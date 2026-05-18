Azzi Fudd grills Steph Curry on his UConn WBB attendance on podcast

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Dallas Wings rookie Azzi Fudd had a "bone to pick" with Stephen Curry when the Golden State Warriors star appeared on her podcast Friday.

Curry and Fudd's connection dates back to 2018, when Fudd and Cameron Brink were the first girls' basketball players invited to Curry's SC30 Select Camp for elite high school prospects. Fudd even inked an NIL partnership with Curry's SC30 Inc. brand in 2021 as a freshman at UConn -- yet Curry never made it out to a Huskies game.

"I was in college for five years," Fudd said on her podcast, "Fudd Around and Find Out."

"Granted, I didn't play a lot of those years or a lot of those games [because of injuries]. That's still five years of opportunity that you had to come to a game. And you didn't."

Curry jokingly pinned his absence on NBA commissioner Adam Silver and former Warriors general manager Larry Riley.

"I'm going to deflect the blame on Adam Silver for not scheduling us in the Northeast at a certain point or at least giving us a day off when y'all were in the tournament," he said. "And then I'm going to also blame Larry Riley, who drafted me, because if I was in New York I could have been up there."

Redemption for Curry could soon be in the cards.

Fudd's Wings travel to the Chase Center, the Warriors' home arena, on June 17 to take on the Golden State Valkyries.

"I'm going to try," Curry said, "to make up for five years in one night."

Fudd was still a little skeptical.

"You see how he said 'try'?" So there's still like a backdoor for him to escape," she said. "I'll believe it when I see it."