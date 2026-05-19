WNBA Power Rankings: Sky crack top 5 with hot start, more early-season risers

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The Chicago Sky finished last season in a funk: tied for last place in the WNBA at 10-34, at odds with Angel Reese and facing many questions for 2026. Something had to change.

First, they traded Reese to Atlanta for two future first-round draft picks. Then they brought in veterans like Skylar Diggins and Natasha Cloud. And finally, they aimed to improved their defense after finishing the 2025 campaign last in defensive rating (111.9).

So far, the changes are working -- the 3-1 Sky move into the top five of this week's ESPN Power Rankings. But on Tuesday the Sky announced that forward Rickea Jackson, who injured her left knee in Sunday's 86-79 victory at Minnesota, will be out the rest of the season with a torn ACL, a huge blow to Chicago.

The Sky obtained Jackson, 25, from Los Angeles in a trade for guard Ariel Atkins on April 12. The No. 4 pick in 2024, Jackson averaged 18.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over her first four games with the Sky. There had been a lot of excitement about how well she fit into this team.

The Sky are also without Diggins, Courtney Vandersloot and DiJonai Carrington, plus forward/center Azura Stevens due to injuries.

Even without Jackson for the majority of Sunday's win, every remaining Sky player contributed to the win. This year's No. 5 draft pick Gabriela Jaquez had 20 points and 8 rebounds, while center Kamilla Cardoso had 11 and 12. Cloud, who joined just before the season started, had 11 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

We're still early in the season, but the Sky have already made a 180-degree turn in defensive rating: They sit first overall at 99.4.

Their strong start has been the exact opposite of how poorly the 2025 season ended. But how long Chicago can sustain success obviously will be impacted by the injuries.

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: vs. GS (May 21), vs. DAL (May 24), vs. POR (May 25)

The Liberty split games in Portland last week, falling 98-96 Tuesday and winning 100-82 Thursday. They had 32 assists in Thursday's victory, with a career-high 11 from Marine Johannes. Now the Liberty settle in for a seven-game homestand that takes them through the first week of June. They'll hope guard Sabrina Ionescu and forward Satou Sabally return soon from injuries.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: vs. LA (May 23)

The Aces have already put their opening-day loss behind them. They won two games at Connecticut over this past week, 98-69 and 101-94, with center A'ja Wilson scoring 45 points in the latter. Sunday's 85-84 win at Atlanta got tight late thanks to a big run by the Dream, but guard Chelsea Gray made the winning jump shot and then got a steal to seal the victory for Las Vegas. In their only game this week, the Aces will raise their 2025 championship banner at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: vs. DAL (May 22), vs. PHO (May 24)

The Dream won 77-72 at Dallas on Tuesday and then almost pulled off a big comeback in the closing minutes of their home opener Sunday against Las Vegas. That 85-84 loss came without star guard Rhyne Howard (concussion protocol), plus forward Brionna Jones (knee) has yet to make her debut this season for Atlanta. Allisha Gray is averaging 25.0 PPG and 7.0 RPG so far.

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: vs. DAL (May 20), vs. MIN (May 23)

The Sky won 69-63 at Golden State on Wednesday, then fell 91-83 at Phoenix on Friday. Jackson had a combined 47 points in those games, then 6 in 11 minutes of playing time in Sunday's 86-79 win over Minnesota before she was injured. Jackson was going to be a large part of Chicago's offense, which now must be made up by others. Guard Jacy Sheldon is on her fourth team at the start of her third WNBA season and hopes this is the right fit; she's averaging 10.8 points and 2.0 steals so far. After opening with four straight road games, the Sky finally have their home opener Wednesday when they host Dallas; five of their next six games are in Chicago.

play 1:06 Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky, 05/17/2026

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: vs. TOR (May 21), @ CHI (May 23)

Just last week, we highlighted Emma Cechova -- a 21-year-old rookie from the Czech Republic -- as a player to watch. She had 11 points and 6 rebounds in her very next game, an 88-84 victory at Phoenix last Tuesday, but suffered an ACL injury two days later during a 90-86 win at Dallas that will sideline her for the rest of the season. With Napheesa Collier and Dorka Juhasz also injured, the Lynx are thin in the post.

One silver lining is veteran forward Natasha Howard has played well (15.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG), as have Minnesota's guards.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: @ CHI (May 20), @ ATL (May 22), @ NY (May 24)

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After losing 77-72 to Atlanta and 90-86 to Minnesota last week, Jose Fernandez went off on the Wings to the media. He said there was "selfishness in this locker room" and that players should not "get upset if you think that you should have played more." He said that's not what championship teams do -- an interesting tactic just three games into his WNBA coaching career when more than a handful of players on his roster have won either NCAA or WNBA titles. Alas, the Wings looked very good Monday as they defeated Washington 92-69 behind Paige Bueckers (18 points, 7 assists) and Jessica Shepard (12 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists).

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: @ NY (May 21), @ IND (May 22), vs. CON (May 25)

After opening the season with two wins, the Valkyries dropped their only game of the last week, a 69-63 home loss to Chicago. It was a rough outing for Golden State forward Kayla Thornton, who was 0-of-11 from the field as the Valkyries shot 29% overall. We will learn more about them after this week's two-game road trip.

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: vs. TOR (May 19), vs. LA (May 21), @ ATL (May 24)

The Mercury fell 88-84 at home to Minnesota last Tuesday, then bounced back to beat Chicago 91-83 on Friday. Jovana Nogic, the 28-year-old WNBA rookie from Serbia, was held to just 2 points against the Lynx but dropped 27 on the Sky. Kahleah Copper, who leads the Mercury in scoring (17.8 PPG), had 30 points in the loss to Minnesota. It's early, of course, but Phoenix is averaging 6 points more per game than last season.

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: @ SEA (May 24)

The Mystics showed two different sides over the past week: Resilience as they held off Indiana 104-102 in overtime on Friday, then not much resistance as they fell 92-69 at Dallas on Monday. Considering they are the youngest team in the league with an average age of 23.6, inconsistency is expected. And their young stars did have flashes as Sonia Citron posted 30 points against the Fever while rookie Lauren Betts had her best game so far with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting against the Wings.

play 1:09 Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics, 05/18/2026

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: vs. POR (May 20), vs. GS (May 22)

We're likely to repeat this throughout the season: the Fever's success relies on adequate defense. They don't need to be great on that end of the court, just good enough -- as in, don't give up more than 100 points, which has happened in their two losses this season. After beating Los Angeles 87-78 last Wednesday, the Fever fell 104-102 in overtime to Washington on Friday, then followed that with an 89-78 win over Seattle. Caitlin Clark is leading the way, averaging 25.7 points and 9.7 assists through three games, though one concern is center Aliyah Boston missing the first game of her four-year WNBA career on Sunday with a lower leg injury.

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: @ PHO (May 19), @ MIN (May 21), vs. POR (May 23)

The Tempo went 2-1 over the past week, beating Seattle 86-73 then splitting the two-game series at Los Angeles (99-95 loss then 106-96 win). No surprise that their veteran guards are leading the way as Marina Mabrey scored 26 points against the Storm, and Brittney Sykes scored 27 and 38 against the Sparks. Rookie guard Kiki Rice also excelled, scoring 12, 11 and 19 points last week.

Previous ranking: 14

Next seven days: @ IND (May 20), @ TOR (May 23), @ NY (May 25)

The Fire's first win was a stunner: a 98-96 victory over New York on Tuesday behind Bridget Carleton 's 26 points. The Liberty got their revenge on Thursday with a 100-82 win before the Fire fought off Connecticut, 83-82. Carleton and Sarah Ashlee Barker each scored 18 points in what was the franchise's second victory. Carleton was the No. 1 pick in April's expansion draft, Barker the No. 18 pick.

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Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: @ PHO (May 21), @ LV (May 23)

The Sparks opened the season with four home games, and won only one: a 99-95 victory over Toronto on Friday. They lost their other two games last week: a 87-78 defeat to Indiana and a 106-96 loss to the Tempo. Next is a four-game road trip. Guard Kelsey Plum is tearing it up offensively, averaging 26.8 points and 5.5 assists so far. Forwards Dearica Hamby (17.0 PPG, 7.3 RPG) and Nneka Ogwumike (16.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG) are also doing their part. The question is whether there is enough support for the Sparks' big three.

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: vs. CON (May 20), vs. CON (May 22), vs. WAS (May 24)

Dominique Malonga had 21 points and 7 rebounds in the Storm's 86-73 loss at Toronto on Wednesday but missed Sunday's 89-78 loss at Indiana as a result of being in concussion protocol. Once post players Malonga and Ezi Magbegor -- the latter of whom has yet to play this season because of a foot injury -- are back, the Storm will be a stronger team.

Previous ranking: 15

Next seven days: @ SEA (May 20), @ SEA (May 22), @ GS (May 25)

After two losses to Las Vegas at home last week (98-69 and 101-94), the Sun came close to their first victory Monday in Portland but fell short with a 83-82 defeat after shooting just 55% (11-of-20) from the free throw line. Aneesah Morrow has been the highlight, averaging a double-double (14.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG) for Connecticut.