Sky's Rickea Jackson will miss rest of season with torn ACL

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Chicago Sky forward Rickea Jackson has been diagnosed with a torn left ACL and will miss the remainder of the WNBA season.

Jackson had an MRI after suffering the injury in Sunday's 86-79 win against Minnesota, the team announced Tuesday. She will have surgery on a date to be determined.

The Sky announced that an MRI revealed a torn ACL for forward Rickea Jackson, injured in Sunday's game against Minnesota, which will require surgery. David Berding/Getty Images

"We're devastated that Rickea suffered this injury, but we are confident she will make a full recovery," Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement. "Rickea was playing at an All-Star and All-Defensive level early in the season. We are certain she was primed for a career year. Our world-class medical staff will work hard with Rickea, who is one of the toughest players in the league, to get her back on the court."

A 6-foot-2 forward, Jackson was the No. 4 pick in 2024 out of Tennessee and was acquired in an April trade with the Los Angeles Sparks for two-time All-Star and five-time All-Defensive selection Ariel Atkins. Jackson had averaged 14.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 2025 for the Sparks, who are off to a slow start at 1-3.

Jackson had been one of the top offseason additions on any team in the league and had averaged career highs in points (18.0) rebounds (4.8), assists (2.0) and blocks (1.8). She entered Sunday as the Sky's leading scorer at 22 points per game.

The revamped Sky roster, including Jackson, Skylar Diggins, Gabriela Jaquez and Natasha Cloud, are tied with the New York Liberty with the second-best record in the league at 3-1.

Chicago already is dealing with several injuries. Azura Stevens (knee), DiJonai Carrington (foot) and Courtney Vandersloot (knee) have yet to make their season debuts because of various ailments, and Diggins sat out Sunday's game because of an eye injury, though coach Tyler Marsh has indicated that she was expected back soon.

ESPN's Alexa Philippou and Kareem Copeland contributed to this report.