) never trailed in Sunday's win after taking a 6-5 lead early in the first quarter. They cruised to the win despite three-time All-Star center Aliyah Boston sitting out the first WNBA game of her career because of a lower leg injury. (She also never sat out a game in college.)

The 78 points the Fever gave up is tied for the fewest by them this season as they bounced back from a 104-102 overtime loss to the Mystics. The defense has been inconsistent during this early part of the season -- the Dallas Wings defeated Indiana 107-104 in the opener.

The Storm (1-3) were without Dominique Malonga (concussion protocol), Ezi Magbegor (right foot) and Katie Lou Samuelson (right knee).

"I liked our defense at times," White said. "At moments, we did some really good things. Our activity level, at times, was better. Our help side was better.

"Just got to be more consistent. We're still fouling too much, we're still having a lot of breakdowns, but at times we were better, and that's what it's going to take."