Sky's Azura Stevens (knee) to make season debut against Lynx

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Chicago Sky standout Azura Stevens will make her season debut Saturday afternoon against the Minnesota Lynx, barring any setbacks in the morning, Stevens told ESPN on Friday evening.

"I'm so excited to make my return in front of our home crowd," Stevens said. "I'm feeling really great thanks to our terrific medical staff."

A 6-foot-6 forward, Stevens had yet to appear through the Sky's first five games of the season as she recovered from a bone bruise in her left knee that cut short her Unrivaled season.

Stevens is back in Chicago after playing there from 2020 to 22 and helping the Sky to their 2021 WNBA title. She is coming off a career season for the Los Angeles Sparks, where she averaged 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game and finished second in Most Improved Player voting.

The UConn product signed a three-year deal with the Sky last month worth $1 million in 2026 and increasing 5% from that base each year thereafter.

Stevens' recovery was overseen by a team including Sky director of health and human performance Jessica Cohen, head athletic trainer Kendyl Miller, director of athletic performance Calin Butterfield, athletic trainer Catherine Lass and physical therapist Djenne Parris, all of whom comprise the Sky's enhanced, and largest, performance staff yet.

Stevens' return is a stroke of good news for the new-look Sky after the team lost star Rickea Jackson to an ACL tear Sunday. The Sky are still without free agent acquisition DiJonai Carrington (foot) and franchise stalwart Courtney Vandersloot (ACL), who are both due back later this summer.

Chicago revamped its roster in the offseason -- also bringing aboard Skylar Diggins, Natasha Cloud, Jacy Sheldon and Gabriela Jaquez -- and is off to a 3-2 start; the Sky previously beat the Lynx 86-79 on Sunday.