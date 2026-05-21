WNBA's Nneka Ogwumike has unfinished business in Los Angeles

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LOS ANGELES -- As Nneka Ogwumike's face flashed on the jumbotron, the crowd inside Crypto.com Arena went wild. They gave a standing ovation, showering her with a thunderous applause as if she had hit a winning shot. But the game hadn't even started.

The Los Angeles Sparks were warming up for their season opener, and the fans were welcoming Ogwumike back to the city and team where she became a WNBA star.

"I was feeling at home," Ogwumike told ESPN afterward. "It's hard to ever feel nervous in that environment."

Ogwumike spent the first 12 years of her career with the Sparks, winning Rookie of the Year after they selected her No. 1 in 2012 and then MVP in 2016, the same season she helped bring a title to Los Angeles.

"She is the prodigal child," Sparks guard Kelsey Plum said.

Now a 15-year WNBA veteran, Ogwumike is one of the most respected players in the league. On the court, she's considered a future Hall of Famer and remains one of the best players in the WNBA. In the locker room, she's a stabilizing presence coaches want their young players to learn from. And as president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association, she led her peers through negotiations for a transformative collective bargaining agreement that brought the first million-dollar salaries in league history.

As she returns to the Sparks after two seasons with the Seattle Storm, Ogwumike is tasked with guiding Los Angeles back to the playoffs for the first time in six years. And she knew this was where she wanted to start her next chapter.

"I think it's obvious that I have more years behind me than in front of me," Ogwumike said. "So at this stage in my career, it made the most sense for me to come back to L.A."

FOR THE PAST 18 months, Ogwumike didn't have time -- or the mental capacity -- to think about what her first season would look like after the CBA was finalized. As negotiations lingered into March, she was focused on getting a deal that would bring a groundbreaking revenue-sharing model and unprecedented benefits to her peers.

Once the deal was done on March 18, her phone blew up with messages from current and former players expressing thanks and disbelief for what she had helped accomplish.

"I garnered a lot of validation from that," Ogwumike said. "The relationships you build really do matter and go a long way. For us to be able to [recognize] some level of value for all of our players ... it was a special moment."

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"She is the most respected person in our league for a reason," Plum said. "She is just steady. The boat got rocky a lot, and she was always steady ... you can't be that consistent as a player or as a leader if you are not that consistent as a person."

But with only one month before the start of training camp, free agency decisions had to be made quickly. Ogwumike knew she was content closing her chapter in Seattle, where she signed as a free agent in 2024. As labor talks dragged on, players weren't allowed to reach out to teams, but Ogwumike's agent kept her informed on which franchises were interested in her. The Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles quickly rose to the top of her list.

The thought of playing next to Napheesa Collier, the MVP runner-up last season, was exciting, and the Lynx had the No. 2 pick in the 2026 draft. Ogwumike visited the Lynx's facilities and spoke with coach Cheryl Reeve, who guided the Lynx to the No. 1 seed in last year's playoffs.

But returning to L.A. was even more enticing. Under what Ogwumike described as a new "powerhouse" ownership group -- Mark Walter, part of the group that bought the Sparks in 2014, became the new majority owner of the Los Angeles Lakers in October -- she saw what the organization had planned for the future, including a $150 million practice facility.

"Of course I have a lot of history here, but I appreciate the changes they are making," Ogwumike said. "There is a palpable surge. ... I feel strongly like we have building blocks for the standard we want to see here in Los Angeles."

Sparks coach Lynne Roberts flew to Houston to meet with Ogwumike the day she returned from Minnesota to pitch the 10-time All-Star on coming back to L.A.

Ogwumike -- who is nine points shy of breaking into the WNBA's top five on the all-time scoring list -- called Plum and Sparks forward Dearica Hamby to get their take on the team and what she could bring if she returned. They told her to come.

"Having Nneka is like being bought by Coca-Cola. It legitimizes your business," Plum said. "Her experience here, winning, being an MVP, being in a championship organization, the consistency that she brings over the course of a season ... it's so refreshing."

Over 440 career WNBA games, Nneka Ogwumike has averaged 16.8 points and 7.5 rebounds and shot 54% from the field. Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

THE SPARKS FINISHED two games out of the last playoff spot last season, what would have been their first trip to the playoffs since 2020. Instead, the Sparks went 21-23 and were ninth in the standings -- a step forward from the previous season when they had the worst record in the league. But it was still short of the goal they had set.

"When you come from perennial winning, you don't understand what losing does to your psyche," said Plum, who won back-to-back titles with the Las Vegas Aces before joining the Sparks ahead of the 2025 season. "But I know transformation takes time. You have to be patient. ... A lot of people bitch about problems, but what are you going to do to solve it?"

For Plum, problem-solving meant working to recruit talented veterans to the Sparks. She called free agent Erica Wheeler and constantly pitched L.A. to the All-Star guard during their time at Unrivaled. She reached out to Ariel Atkins, a guard who played with Plum on the U.S. Olympic team. She told Ogwumike how returning to the Sparks would change their ceiling.

"Having Nneka is like being bought by Coca-Cola. It legitimizes your business." Kelsey Plum on Sparks teammate Nneka Ogwumike

After Wheeler and Ogwumike signed with Los Angeles in free agency, it became clear that the Sparks rebuild of the past two seasons was over. Rickea Jackson, the No. 4 pick in the 2024 draft, was traded to the Chicago Sky for Atkins. The Sparks kept post player Cameron Brink, the second pick in 2024, and hope that she can learn under Ogwumike. On draft night, they got a steal in Ta'Niya Latson -- who led the NCAA in scoring during the 2024-25 season -- with the 20th pick.

The expectations remain high despite a slow start. The Sparks are 1-3 in 2026, including a 27-point loss to the Aces on opening night. And starting Thursday, they begin a four-game road trip.

"We are as good as our work ethic and our discipline," Ogwumike said. "We have a lot of people who work hard, and when you have hard workers, that ceiling can be pushed up. I look forward to seeing the fruits of that labor over the course of the season, but especially in the first month."

In Roberts' second season with the Sparks, Los Angeles is emphasizing a free-flowing offense built around pace and space. Last season, the Sparks were fourth in the league in pace (the number of possessions per 48 minutes by a team) and second in scoring at 85.7 points per game. Roberts said this season's roster was built for this quick style.

The problem for the Sparks was on the defensive end, where they allowed the most points per game (88.2) in the league last year. Ogwumike, a seven-time all-WNBA defensive team honoree, is expected to help.

"When you put Nneka Ogwumike's name on anything, you are bound to succeed," Wheeler told ESPN. "That's why I tell her any time I get a chance to play with you, I'm coming. Because I know at some point, success is going to come with it. That's what you breed."

OGWUMIKE WON'T SAY whether her return to Los Angeles is the start of her farewell tour, but she's starting to think about her legacy.

"I can tell you I definitely want to leave with people thinking I can play more," Ogwumike said. "I want to walk off healthily and proudly off the court. But I don't feel like that's right now."

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Ogwumike, who will turn 36 in July, has adopted a holistic wellness routine over the years to stretch her career. She's mindful of where her food comes from and how it's prepared. While training and working out is part of her job, moving her body has become a part of her life. She swears by the hyperbaric chamber for recovery, and uses water activities and Pilates to reset, but also takes "lazing around" seriously.

"Moderation is key," Ogwumike said. "I know what works for me and my well-being while also not depriving myself."

Ogwumike has set the same personal goal for the past few seasons: play in every game. Last year, she played in all 44, the longest regular season in WNBA history.

But for as much pride as she has in being on the court, she wants to win. And Ogwumike knows it will be a storybook ending to finish playing in L.A. -- something many have pointed out to her.

"[We] felt like it was meant to be that she comes back here," Roberts said.

And what about beyond this season? The WNBA will return to Houston, Ogwumike's hometown, in 2027 as the Connecticut Sun relocate. She's frequently asked if that's where she might want to play her last seasons.

"Right now, I don't feel like the answer to that question is yes," Ogwumike said.

What has been decided is how she wants her career to end: with her legacy intact and on her own terms.

"I want to be great," Ogwumike said. "It's not enough to just be healthy. I want to win."