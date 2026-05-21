Natasha Cloud embraces Chicago, laments no 'closure' with Liberty

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CHICAGO -- Natasha Cloud could barely walk two feet before being stopped Wednesday evening. It seemed as if she already knew everyone inside Wintrust Arena -- players, coaches, random people milling around -- despite signing with the Chicago Sky on May 4 and having yet to play a home game with her new team.

"It always pays, that 11 years in this league, I know a lot of people," Cloud said.

Cloud made her home debut Wednesday and she certainly didn't seem like a newcomer getting acclimated to a new team and city. The jersey might have been different, but it was the same gregarious No. 9 dancing pregame as "soak city (do it)" by the artist 310babii blared over the speakers.

The Sky lost 99-89 to the Dallas Wings, but Chicago got a glimpse of what it hopes to get consistently from its new point guard. Cloud finished with a season-high 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists while routinely hitting the court on drives to the basket. Her play of the game came in the third quarter on a quick dribble drive finished with a reverse layup. The three-time All-Defensive selection turned to the crowd to let loose a shout as she headed back downcourt.

The vibe was much different than a month ago when Cloud didn't get the attention in free agency that she had hoped for, noting that Dallas and Chicago were the only teams to have a legitimate conversation with her. The New York Liberty, her previous team, did not make an offer, according to Cloud.

"Man, it was hard," Cloud said. "Still don't really know why I was in that position, but it's not for me to understand. It was just for me to really be still with myself and with God, and figure out what his next path was for me. And it was Chicago, and so I'm turning the chapter.

"Some relationships you don't get closure, and that's OK. That don't mean you don't move on. Doesn't mean you weren't grateful for your time. But the next phase of this is really amazing, and I just feel like innately I'm supposed to be where I am."

Natasha Cloud, who had 21 points in her home debut with the Sky on Wednesday, said she is embracing the "next phase" of her career following a difficult split with the Liberty. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Free agency drifted into training camp, and Cloud wasn't signed until five days before the regular-season opener. Coach Tyler Marsh said she was ill at first and didn't practice initially or play in the season opener, but the coaching staff tried to catch her up quickly.

"She's a vet, and some things just come a little bit naturally," Marsh said. "Once she gets the hang of kind of what our terminology is and kind of what our schemes are ... but it's been a seamless fit since you've been back on the court."

Cloud already has had an impact on the roster's younger players. Kamilla Cardoso, the 2024 No. 3 pick, doesn't have a naturally aggressive personality, but she flashed a quick smile when asked about having Cloud as a teammate.

"She fit right in, and she's been important for me," Cardoso said. "Sometimes I have a lack of confidence in myself, and she's here since day one. I think I never spoke to her before our first practice together, and she's always pouring to me. She's always telling me how great I am and can't nobody mess with me."

Paige Bueckers scored 20-plus points (24) for the third time this season and the 20th time of her career as the Wings held on down the stretch. Jessica Shepard posted her second career triple-double as she put up 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale added 23 points and hit a pair of triples during an 8-0 stretch with under three minutes remaining to put away the game. No. 1 pick Azzi Fudd scored 12 off the bench.

Cardoso scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Chicago, and Skylar Diggins returned from an eye injury to finish with 15 points and four assists. The Sky played their first game since losing Rickea Jackson, who started the season on pace for a career year, because of a torn ACL.