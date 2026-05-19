Fever star Caitlin Clark named grand marshal for Indianapolis 500

Caitlin Clark goes for 21 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Indiana Fever against the Seattle Storm. (1:12)

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Caitlin Clark will serve as the grand marshal of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, race officials announced Tuesday.

The Indiana Fever star will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars before the 110th edition at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"I'm honored to represent Gainbridge as Grand Marshal of the Indy 500," Clark said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to experiencing an iconic piece of what makes Indiana so special and being part of the time-honored tradition of 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.'"

Past grand marshals have included Tamika Catchings, Peyton Manning, Larry Bird, Reggie Miller and President Gerald Ford.

Clark was the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft after setting the all-time NCAA record for career points. She was named Rookie of the Year and is a two-time All-Star.

"Since being drafted by the Fever, fans have been clamoring to share the epic celebration and thrilling excitement of Indy 500 Race Day with Caitlin," INDYCAR and IMS president J. Douglas Boles said in a statement. "Through our incredible partnership with Gainbridge, everyone joining us for the world's largest single-day spectator sporting event will get to do just that. Caitlin will bring unique energy and presence to a quintessentially Hoosier experience and an absolutely bucket list global sporting spectacle."