WNBA warns Fever for leaving Caitlin Clark off injury report

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The Indiana Fever received a warning after star Caitlin Clark was not initially listed on the team's injury report but was a late scratch with back soreness shortly before tip of their Wednesday game against the Portland Fire, the league told ESPN on Thursday.

Fever coach Stephanie White said before the Fire game that Clark woke up Wednesday with stiffness and soreness in her back and that she did not participate in practice Tuesday, instead getting treatment and going through workouts after practice.

WNBA teams are required to report player injuries, illnesses and absences -- as well as their participation status -- by 5 p.m. local time the day before all games. The first public indication Clark was dealing with any back concern came 100 minutes before tip of the Fever's 90-73 win over the Fire.

White said Wednesday that she did not expect the Fever to get fined for not initially listing Clark on the injury report Tuesday night or updating it earlier Wednesday.

"Not everybody that doesn't practice or gets a pro day is on the injury report," White said. "That happens all the time. And she wasn't listed on the injury report earlier because we expected her to play."

Clark has since been listed as probable ahead of Indiana's game Friday night against the visiting Golden State Valkyries. The Fever did not hold a formal practice Thursday.